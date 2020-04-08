 Skip to content
(USA Today)   One positive of Covid-19: Assuming you can get a flight to where you want to go, those long, twisty TSA lines are a thing of the past   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, New York City, LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Comair, John F. Kennedy International Airport, JetBlue Airways, FedEx Express, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Plus, you get to wear a mask, even while at the bank or post office.

They're terribly comfortable.  I think everyone will be wearing them in the future.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My neighbor's daughter works for TSA. She has Covid-19.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I have the next week with pay, and I'd really like to go to my place in Puerto Vallarta, but I think it would be an irresponsible thing to do to my favorite place in the world.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronavirus probably just loves to hide under your balls.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live under the flight path near an international airport. It's eerie not hearing the jets landing and taking off constantly.

I never knew how f*cking annoying the birds in this neighborhood were
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dream is to be sealed in a metal tube with people who may have a deadly plague that they feel like sharing.
 
Big Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in Sacramento, a combination of light traffic and the perception that cops won't pull people over means that the avg speed on the freeway has increased by 15mph - people are regualry doing 90+ in the middle lane and flying by on the far left.  Mad Max our there friendos; keep your head on a swivel.
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I flew from Boston to Austin on 3/24 (I was up there because my step father passed away), and the TSA-Pre line had about 6 people in it, and the regular line had zero.

Other than me and my family, there were 12 people on the plane.

There was no booze. On the plane, or in the airport.

NO BOOZE!

Let that sink in before you buy a cheap flight.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: Coronavirus probably just loves to hide under your balls.


That would explain the rash
 
phygz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My SO is a flight attendant for an airline that has picked up flights from the major carriers that stopped. She flies 4-5 days a week on mostly empty planes, 4-6 passengers at the most. Many are completely empty.

If you have no fear and $50 you can get pretty much anywhere in the USA right now.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you're a member of the jet set---and sold your soul to Old Nick in high school in exchange for success in the business world---it must be a delight to fly nowadays, if you can make the case to your currently-being-bailed-out employer or client that it's essential.

With all the proles sheltering in place, you'll practically have the plane and the airport waiting area to yourself---and the necessity of arriving an hour ahead to allow plenty of time to clear security has vanished.

As for COVID-19, what about it? Reliable reports suggest that only old people, bubble boys and poors die of it anyway. You no longer need to be at the gym in 26 minutes---your exercise machine is in your spare room. You're fit as a fiddle. You'll be fine.

Not like Old Nick is going to cash out right away, right?
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was supposed to fly out of the country to move at the end of March. The air traffic to where I was going got shut down on 3/15 until March 30. Then they pushed it to may 1st. Then the flights out the first week of May disappeared. Kinda farked. Me and Mrs. FlappyPenguin were gonna bootstrap our selves into a new life somewhere that's chilll. Now there is zero chill and zero income because the small business we were negotiating the sale of is closed indefinitely. FML

/Gonna get thru this
//First world problems
.
.
.
.


///Stay safe in socially distant threes everyone
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh no *cough cough* I ins*cough cough*ist for the *cough cough* sake of  freedom *cough cough* touch me. *cough cough* in insis*cough cough*st
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Monkey: I flew from Boston to Austin on 3/24 (I was up there because my step father passed away), and the TSA-Pre line had about 6 people in it, and the regular line had zero.

Other than me and my family, there were 12 people on the plane.

There was no booze. On the plane, or in the airport.

NO BOOZE!

Let that sink in before you buy a cheap flight.


The TSA is allowing large bottles of hand sanitizer on flights, so with a bit of clear jello and vodka, you've got that covered.
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I just assume that if you travel in that closed-in space you likely are now positive. I want to travel too, but just not a good idea right now.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also, my city has really solved it's traffic problem and parking at the ball is a breeze.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Brandi Morgan: Also, my city has really solved it's traffic problem and parking at the ball is a breeze.


I haven't put on underwear for a couple weeks so I know the feeling
 
bluewave69
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
well all of the al-qaeda guys have dropped flight school to study in biomed/medecin now.  those not smart enough are just farking wild animals in hope of finding something usefull to send over.
 
