(Daily Mail)   Monkeys run riot as they reclaim the streets. I'm a believer. Article also includes pictures of dogs "rioting" in the streets for some reason   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
698 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2020 at 10:02 AM (53 minutes ago)



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are you going to take the picture on three, or will it be one, two, three, and then go?

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If we start seeing this shiat...

media1.tenor.comView Full Size


We are in trouble.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They are just anxious to take the earth when most of us die in the pandemic.

Damn you all to HELL!!!
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bah, they got nothing on Thailand.
Fark user imageView Full Size

They were used to being fed by tourists, but now thanks to the pandemic there's no tourists to feed them.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I-for one-welcome our new monkey overlords.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dogs and monkeys are natural partners.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Dogs and monkeys are natural partners.


Username checks out
 
Spego
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For Pete's sake.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How bored / depressed do you want to become?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good thing that here in the US tourists are discouraged from feeding bears, or else they would start coming into cities trying to get food.  Who am I kidding, here in the US the gun nuts are praying for something like that to happen so they can go out and shoot things.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We're there 12 of them?
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Are you going to take the picture on three, or will it be one, two, three, and then go?

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x423]


is that one flying?
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Bah, they got nothing on Thailand.
[Fark user image image 586x1005]
They were used to being fed by tourists, but now thanks to the pandemic there's no tourists to feed them.


Christ, is that real? Or recent? I ain't taking any orders from no damn monkey! They can suck macaque!
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm surprised humans don't get more monkey viruses.
 
