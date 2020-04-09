 Skip to content
(Seeking Alpha)   Dr. Fauci hopes to see normalization in the US by summer, region by region. Sorry Washington, DC, it will be at least late January 2021 for you   (seekingalpha.com) divider line
    Washington, D.C., Dr. Anthony Fauci, New York City, Johns Hopkins University, Maryland, Franklin D. Roosevelt, infectious diseases expert, New York  
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you imagine having to disinfect the white house.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden does drive a sweet Trans Am.

Looks like he should have plenty of time to wax it next year.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Can you imagine having to disinfect the white house.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: [Fark user image image 369x137]


shutupandtakemymoney.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeking Alpha?  No thank you.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: dennysgod: [Fark user image image 369x137]

[shutupandtakemymoney.com image 800x415]


And the other guy is more alert?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: dennysgod: [Fark user image image 369x137]

[shutupandtakemymoney.com image 800x415]


Rent free.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Seeking Alpha just /r/wallstreetbets with a publisher?
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: dennysgod: [Fark user image image 369x137]

[shutupandtakemymoney.com image 800x415]


imdonaldtrumpandiforgotaboutforgetting​messagesbeforeforgettingmessageswascoo​l.jpg
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: Isn't Seeking Alpha just /r/wallstreetbets with a publisher?


Only the finest blogs get their own icon on Fark.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Can you imagine having to disinfect the white house.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: dennysgod: [Fark user image image 369x137]

[shutupandtakemymoney.com image 800x415]


He's about as uninspiring as Bob Dole.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. D.C. used to be normal?
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'll believe it when it actually comes to fruition... Scientists are still split on if the virus will actually go dormant in hotter weather or not, and despite this being Fauci starting this he's still linked to that orange dumbass.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm guessing even once things subside there will be random outbreaks here and there as restrictions are lifted to soon and people flood back into social gatherings.
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Can you imagine having to disinfect the white house.


They'll have to tear it down to the studs like the last time they renovated just to get the bugs out.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gar1013: dennysgod: [Fark user image image 369x137]

[shutupandtakemymoney.com image 800x415]


Haha, yeah, Biden clearly isn't all there. That's why instead I'll be voting for...oh yeah...nevermind.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Iczer: despite this being Fauci starting this he's still linked to that orange dumbass.


"Guilt by not quitting your job of doing something useful just because a crude asshole got elected as your boss's boss's boss" seems even more outrageous a basis for judgment than the usual "guilt by association".
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
GO GET 'EM UNCLE JOE!

WOOOOO!!
 
rfenster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: gar1013: dennysgod: [Fark user image image 369x137]

[shutupandtakemymoney.com image 800x415]

He's about as uninspiring as Bob Dole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Can you imagine having to disinfect the white house.


It'll need an exterminator and an exorcist as well.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rfenster: Biden does drive a sweet Trans Am.

Looks like he should have plenty of time to wax it next year.


4chan is that a way, Edgy Boi
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Anenu: I'm guessing even once things subside there will be random outbreaks here and there as restrictions are lifted to soon and people flood back into social gatherings.


It'll be interesting to see how that asymptomatic transmission part plays out, especially given the fairly high probability that Orange Man won't make any effort to fix the testing issues at a federal level and will just declare the whole thing over so he can run around telling his dumbass supporters how he did the bestest job of medicining ever.

Nothing paves the way for a healthy recovery like hundreds of thousands of people unknowingly and silently spreading a deadly virus with little to no coordinated monitoring...
 
dognose4
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
LOL Biden.  Seriously, he's not running, who is really running in his place?
 
chawco
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Anenu: I'm guessing even once things subside there will be random outbreaks here and there as restrictions are lifted to soon and people flood back into social gatherings.


Personally, I think you'll see lifting of the more strict social distancing rules and work from home, but you're not going to see suddenly packed sports stadiums in huge concerts.

Any country with any sense will be banning on for some time to come. Sports this is not important, and you can listen to music at home.
 
headfullofempty
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dr. Fauci hopes to see normalization in the US by summer, region by region. Sorry Washington, DC, it will be at least late January 2025 for you

FTFY, sadly.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We won't see normalcy until Trump is out of office.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Et tu, Fauci?
 
