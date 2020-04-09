 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   That night you were singing in the club and that actress picked you up .... never happened. We'll discuss it later, they need you on the set. Quentin wants you in the next scene   (gizmodo.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's what they want you to think
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I talked to my mom the other day and she "recounted" how she had paid for my first house.

It never happened.  She never paid for any of my houses.  I had mortgages on all of them and paid them off with my own money.  She never donated a cent.  I asked my only sibling if my mom had ever bought her a house and she said no.  My mom was adamant that she bought my first house for me.

It was disturbing.
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pfft, I know what's real...

*turns to look above shoulder*

Can you believe this shiat, Disembodied Sentient Pair of Floating Titties?

*Disembodied Sentient Pair of Floating Titties jiggles incredulously*
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nurglitch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you could give me a solid basic case for what's real we might be onto something.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

guestguy: Pfft, I know what's real...

*turns to look above shoulder*

Can you believe this shiat, Disembodied Sentient Pair of Floating Titties?

*Disembodied Sentient Pair of Floating Titties jiggles incredulously*


If you refer to me as Disembodied Sentient Pair of Floating Titties one more time....
 
groovybomb [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's the ticket!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RabidRythmDivas: I talked to my mom the other day and she "recounted" how she had paid for my first house.

It never happened.  She never paid for any of my houses.  I had mortgages on all of them and paid them off with my own money.  She never donated a cent.  I asked my only sibling if my mom had ever bought her a house and she said no.  My mom was adamant that she bought my first house for me.

It was disturbing.


What an odd humble-brag.

I remember when my brother mistakenly thought he was the one that introduced me to my wife, Gal Gadot. It was disturbing.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Vic Odinson
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I remember writing this article last year
 
guestguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: Pfft, I know what's real...

*turns to look above shoulder*

Can you believe this shiat, Disembodied Sentient Pair of Floating Titties?

*Disembodied Sentient Pair of Floating Titties jiggles incredulously*

If you refer to me as Disembodied Sentient Pair of Floating Titties one more time....


Why don't you appreciate the cute nicknames I come up with for you, Juggs McGillicuddy?!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
[OBVIOUS] tag remembers when it was used for this article before.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.