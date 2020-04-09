 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Shouldn't car insurance be cheaper in these dark coronavirus times? You know, with so many fewer people driving on all the roads   (latimes.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insurance companies are losing a lot of money from their investment accounts.  Somebody has to pay them back. Why not you, Mr. Car Owner?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Insurance rates are not based on short term blips.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Come on. David Lazarus is a hard-working business columnist for the Los Angeles Times, a newspaper. And he's got column inches to fill. Like, every day. Have you ever tried to fill column inches every day? It's hard. Like, you have to think up ideas, and then write those ideas down, and then sometimes your asshole editor wants you to, like, edit. Editing sucks. And by the way, did I mention that there's a pandemic going on? I mean, there are like 20 bajillion people out of work and we're heading toward a second Great Recession. And poor David, I mean, he's trying to write about business but business is dying. And sure, he could write the words "This sucks" over and over again down the page until he hits his word count, which is probably something like 700 words or something, and there was a time in David's life that 700 words? Man, that was nothing. He was like, "I can crap 700 words out in my sleep." But now? Here's what you need to know: 700 words that consist of "this sucks" written over and over again aren't going to get by that editor asshole. You're just going to have to write the whole thing over again, only with different words.

So this is all to say, give David a break. He thought up a cute bullshiat question, realized there are people out there stupid enough to ask it seriously, and wrote himself one of those "I ask myself a question and answer" it columns. Those are great, man. They're low effort. No getting surprised with actual questions that require, like, research. Because research, man? That's farking worse than editing. And editing sucks balls.

Good job, David. I'm pulling for you.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Geico is giving a 15% credit per auto policy. They say will average $150 per car.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I got a message from USAA yesterday saying they were giving all customers a 20% credit for 2 months. So maybe subby just need a better insurance company?
 
bo_loo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Got this today:
"As part of GEICO's ongoing efforts to assist customers during this unprecedented time, we are announcing The GEICO Giveback which provides a 15 percent credit to all auto and motorcycle customers as policies come up for renewal, between April 8, 2020 and October 7, 2020"
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Relevant text from their e mail today

As part of GEICO's ongoing efforts to assist customers during this unprecedented time, we are announcing The GEICO Giveback which provides a 15 percent credit to all auto and motorcycle customers as policies come up for renewal, between April 8, 2020 and October 7, 2020. This credit will also apply to any new policies purchased during this period as part of our commitment to protecting the wellbeing of our customers.
Current customers can expect to see the credit when they renew. Customers do not need to take any action to receive this credit.
The credits are expected to average $150 per auto policy and $30 per motorcycle policy. With roughly 18 million auto policies and 1 million motorcycle policies in force, we are proudly providing a total benefit of approximately $2.5 billion to our customers.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

We've altered or have called for altering of a lot of things based on short term blips.  Why would car insurance be any different?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And Allstate just aired a commercial, giving breaks for people not driving.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Three days ago Mrs SS received a call from our State Farm rep. They gave us a 15% discount at this time because the cars are just sitting in the driveway. I was stunned.
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

We've altered or have called for altering of a lot of things based on short term blips.  Why would car insurance be any different?


Because its the federal government that has restrictions in place to make sure insurance companies remain solvent and can meet their long term obligations.  Rates are based on actuarial tables... these tables are approved normally by state insurance commissions.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No.  they should get in on that sweet, sweet Covid cash.  Maybe Geico can send a talking lizard to lobby D2S.

Naw.  He probably sees a lot of them when the British Sudafed is fresh and crashed up just right.


The few times I've been out, there are a lot more a--holes on the road because they know the cops aren't out.  A couple of such likes got killed after drive over 100 miles per on the freeway.  In town, they're running red light and speeding.
 
ippolit [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
AllState sent similar notice out couple of days ago.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/04/07/allst​a​te-ceo-driving-is-way-down-due-to-coro​navirus-and-we-dont-know-if-trend-will​-last.html
Wilson said in response, Allstate this week launched a program to return portions of insurance premiums to customers. All of Allstate's auto insurance customers will get back 15% of their monthly premiums in April and May, he said.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FOR A GREAT LOW RATE YOU CAN GET ONLINE
GO TO THE GENERAL AND SAVE SOME TIME
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Insurance rates will never go down as long as d-bags like this guy exist:

Fark user imageView Full Size


many moons ago he had a slogan, "when everyone gets paid, everyone is happy."
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
USAA is crediting 20% of the next two months' payments.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Same here.  Was nice to have them do it automatically.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"well, there goes my raise this year..."
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Someone's gotta pay for the entitled morons racing up and down the streets emptied by the lockdown orders, having avoidable accidents, and it sure won't be the entitled morons.
 
hej
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe if you bought car insurance month by month, instead of annual policies.
 
NutSack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
by the same token, shouldn't insurance go up in the winter when the roads are worse?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Many fewer".

That just sounds wrong.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH


don't give them any ideas...

damn it.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We just flat out cancelled our insurance for now, since my wife is on paid leave/shutdown for her job, I'm working from home, and we Instacart our groceries. $200 saved in a month.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Come on. David Lazarus is a hard-working business columnist for the Los Angeles Times, a newspaper. And he's got column inches to fill. Like, every day. Have you ever tried to fill column inches every day? It's hard. Like, you have to think up ideas, and then write those ideas down, and then sometimes your asshole editor wants you to, like, edit. Editing sucks. And by the way, did I mention that there's a pandemic going on? I mean, there are like 20 bajillion people out of work and we're heading toward a second Great Recession. And poor David, I mean, he's trying to write about business but business is dying. And sure, he could write the words "This sucks" over and over again down the page until he hits his word count, which is probably something like 700 words or something, and there was a time in David's life that 700 words? Man, that was nothing. He was like, "I can crap 700 words out in my sleep." But now? Here's what you need to know: 700 words that consist of "this sucks" written over and over again aren't going to get by that editor asshole. You're just going to have to write the whole thing over again, only with different words.

So this is all to say, give David a break. He thought up a cute bullshiat question, realized there are people out there stupid enough to ask it seriously, and wrote himself one of those "I ask myself a question and answer" it columns. Those are great, man. They're low effort. No getting surprised with actual questions that require, like, research. Because research, man? That's farking worse than editing. And editing sucks balls.

Good job, David. I'm pulling for you.



Couldn't he do a Top 10 list where only like three items are relevant to the subject and the rest are like a really farking stretch? Or maybe discuss what everyone is talking about and then copy and paste a couple of tweets from some random people? Or he could do one of those which tv show character are you, except not put in the work to develop a  five question quiz to find out and just assign a Zodiac sign to each character?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 minute ago  

We've altered or have called for altering of a lot of things based on short term blips.  Why would car insurance be any different?

Because its the federal government that has restrictions in place to make sure insurance companies remain solvent and can meet their long term obligations.  Rates are based on actuarial tables... these tables are approved normally by state insurance commissions.


So?  Things change.  We change health recommendations, states take enormous steps and close businesses.  And it seems pretty easy for car insurance companies to say fark the tables, since a lot of them seem to be giving discounts.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm seeing more accidents now, than with twice the traffic.
 
Telos
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
