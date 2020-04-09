 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Mountains of current food waste to soon be juxtaposed against the inevitable shortages to come   (theguardian.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok, I didn't know Brothers was delivering produce to your door...Awesome.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was somehow expecting this article to be about India. After clicking, I'm disappointed but not surprised.

This whole crisis has revealed serious deficiencies in our various supply chains.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This reminds me of a story I heard, possibly on an episode of Freakonomics. A broken rail line cut off California farms from their usual distribution network. The crops went to waste because the exclusive rights had been sold to a customer who could no longer receive deliveries.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's just vegetables. Nobody wants that stuff anyways.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
it's green, that is not food...
food comes in cardboard boxes and wrapped in plastic.
such things as cereal, devil dogs, cupcakes, pretzels, hotdogs, oreos, beef, mallomars you know JUNK.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's the 1930s all over again, though back then the food was intentionally destroyed to prop up prices.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can that shiat, freeze that shiat. National stockpile.

Wait, we got farkin' morons in charge. Never mind.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
commondreams.orgView Full Size


Soon
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WTP 2: it's green, that is not food...


That is what My food eats.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yep. The world is going into economic depression for years... if you think 2008 was bad... hahaha.

It'll be like the 30s... but eh at least we got netflix.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Roughly half the food grown in the US was previously destined for restaurants, schools, stadiums, theme parks and cruise ships.

And a lot of that got thrown away anyway. It didn't matter then, because the farmers got paid.

Demand has collapsed for a lot of things people don't need to live. Funny how nobody's telling the farmers to learn to code. Or do only urban snowflakes obliged to do that?
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Complete History Of The Soviet Union, Arranged To The Melody Of Tetris
Youtube hWTFG3J1CP8
 
Percise1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's not new... farms have dumped crops for decades, although this might be the worst example yet.
Funny thing though, my local store (part of a large chain) had no zucchini, cucumbers, eggplants, and a few others, yet here I see a pile on the side of the road.

The ripple effect from this pandemic will be felt for a long time, but do you think we will learn from it, or just chase the O'Mighty Dollar again ASAP?
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Psylence: Can that shiat, freeze that shiat. National stockpile.

Wait, we got farkin' morons in charge. Never mind.


Exactly. Why aren't they directing the farmers to produce toilet paper? There still isn't toilet paper in any grocery store in the metro Atlanta area. Or other paper products. Stop producing milk and start making toilet paper!!
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Turn your barn into a distillery.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Doug Stanhope had a great bit about food waste back when they found horsemeat in a bunch of products.

"There's countries starving in Africa and they're dumping food by the WAREHOUSEfull - use it to feed the people!"
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Linkster: WTP 2: it's green, that is not food...

That is what My food eats.


img.scryfall.comView Full Size
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [commondreams.org image 850x445]

Soon


JFC you are an idiot
 
  Click here to submit a link.