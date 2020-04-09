 Skip to content
(Time)   "It's basically like a mass casualty incident right now. It's almost a hopeless situation"   (time.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they're saying the curve is flattening....
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: And they're saying the curve is flattening....


That was just a typo, they meant to say the curve is fattening
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well theres like 350 000 people per day that go through NYC airports... so if anyone is sick with a new disease in the world, the disease ends up in NYC in a matter of days, maximum weeks.

Aint that nice?
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Well theres like 350 000 people per day that go through NYC airports... so if anyone is sick with a new disease in the world, the disease ends up in NYC in a matter of days, maximum weeks.

Aint that nice?


And the subways are still running.

How can you avoid "droplets" on a subway??
 
Gleeman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
'But there's no cases here in flyover country, so we all need to get back to our jerbs by Easter.'
 
6nome
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mathamagical: edmo: And they're saying the curve is flattening....

That was just a typo, they meant to say the curve is fattening


Real pandemics have curves.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

truthandjustice: And the subways are still running.

How can you avoid "droplets" on a subway??


As best as you can. It's an emergency. Everything isn't optimum.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: And they're saying the curve is flattening....


Our beloved Fuhrer declared that this all would end by Easter, after all....
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But let's not forget the true hero in all of this: the president. LOL
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: edmo: And they're saying the curve is flattening....

Our beloved Fuhrer declared that this all would end by Easter, after all....


It's a special day!! BIGLY!!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is still getting worse, too.  It's creeping into smaller communities who are less well-connected, and just as the big cities get over it, they'll have a 2nd wave, and then when the smaller communities have their 2nd wave, it'll crash back into big cities with a 3rd wave.

It's gonna be a bumpy ride unless we find a quick fix.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaytkay: truthandjustice: And the subways are still running.

How can you avoid "droplets" on a subway??

As best as you can. It's an emergency. Everything isn't optimum.


If it's an emergency caused by a virus that you literally breathe in, maybe don't pack people into a tiny deathtrap.

I'd rather endure a church service than a subway ride.

Not gonna do either one but I'm just sayin..
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

eagles95: iheartscotch: edmo: And they're saying the curve is flattening....

Our beloved Fuhrer declared that this all would end by Easter, after all....

It's a special day!! BIGLY!!


Stupid death cults.
 
Insain2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's a wonder we don't get more and more stuff from them folks in "New Your City".........That Pace stuff was one of the first things!!!!!
Ewwwwwwww
 
