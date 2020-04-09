 Skip to content
(TC Palm)   Southern woman's lust for vodka sends her on vacuum rampage, and who made it past "woman's lust..." before clicking?   (tcpalm.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Vacuum attack on her boyfriend?  That sucks, Dude.
 
rolladuck [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Vacuum attack on her boyfriend?  That sucks, Dude.


Hoo'ver not kiddin!
 
BFletch651
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"imbibing imbroglio"

I like that.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We have an old Kirby upright from my dad, you use that hunk of metal in a fight, someone gonna die.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you didn't read the farking article you really should. I got more than one sensible chuckle out of it.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
rlv.zcache.comView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think it's possible vodka wrote that article.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Interesting... we get the abridged history of Vacuum Cleaners to go along with the story.

"Oh yes it's Fillerrrrrrrrr... Filler night"
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
::raises hand:: And I haven't clicked yet.

Would have tossed in a "Nyah, nyah, nyah" but I am way too dignified for that.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The caption for the pic just made me laugh
 
BFletch651
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTFA

"A vacuum is not to be confused with a broom, which is used to sweep, or, in the case of witches, serves as a mode of transportation."

Someone is day drinking at TCPalm.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I certainly learned a lot reading that article.

"Vacuum cleaners are a common tool used in house cleaning. Electric vacuum cleaners have been around more than a century, and involve a motor creating suction that draws dirt, dust and debris from rugs, carpets and floors and deposits it in a bag or container. An early pioneer of vacuums is the late William Hoover, who in 1908 bought "James Murray Spangler's patent for an electric suction sweeper which became known as the Hoover vacuum cleaner," according to Ohio History Central. A vacuum is not to be confused with a broom, which is used to sweep, or, in the case of witches, serves as a mode of transportation."

"vodka, an alcoholic beverage made by distilling wheat, rye or potatoes "
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: We have an old Kirby upright from my dad, you use that hunk of metal in a fight, someone gonna die.


I learned how to convert a Kirby upright vacuum into a fully automatic weapon.

For instructions, send $3 in a SASE to
P.O. Box 28
Kirby, NY
 
fark account name
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Her partner
Southern Man (2009 Remaster)
Youtube m5FCcDEA6mY
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thorpe: "Vacuum cleaners are a common tool used in house cleaning. Electric vacuum cleaners have been around more than a century, and involve a motor creating suction that draws dirt, dust and debris from rugs, carpets and floors and deposits it in a bag or container. An early pioneer of vacuums is the late William Hoover, who in 1908 bought "James Murray Spangler's patent for an electric suction sweeper which became known as the Hoover vacuum cleaner," according to Ohio History Central.


But that's not important right now.
 
jontauk [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's a Greenlee!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Southern woman's lust for vodka sends her on vacuum rampage, and who made it past "woman's lust..." before clicking?

I made it past "woman's lust" subby.. I saw the Florida tag first and knew better.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Boyfriends are males who can get vodak for women when they want it, which is all the time.  Boyfriends some times have 'jobs' which are labor agreements where the boyfriend exchanges labor for money which can be turned in to vodak.  Other boyfriends may have agreement with the state to provide them with money (disability/welfare) and other boyfriends may have a local source of income from family (trust funds).  A very rare boyfriend is one that is 'wealthy' and can provide vodak at all times without getting an attitude.  An attitude is when the boyfriends decides you have had enough to drink but you have decided that you want to drink more.  His attitude may keep you from getting more to drink and can be adjusted by yelling, promising him things or using a vacuum as a weapon (see above)>
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Keep in mind that except for her money, Paula Deen is a typical southern woman.  All yours!
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

