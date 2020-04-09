 Skip to content
(Gourd E. Howe)   Aspersions cast, penis bitten. Bonus questionable pic of what ow my balls might look like   (ghanaweb.com) divider line
    More: Scary, English-language films, Crime, 11-year-old son of the suspect, Public relations, suspect-Atta Kwaku, Suffering, penis of a man, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a lot of serious WTF in this article...man stops to help boy "peel sugarcane," boy's dad appears, knocks man down then bites his penis. Why is he hanging out, anyway? What the actual fark was going on, there? Why in the hell are we linking to sites in Ghana?
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

beezeltown: There's a lot of serious WTF in this article...man stops to help boy "peel sugarcane," boy's dad appears, knocks man down then bites his penis. Why is he hanging out, anyway? What the actual fark was going on, there? Why in the hell are we linking to sites in Ghana?


Whenever a penis is bitten . . .
Fark. Is. There
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: There's a lot of serious WTF in this article...man stops to help boy "peel sugarcane," boy's dad appears, knocks man down then bites his penis. Why is he hanging out, anyway? What the actual fark was going on, there? Why in the hell are we linking to sites in Ghana?


We go where the news is.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One word........Kinky?1?!
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I... did not understand that reference.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
de_Selby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i haz a confuse.
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Aspersions cast, penis bitten"

It's like one of those things where you tell a story in as few words as possible. Like the baby shoes.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The penis... of a man * dun dun dunnn *
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Why in the hell are we linking to sites in Ghana?


It was one of the conditions Drew accepted to get their $5 a month.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find myself suspecting that "peeling sugarcane" has an entry on urbandictionary.ghana
 
Jclark666
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

jso2897: beezeltown: There's a lot of serious WTF in this article...man stops to help boy "peel sugarcane," boy's dad appears, knocks man down then bites his penis. Why is he hanging out, anyway? What the actual fark was going on, there? Why in the hell are we linking to sites in Ghana?

We go where the news is.


Where the not news is.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, the "victim" was just walking about with his junk out, I'm casting doubt.

I suppose having aspersions cast at you is better than having been farted in your general direction.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like he just helped him peel his sugar cane. I don't see what the problem is.
 
Birnone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He added that the suspect has since gone into hiding

They need to have some undercover officers walking around with their penises(penII?) flopping around while they say sotto voce "I hope no one jumps out and bites my penis". If they did that I bet he'd come running.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jclark666: jso2897: beezeltown: There's a lot of serious WTF in this article...man stops to help boy "peel sugarcane," boy's dad appears, knocks man down then bites his penis. Why is he hanging out, anyway? What the actual fark was going on, there? Why in the hell are we linking to sites in Ghana?

We go where the news is.

Where the not news is.


Shame and fame are one to me.
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's Ghana hurt.
 
darkmythology [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well that guy definitely failed at social distancing...
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just leaving this here from TFA...

He added that the suspect has since gone into hiding but Police has however launched a manhunt for his arrest to assist in the investigation.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oyoko? More like Oyowwwwwwwko!

amirite?
 
joeparker5433
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just to be safe, it's best practice to never help strange children. Ignore them at all costs.
"Help! Help! I'm drowning!"
Yeah right, kid! Me and my dick (my dick and I?) are going home in one piece
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jesus, that's crazy.  We really need to nuke Japan just to be su-.... uh...
 
invictus2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jso2897: beezeltown: There's a lot of serious WTF in this article...man stops to help boy "peel sugarcane," boy's dad appears, knocks man down then bites his penis. Why is he hanging out, anyway? What the actual fark was going on, there? Why in the hell are we linking to sites in Ghana?

We go where the news is.


We know da wae



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
