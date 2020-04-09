 Skip to content
(WHIO Dayton)   If you are still around in 4 years and not living a live version of the Walking Dead then you've got this to look forward to. So there's that
    Moon moves, partial solar eclipse, Solar eclipse, Earth, straight line, Sun, solar eclipse, Ecliptic  
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've already marked my calendar.   The path of totality is going to be just a little bit to the north of me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joestinkpants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll be able to see the sun's corona!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You'll be able to see the sun's corona!



Oh god no......no more corona, please.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's still cutting the grass in The Walking Dead?..
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, then maybe this one will blind the King in Orange.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I've already marked my calendar.   The path of totality is going to be just a little bit to the north of me.

[Fark user image 728x729]


Not here, looks like it'll cross into Canada before Vermont....
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never had a chance to see a total one, in 2017 it was just a partial eclipse here but it was still eerie. I may drive north for the next one, I'd love to see it just once in my life.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great, then maybe this one will blind the King in Orange.


media2.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size


Egads, you can't make shiat up this dumb.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I already know who Im going to sacrifice to make the sun come back.

Jeanie from human resources.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I proposed to my wife on the Oregon coast during the last US eclipse, and the next one will hit my back yard.
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think a  barbecue with family will be in order.

/My barbecue bring all the zombies to the yard.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I've already marked my calendar.   The path of totality is going to be just a little bit to the north of me.

Not here, looks like it'll cross into Canada before Vermont....

[Fark user image 728x729]

Not here, looks like it'll cross into Canada before Vermont....


Might be worth it to drive to Crown Point and cross over the bridge, or drive to Fair Isle and take the ferry to Plattsburgh.   Just sayin'.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I've already marked my calendar.   The path of totality is going to be just a little bit to the north of me.

Not here, looks like it'll cross into Canada before Vermont....

[Fark user image 728x729]

Not here, looks like it'll cross into Canada before Vermont....



It won't:

nationaleclipse.comView Full Size


https://nationaleclipse.com/maps.html​
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

You'll be able to see the sun's corona!


Better than that: You'll see the 'waves of light' Just before totality, the wierdness of everything around you in totally, The corona is just a marker compared to everything else.

/The sound of everybody around you gasping when it hits.
//The light is not that 'dawn light' you expect. It's disco wierd
/// saw the 2017 ecllipse in Crabtree, Oregon at my niece's place... dead center
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And everything under the sun is in tune, but the sun is eclipsed by the moon
 
drtgb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It will pass right over the family camp in Maine! What the the weather in Maine will be like in April is always a question... 46 and cloudy today... that's no good.

We were in the Kansas City area for the last one and had to drive east on 70 to get away from a thunderstorm and find clear skies.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/​I​rish_Unification_of_2024

https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/​P​ast_Tense,_Part_I_(episode)

2024 is gonna be pretty eventful.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I've never had a chance to see a total one, in 2017 it was just a partial eclipse here but it was still eerie. I may drive north for the next one, I'd love to see it just once in my life.


100% worth it. Even 99% is not nearly as amazing as totality. You take off the glasses and it's like you're on a different world.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dittybopper: FriarReb98: dittybopper: I've already marked my calendar.   The path of totality is going to be just a little bit to the north of me.

[Fark user image 728x729]

Not here, looks like it'll cross into Canada before Vermont....


It won't:

[nationaleclipse.com image 850x535]

https://nationaleclipse.com/maps.html


Well that's better...except that's still a good 5 hours away. (I'm on Buzzards Bay in MA.)
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: joestinkpants: You'll be able to see the sun's corona!

Better than that: You'll see the 'waves of light' Just before totality, the wierdness of everything around you in totally, The corona is just a marker compared to everything else.

/The sound of everybody around you gasping when it hits.
//The light is not that 'dawn light' you expect. It's disco wierd
/// saw the 2017 ecllipse in Crabtree, Oregon at my niece's place... dead center


The town I went to had three areas that could handle large groups, all in line with the path. The whole thing was a trip. The reaction of the animals was really weird. Like their behavior was all the phases of a normal evening and sunset packed into about 10 minutes, except like in a panic state. The distant crowd suddenly cheering turned clapping turned WHOOOAAA just long enough to wonder what sequence of events caused it, then experiencing it for yourself, then hearing it at the next place. Then the shadows having no penumbra just after totality ended. The whole thing was absolutely surreal.
 
madgonad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A frame from some video I shot that day in 2017. There is really nothing quite like it. A singularly unique event in life.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
whio.comView Full Size

Nice to know the Amiga computer is still being used somewhere.

and or

When the Soviets put the first turd in orbit everyone was scared.  Would it stink up the skies?  Would it come crashing down on us?  Hat sales exploded.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

shaggai: Great, then maybe this one will blind the King in Orange.

Egads, you can't make shiat up this dumb.

[media2.s-nbcnews.com image 760x507]

Egads, you can't make shiat up this dumb.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
