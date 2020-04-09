 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Good news: Scientists create mutant enzyme that can break down plastic bottles in hours. Bad news: Scientists create mutant enzyme that can break down plastic bottles in hours   (theguardian.com) divider line
17
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Designer Ecological Rust for Polymers.
D.E.R.P.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is gray goo recyclable?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think that I read this story
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Discovered, not created.
 
jaggspb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
hmmm should we go with the blob, life finds a way, or whether they should reference?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Larry Niven novels are not generally considered to be instruction manuals.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We already have bacteria finally mutating enough to eat petrochemical byproducts and synthetic plastics as it is, which should really be no surprise since that is exactly how bacteria store their energy: as copolymers. I remember back in the late 80s/early 90s there was an attempt at making biodegradable plastics by genetically engineering corn & potatoes with the starch-producing genes spliced out and the bacteria's plastic-producing genes spliced in. Allegedly for a brief period of time there were fields in Iowa with plastic corn and potatoes growing. The venture failed when at the time the plastics that were ultimately producible were 12x more expensive to manufacture than petrochemical-based ones.

What I am waiting for is for a *really aggressive* strain to appear out of the blue and start attacking so many vital things like medical equipment, car parts, biohazard laboratory seals, electronics and wire insulation, et cetera. Imagine living in a world where your great-grandmother's Tupperware suddenly vanishes into a puddle of greyish-pink goo, along with a very large percentage of what you own and utilize every day.

It can happen.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Larry Niven novels are not generally considered to be instruction manuals.


The man was far more prophetic than anyone realizes.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Brain-eating enzymes inconsolable.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Discovered, not created.


Don't you know in modern vernacular any different is mutant. Says so in the movies. Also lubricating your hand tools to prevent rust is now a "hack.

/subby cribs bad headline and wins green
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I think that I read this story


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: We already have bacteria finally mutating enough to eat petrochemical byproducts and synthetic plastics as it is, which should really be no surprise since that is exactly how bacteria store their energy: as copolymers. I remember back in the late 80s/early 90s there was an attempt at making biodegradable plastics by genetically engineering corn & potatoes with the starch-producing genes spliced out and the bacteria's plastic-producing genes spliced in. Allegedly for a brief period of time there were fields in Iowa with plastic corn and potatoes growing. The venture failed when at the time the plastics that were ultimately producible were 12x more expensive to manufacture than petrochemical-based ones.

What I am waiting for is for a *really aggressive* strain to appear out of the blue and start attacking so many vital things like medical equipment, car parts, biohazard laboratory seals, electronics and wire insulation, et cetera. Imagine living in a world where your great-grandmother's Tupperware suddenly vanishes into a puddle of greyish-pink goo, along with a very large percentage of what you own and utilize every day.

It can happen.


I mentioned this on a Subreddit (I know, I know, lol) and got roasted by some weirdass with a chip on his/her shoulder for being one of the cowardly "Millenials" ruining everything because I'm afraid to go outside, and now you're afraid of being eaten by this bacteria when flesh-eating bacteria have been around forever you half-educated panicking twit.

No, they did not appreciate the spelling lesson.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Discovered, not created.


Sounds created to me. FTFA:
"The scientists analysed the enzyme and introduced mutations to improve its ability to break down the PET plastic from which drinks bottles are made. They also made it stable at 72C, close to the perfect temperature for fast degradation."
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Spindrifter is correct. It is not UV light or rainfall  that degrades asphalt roads and causes your roof shingles to fall apart.  Organism exist that can degrade asphalt and tar. I learned this 50 years ago while getting degree in micro.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This was a Fullnetal Panic? FUMOFFU episode.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: big pig peaches: Discovered, not created.

Sounds created to me. FTFA:
"The scientists analysed the enzyme and introduced mutations to improve its ability to break down the PET plastic from which drinks bottles are made. They also made it stable at 72C, close to the perfect temperature for fast degradation."


Point taken. They discovered it and made it better so it might become economical. Pedantic  but an enzyme cannot mutate.  Maybe they produced a mutant org but I think they synthesized a version of it.  In a sense we now would in common english call a synthetic version of say THC a mutant chemical.  I still blame the movies.

/old guy
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Crop dust a military/police unit with it. No one dies, but all their plastic framed weapons and magazines fall apart.

/Because the discovery of something, and turning it into a weapon are only moments apart in historical terms.
 
