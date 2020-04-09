 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Takeout)   No longer news: beer delivery. News: by someone dressed as Left Shark. Fark: someone who still says "biatchin" unironically   (thetakeout.com) divider line
3
    More: Strange, Super Bowl, Personal protective equipment, Super Bowl XLIX, Protection, beer order, Old Ox Brewery, Virginia, Super Bowl XLIII  
•       •       •

103 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2020 at 12:20 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hella cool story subbs.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: Hella cool story subbs.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Far out
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.