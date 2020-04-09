 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Manchester police had to shut down 660 parties last weekend as more and more people join Team Virus   (bbc.com) divider line
13
    More: Sick, Police, Constable, Law enforcement in the United Kingdom, Greater Manchester Police, Greater Manchester, coronavirus-related breaches, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins, region's deputy mayor  
•       •       •

382 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2020 at 10:15 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ah, Madchester! When will you ever learn!
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So that's only, like, 330 Imperial parties?
 
tuxq
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hear me out. Everyone has a cell phone on them. It must be possible for wireless providers, Google, and Apple to create population density heat maps.


Can't we just validate those red spots aren't multi-family housing units and send a drone?
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Team Viral vs. Team Vax in the antibody world series. Stay tuned the national anthem, it should start in the next 2 to 3 weeks, then we can maybe start the game.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: Team Viral vs. Team Vax in the antibody world series. Stay tuned the national anthem, it should start in the next 2 to 3 weeks, then we can maybe start the game.


Manchester United

/close enough.
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Badger badger badger mushroom
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's Manchester, let them kill themselves if they want.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Shouldn't be surprising, people from Manchester are 24 Hour Party People
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
🎶 Oh, Manchester / So much to answer for 🎶
 
ukexpat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Grew up in Manchester. Let's just say I'm not surprised.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There should be a policy that whenever cops find one of these stupid parties, don't clear em out. Brick em in!
 
LeroyB
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh, 660 parties!  I read that as 660 panties. 👙 Move along. Nothing to see here.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.