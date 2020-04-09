 Skip to content
(Guardian) Hundreds of US newspapers face "extinction-level" crisis due to Covid-19
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local is one. If they die off, the guys running it will likely blame the virus. The reality is it's been in a downward spiral of layoffs and declining quality while adding 6-figure managers. It's publishing just five days a week now.

Not sure it will matter. This is a very red state and people write in to complain or cancel subscriptions anytime something runs that makes Trump look bad. They're getting their "news" elsewhere.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has since 2008 been all down-hill for local journalism

They gotta compete with the entire globe on the Internet because thats how folks consume their news
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This is a very red state and people write in to complain or cancel subscriptions anytime something runs that makes Trump look bad


So they're down to what, "all Marmaduke, all the time"?
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
due to Covid-19 Private Equity

FTFY
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only the Washington Times and New York Post were about to become extinct.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feature not a virus bug.

What's the over/under on a tweet declaring victory over "The Amazon Washington Post"?
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will it kill Outbrain and Taboola too?
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cleveland's storied The Plain Dealer is now dead in all but name only.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: My local is one. If they die off, the guys running it will likely blame the virus. The reality is it's been in a downward spiral of layoffs and declining quality while adding 6-figure managers. It's publishing just five days a week now.

Not sure it will matter. This is a very red state and people write in to complain or cancel subscriptions anytime something runs that makes Trump look bad. They're getting their "news" elsewhere.


Same here
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a Thursday Sunday subscription for the one paper. Mainly to get the sale papers. The other local posted on their website that they need subscribers to survive. Unfortunately; neither is all that great of a paper with all the layoffs they've gone through. A local blogger is providing better local news coverage. I have been refusing to give him clicks, because of some stances on the pandemic.
 
FaygoMaster [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: Will it kill Outbrain and Taboola too?


God I hope so.  I think that's a conservative 2/3rds of my local paper's online "content."  That, and the autoplay videos.  Their site is un. freaking. usable.  Their app is somewhat better, though.

And they wonder why they're losing subscribers...
 
JDAT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that whole internet thing that's been going around.
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: It has since 2008 been all down-hill for local journalism

They gotta compete with the entire globe on the Internet because thats how folks consume their news


This is a very local crisis and people ARE turning to local sources for news on the virus. The online outlets they're turning to aren't Sherry's momma blog or Garry's Greenville Gossip, but (gasp!) the websites and social media pages belonging to established television news stations and newspapers!

The ironic tragedy is, as those sites, stations and even printed papers get the most eyeballs they've had in years, the advertisers are canceling due to economic pressure.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, We will get over it.

And get used to the same exact copy, being read by the same exact clones, on clone sites, with the same exact pop up ads, and same exact click bait "Viral" headlines trending now, with the same exact pasteurized, homogenized, filtered, approved, and whitewashed content the sponsors insist is real news.

57 channels and nothing on.

But you can still pay for the bandwidth and surf around and try to find a news aggregate website, monitored by independent individuals with a favor for snark, ... or will you be able to.

in the year 2525?
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: Cleveland's storied The Plain Dealer is now dead in all but name only.


I just got my bill to continue the delivery subscription.  Kinda hard to continue a subscription to a newspaper that will not cover, um... news.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is fine.
Reading in general should be stopped. I mean its a waste of time when you can get all of your news and life information from FOX News.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead-tree news sources are dinosaurs.  They've been going extinct for decades thanks to the Internet.  They won't be missed.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: My local is one. If they die off, the guys running it will likely blame the virus. The reality is it's been in a downward spiral of layoffs and declining quality while adding 6-figure managers. It's publishing just five days a week now.

Not sure it will matter. This is a very red state and people write in to complain or cancel subscriptions anytime something runs that makes Trump look bad. They're getting their "news" elsewhere.


I'm sure that there will be one or two right-wing orgs ready, willing and eager to step into the gap that's about to be left and supply them with tabloid-level infotainment, some of which might actually contain a nugget of information about something happening locally..
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

havocmike: cman: It has since 2008 been all down-hill for local journalism

They gotta compete with the entire globe on the Internet because thats how folks consume their news

This is a very local crisis and people ARE turning to local sources for news on the virus. The online outlets they're turning to aren't Sherry's momma blog or Garry's Greenville Gossip, but (gasp!) the websites and social media pages belonging to established television news stations and newspapers!

The ironic tragedy is, as those sites, stations and even printed papers get the most eyeballs they've had in years, the advertisers are canceling due to economic pressure.


I know more about what's happening in Washington or New York than what's happening locally.
 
orbister
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
How are the buggy whip manufacturers doing? And Myspace?
 
Ldrtchbrd [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'll miss them, in fact I'm missing them already.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mouser: Dead-tree news sources are dinosaurs.  They've been going extinct for decades thanks to the Internet.  They won't be missed.


Dead tree news sources still exist because people are old and are used to having paper. I do not know of many "dead-tree" news source that are not, essentially, the paper of record for its local area, and they are all digital. They sell digital subscriptions. I have several.

It would be a very bad thing for large metro areas to not have a newspaper of record. But, people have the idea that they do not have to pay for the content gathering and investigation that we call journalism. Thus we accelerate down the road to idiocracy.
 
phamwaa
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Buffett sold ours off to a consortium. The want ads are a half-page and consist mostly of filler ads to, you know, but want ads.

They laid off a ton of staff. The death watch begins.
 
Likwit
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: due to Covid-19 Private Equity

FTFY


I heard this newfangled thing called "the internets" is having an effect too.
 
phamwaa
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*buy* want ads FFS.
 
Jairzinho [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But sadly FOX News, Breitfart and OAN will still be up and running.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cman: It has since 2008 been all down-hill for local journalism

They gotta compete with the entire globe on the Internet because thats how folks consume their news


True journalism does not exist anymore.  Newspapers are a waste of paper.  Make TP instead.
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Likwit: ElwoodCuse: due to Covid-19 Private Equity

FTFY

I heard this newfangled thing called "the internets" is having an effect too.


if by "internet" you mean "google and facebook's online advertising duopoly" then yes
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They should just put up a paywall.  That fixes everything.  Wait...we are talking about actual dead tree paper?
 
Iowan73
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: cman: It has since 2008 been all down-hill for local journalism

They gotta compete with the entire globe on the Internet because thats how folks consume their news

True journalism does not exist anymore.  Newspapers are a waste of paper.  Make TP instead.


It does exist. You're just not looking for it.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hundreds of newspapers?  So that's what, five companies?

Seriously, as if a year or so ago, every local paper in my area is owned by the same company. Yet they continue to publish all of them to give the illusion of choice, even though the same copy shows up in different ones.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mouser: Dead-tree news sources are dinosaurs.  They've been going extinct for decades thanks to the Internet.  They won't be missed.


Nah, a paper newspaper is the latest hipster accessory. Obviously, you have to be in the know to fold it correctly.

\ worth a try
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who cares?  This is all I need.

larrywtaylor.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
ieerto
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: cman: It has since 2008 been all down-hill for local journalism

They gotta compete with the entire globe on the Internet because thats how folks consume their news

True journalism does not exist anymore.  Newspapers are a waste of paper.  Make TP instead.


True journalism aka unbiased info never existed. Every story has an angle. Newsprint exists to sell ads.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: This is a very red state and people write in to complain or cancel subscriptions anytime something runs that makes Trump look bad.


In other words, simply reporting what he says and does.
 
Jairzinho [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: If only the Washington Times and New York Post were about to become extinct.


They just need to hold another crowning ceremony at the Capitol and sell tickets for it at a few thousands dollars.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Americans still read newspapers?
How quaint. I don't even watch TV anymore.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What are these newspapers you speak of? Are they those pieces of parchment that people wrote on after crushing berries and dipping feathers in it? I am but a borderline millennial and your ancient ways frighten me.
 
standardeviation [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As an aside, this isn't just affecting local papers. It's also affecting Fark. If you haven't read the newsletter or seen the sign up threads, right now it's super important to buy a TF or barefark subscription since the ad revenue here is down something like 50%. Drew may not be able to keep the lights on.

I highly recommend bare Fark! I no longer have to report NSFW ads ob a weekly basis, and TF makes gifs play automatically again! So sign up, or gift a subscription if you can!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is on Fark now.

https://www.news5cleveland.com/news/l​o​cal-news/oh-cuyahoga/cleveland-plain-d​ealer-newspaper-staff-told-they-can-no​-longer-cover-cleveland

My local has a bad case of this. They have maybe a half dozen stories per day, the rest is newswire. The ran far more local sports.
 
desertratt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Iowan73: OlderGuy: cman: It has since 2008 been all down-hill for local journalism

They gotta compete with the entire globe on the Internet because thats how folks consume their news

True journalism does not exist anymore.  Newspapers are a waste of paper.  Make TP instead.

It does exist. You're just not looking for it.


That's the problem, I should not have to dig to get past all the bias.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My local paper is now just a website with a couple stories a day posted up between huge banner ads for car dealerships and mattress stores.
 
TonySoprano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Its not like there haven't been signs of all news moving online for the last 15 years or so...learn to code
 
Kronnyj
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I recommend reading this book, Feed.  It's a Zombie book, but it shows a society that treats the zombies as a virus problem and how traditional news agencies have gone bankrupt.  It shows how societies deal with the virus and the new way news is reported on an individual basis.

https://www.amazon.com/Feed-Newsflesh​-​Book-Mira-Grant/dp/0316081051
 
Iowan73
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm glad I got out of newspaper journalism eight years ago when I decided not to wait around for my turn to be laid off, but it's a shame what's happening. People who told important local stories are being let go, and replaced with wire copy and filler. Even the local TV newscasts are full of stories from other communities that have nothing to do with our area because it's cheaper than paying a local reporter $25,000 per year to do local stories. I thought I was getting paid like shiat until a small market TV reporter told me what she made.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

orbister: How are the buggy whip manufacturers doing? And Myspace?


Imagine thinking journalism is an outdated concept.
 
malaktaus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mugato: edmo: This is a very red state and people write in to complain or cancel subscriptions anytime something runs that makes Trump look bad

So they're down to what, "all Marmaduke, all the time"?


No, they also have Family Circus and Garfield.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cman: It has since 2008 been all down-hill for local journalism

They gotta compete with the entire globe on the Internet because thats how folks consume their news


Well, that and about half of them have been turned into Kremlin sleeper cells.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People still read newspapers? How quaint.
 
