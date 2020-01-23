 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Wildlife expert with the National Parks Service warns that us humans could infect American bats with coronavirus and turn them into blood-sucking flying zombies. Also wants us all to sleep tight   (the-sun.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It also infects cats, so there's a risk of pets spreading it to wild / feral populations.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
last time i was there MacDonald's didn't serve undercooked bat burgers.
 
Abacus9
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Blood-sucking flying zombies", subby? Really? No other bloodsucking horror creatures associated with bats came to mind?
 
JAYoung
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They've had it in for us since we gave them white-nose disease.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Great so the bats will start calling it human virus.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
People infecting bats deserved the 'Ironic' tag.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Great, now corona virus will come infected with rabies.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So basically, Coronavirus gonna exist endemically in North America.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nom Nom Nom
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Marine1
‘’ less than a minute ago  

J_Kushner: So basically, Coronavirus gonna exist endemically in North America.


Think of how this could be worse. Much worse, in fact.

The reputation of the Han-supremacist "social harmony" experiment of the CPC could have had a small hiccup in the form of a few doctors openly discussing a disease outbreak and acting swiftly to contain it at a few dozen individuals.
 
