 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   At least your job doesn't involve hauling virus samples from hospitals to labs for testing   (kdvr.com) divider line
15
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

580 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2020 at 5:35 PM (58 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they're worried about catching it and spreading it to their families so they want hazard pay? If they're that concerned they should just quit. No, I can't afford not to work either but I didn't have the choice.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Safest job in the world. No farker will go near you.  ; )
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Working class people complaining about being exterminated by the politicians they voted for.

That's precious.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Safest job in the world. No farker will go near you.  ; )


Yeah, but not eating anything but pizza, crepes, and pancakes would get old after a while.
 
Wicked Chinchilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If the hospital knows what they are doing there is literally no risk. All these diseases don't just leap out of a sealed tube and attack.

Standard procedure for this type of thing: Original sample is probably in a 15mL conical tube w/ viral transport media and a swab. This has a gasketed screw cap. The outside gets sprayed with some kind of disinfectant and placed in a ziplock. The interior and exterior of this ziploc also gets sprayed. And then this ziploc gets placed within another ziploc. And then those are in some kind of cooler/box/whatever for transport.

TLDR: if everyone follows the rules it's not dangerous in the least.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: TLDR: if everyone follows the rules it's not dangerous in the least.


I know what youre getting at, you want me to have an abortion.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: If the hospital knows what they are doing there is literally no risk. All these diseases don't just leap out of a sealed tube and attack.

Standard procedure for this type of thing: Original sample is probably in a 15mL conical tube w/ viral transport media and a swab. This has a gasketed screw cap. The outside gets sprayed with some kind of disinfectant and placed in a ziplock. The interior and exterior of this ziploc also gets sprayed. And then this ziploc gets placed within another ziploc. And then those are in some kind of cooler/box/whatever for transport.

TLDR: if everyone follows the rules it's not dangerous in the least.


Just as well nobody is tired, overworked or possibly starting to come down with the virus, isn't it.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If one works any where cash is being passed does that qualify for hazard pay also?

/Cash?
//What is that?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: Wicked Chinchilla: TLDR: if everyone follows the rules it's not dangerous in the least.

I know what youre getting at, you want me to have an abortion.


Papa don't preach. I'm keepin my babby.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Wicked Chinchilla: If the hospital knows what they are doing there is literally no risk. All these diseases don't just leap out of a sealed tube and attack.

Standard procedure for this type of thing: Original sample is probably in a 15mL conical tube w/ viral transport media and a swab. This has a gasketed screw cap. The outside gets sprayed with some kind of disinfectant and placed in a ziplock. The interior and exterior of this ziploc also gets sprayed. And then this ziploc gets placed within another ziploc. And then those are in some kind of cooler/box/whatever for transport.

TLDR: if everyone follows the rules it's not dangerous in the least.

Just as well nobody is tired, overworked or possibly starting to come down with the virus, isn't it.


And then corporate hires an unpaid intern to follow all the strict procedures and Interney McNoLearny farks up everything because who cares they don't even get paid and then everyone dies
 
cautionflag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: If the hospital knows what they are doing there is literally no risk. All these diseases don't just leap out of a sealed tube and attack.

Standard procedure for this type of thing: Original sample is probably in a 15mL conical tube w/ viral transport media and a swab. This has a gasketed screw cap. The outside gets sprayed with some kind of disinfectant and placed in a ziplock. The interior and exterior of this ziploc also gets sprayed. And then this ziploc gets placed within another ziploc. And then those are in some kind of cooler/box/whatever for transport.

TLDR: if everyone follows the rules it's not dangerous in the least.


I would think it would be more of a concern of going into the places that are hottest with the virus, like hospitals and nursing homes without protective gear, not handling the vials
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You sound suspiciously like my supervisor if that is what my job does involve, whether I know it or not.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mugato: So they're worried about catching it and spreading it to their families so they want hazard pay? If they're that concerned they should just quit. No, I can't afford not to work either but I didn't have the choice.


From your comment, can we assume you was okay with Bush forcing pilots back to work?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: If the hospital knows what they are doing there is literally no risk. All these diseases don't just leap out of a sealed tube and attack.

Standard procedure for this type of thing: Original sample is probably in a 15mL conical tube w/ viral transport media and a swab. This has a gasketed screw cap. The outside gets sprayed with some kind of disinfectant and placed in a ziplock. The interior and exterior of this ziploc also gets sprayed. And then this ziploc gets placed within another ziploc. And then those are in some kind of cooler/box/whatever for transport.

TLDR: if everyone follows the rules it's not dangerous in the least.


So why are medical personal getting sick?
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: TLDR: if everyone follows the rules it's not dangerous in the least.


That's a big if. I'm pretty sure people not following rules is how this got so out of control to begin with
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.