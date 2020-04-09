 Skip to content
103-year-old Italian great grandmother beats coronavirus, says "I'd like to take a lovely walk"
    Ada Zanusso  
posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2020 at 8:39 PM



Admiral General Aladeen News [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If she can do it, why can't you?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Look, you're not fooling anyone.  You'll be stone dead in a moment.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My Italian grandmother threatened to beat the virus with a wooden spoon. It backed off.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How many people need to die before we stop standing so close to each other in pictures?
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTA:

103-year-old Italian great grandmother beats coronavirus, says "I'd like to take a lovely walk"

A actual translation from the original Italian:

103-year-old Italian great grandmother beats coronavirus, says "I'd like to take a lovely walk over that bastard virus' face"


I know Italians
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let me know when she reaches 107.
Catch-22 Why Italy is Great
Youtube WeVWupFBkA8
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: FTA:

103-year-old Italian great grandmother beats coronavirus, says "I'd like to take a lovely walk"

A actual translation from the original Italian:

103-year-old Italian great grandmother beats coronavirus, says "I'd like to take a lovely walk over that bastard virus' face"


I know Italians


Why wasn't Jesus born in Italy?

Because God couldn't find 3 wise men or a virgin there.

/I'm Italian, before you try to ban me mods.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*DERP!!*  See, this is proof *DERP!!!* that the Coronavirus isn't a big deal!  If a 103 year old *DERP!!!!* can recover from it, we don't *DERP!!!!!!* need to shut the country down!!  *DERP!!!!*
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: *DERP!!*  See, this is proof *DERP!!!* that the Coronavirus isn't a big deal!  If a 103 year old *DERP!!!!* can recover from it, we don't *DERP!!!!!!* need to shut the country down!!  *DERP!!!!*


Are you okay?
 
Isitoveryet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good for her, bad for her son in law.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let her do it in Rome. She might meet the Pope. It would give her the thrill of a lifetime.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hmm.   More men die from this than women.   More men die from medical things than women at any age, so women live some years longer.  Men just aren't as robust and they wear out sooner.  The average 100 year old woman could very well naturally have the robustness of the average 93-year old man as far as Covid-19 is concerned.
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
worldofwonder.netView Full Size

"Picture it, Sicily, 2020..."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Hmm.   More men die from this than women.   More men die from medical things than women at any age, so women live some years longer.  Men just aren't as robust and they wear out sooner.  The average 100 year old woman could very well naturally have the robustness of the average 93-year old man as far as Covid-19 is concerned.


Deal with women kills the soul and leads to complications, over time.
 
