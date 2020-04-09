 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   Kansas legislature overrides governors order limiting religious services to no more than 10 people. State's top doctor unleashes a public shaming on lawmakers, forgetting that local politicians have no shame   (fox4kc.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
GOP doing stupid stuff again:

The move came after Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, said that while the order was "sound public-health advice that Kansans should follow," he was discouraging law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide from attempting to enforce the requirements.

"Most of them are already planning to stay home and pray together and watch services online, they just felt like it was a violation of their constitutional rights to have the government tell them that they cannot participate in a church service," Senate President Susan Wagle said.

Susan Wagle been fighting everything that Governor Kelly has been trying to do from expanding Medicare to how to handle the Cornovirus. GOP - greedy old party.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the Saudi's closed their mosques--think about that, the Saudi's have a better handle on their religion than these right wing religious zealots.
 
KingKauff [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Let me guess: Democratic governor and Republican legislators.

*reads article*

Yep.  Bunch of idiots
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
National politicians seem to have even less.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So the second wave of the pandemic gets its launch on Sunday.

Thanks be to God...I guess???
 
advex101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Got to keep the sheep corralled or they start to wander off.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kansas residents won't be able to go because most churches know better. It's the crazy ones you have to watch out for.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: So the second wave of the pandemic gets its launch on Sunday.

Thanks be to God...I guess???

Thanks be to God...I guess???


Just be glad it's not a worldwide flood. God has mellowed a bit.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This seems like a self-correcting problem until you realize they're all out "evangelizing" later.

/preparing for second wave
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Never mind all of the data the shows that COVID-19 has spread like wildfire when you pack a bunch of people into houses of worship...

Even the Vatican is celebrating Easter virtually...
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let the (R) base be culled.  Quit trying to save them from themselves.

I know, I know, they still will end up infecting the people who aren't dumb enough to go gather with a bunch of other people.  We just have to be extra vigilant while they gather in groups trying desperately to infect and kill themselves.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Merltech: GOP doing stupid stuff again:

The move came after Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, said that while the order was "sound public-health advice that Kansans should follow," he was discouraging law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide from attempting to enforce the requirements.

"Most of them are already planning to stay home and pray together and watch services online, they just felt like it was a violation of their constitutional rights to have the government tell them that they cannot participate in a church service," Senate President Susan Wagle said.

Susan Wagle been fighting everything that Governor Kelly has been trying to do from expanding Medicare to how to handle the Cornovirus. GOP - greedy old party.


Limiting people gathering is good for public health. However, an executive order from a governor doesn't override the 1st Amendment guarantee of Freedom of Assembly. That's something individuals have to decide for themselves - or something the majority will have to decide that they'd rather unlawfully* strip away rights than risk spreading disease.

* there's a perfectly lawful way to do this, but I honestly don't believe any politician on either side has the stones to declare martial law (and of course a constitutional amendment would take to long)

It's an interesting dilemma, socially speaking. There's a distinct and meaningful segment of the population who already believes that if/when single payer becomes a thing that the government should then have the ability to curtail what activities people can engage in (such as motorcycles, skydiving, etc) because of the outliers in health care costs. This could reveal if that viewpoint is a minority or majority.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Circusdog320: So the second wave of the pandemic gets its launch on Sunday.

Thanks be to God...I guess???

Just be glad it's not a worldwide flood. God has mellowed a bit.


That's coming later, we've actually slowed it down a bit with all this staying at home we're doing!
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Merltech: GOP doing stupid stuff again:

The move came after Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, said that while the order was "sound public-health advice that Kansans should follow," he was discouraging law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide from attempting to enforce the requirements.

"Most of them are already planning to stay home and pray together and watch services online, they just felt like it was a violation of their constitutional rights to have the government tell them that they cannot participate in a church service," Senate President Susan Wagle said.

Susan Wagle been fighting everything that Governor Kelly has been trying to do from expanding Medicare to how to handle the Cornovirus. GOP - greedy old party.

Limiting people gathering is good for public health. However, an executive order from a governor doesn't override the 1st Amendment guarantee of Freedom of Assembly. That's something individuals have to decide for themselves - or something the majority will have to decide that they'd rather unlawfully* strip away rights than risk spreading disease.

* there's a perfectly lawful way to do this, but I honestly don't believe any politician on either side has the stones to declare martial law (and of course a constitutional amendment would take to long)

It's an interesting dilemma, socially speaking. There's a distinct and meaningful segment of the population who already believes that if/when single payer becomes a thing that the government should then have the ability to curtail what activities people can engage in (such as motorcycles, skydiving, etc) because of the outliers in health care costs. This could reveal if that viewpoint is a minority or majority.


It actually does.  A whole lot of constitutional scholars have come out of this it appears.  The SCOTUS have frequently upheld that the governments can, for sure, override the constitution and specifically the 1st ammendment when it comes to public safety as long as it does not target a specific group of people.  Be it race, religion, sex, etc.  So during other outbreaks in our history it has been upheld, many times, that they can do this.

The only times it has been struck down was during the other pandemics and they said "Only asians cannot go outside" etc.

Please have actual knowledge before posting.

Can the USA Legally Quarantine the Coronavirus? (LegalEagle's Real Law Review)
Youtube IF8MswEQS7w
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KingKauff: Let me guess: Democratic governor and Republican legislators.

*reads article*

Yep.  Bunch of idiots


And even though KS elected a Democrat to the US House and as governor in the last election and bunch of the more moderate republicans got voted out of the legislature. So now the we have christian nationalist whackjobs like Susan Wagle running things.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What's the matter with Kansas?
 
Conthan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Kansas residents won't be able to go because most churches know better. It's the crazy ones you have to watch out for.


I work with some of these crazies. One of my coworkers was still hoping she could take her pilgrimage to the Vatican this month as recent as mid March. If there is an open church this weekend, my coworkers will be there. Then I get to share a building with them next week for a few hours. If I die from covid, it is likely I will have been killed by my church attending coworkers. God dammit.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Kansas residents won't be able to go because most churches know better. It's the crazy ones you have to watch out for.


Oh man, when does you Netflix comedy special drop?

/Kansas is the state that brought us the Westboro Baptist Church
//And the assassination of George Tiller
///Basically there's a zero percent chance that a significant number of churches will be open for Easter service
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Kansas residents won't be able to go because most churches know better. It's the crazy ones you have to watch out for.


(Evangelical churches) (crazy)

Complete overlap.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

robodog: cheap_thoughts: Kansas residents won't be able to go because most churches know better. It's the crazy ones you have to watch out for.

Oh man, when does you Netflix comedy special drop?

/Kansas is the state that brought us the Westboro Baptist Church
//And the assassination of George Tiller
///Basically there's a zero percent chance that a significant number of churches will be open for Easter service


won't be open, stupid brain
 
Chilkoot Charlie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Merltech: GOP doing stupid stuff again:

The move came after Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, said that while the order was "sound public-health advice that Kansans should follow," he was discouraging law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide from attempting to enforce the requirements.

"Most of them are already planning to stay home and pray together and watch services online, they just felt like it was a violation of their constitutional rights to have the government tell them that they cannot participate in a church service," Senate President Susan Wagle said.

Susan Wagle been fighting everything that Governor Kelly has been trying to do from expanding Medicare to how to handle the Cornovirus. GOP - greedy old party.

Limiting people gathering is good for public health. However, an executive order from a governor doesn't override the 1st Amendment guarantee of Freedom of Assembly. That's something individuals have to decide for themselves - or something the majority will have to decide that they'd rather unlawfully* strip away rights than risk spreading disease.

* there's a perfectly lawful way to do this, but I honestly don't believe any politician on either side has the stones to declare martial law (and of course a constitutional amendment would take to long)

It's an interesting dilemma, socially speaking. There's a distinct and meaningful segment of the population who already believes that if/when single payer becomes a thing that the government should then have the ability to curtail what activities people can engage in (such as motorcycles, skydiving, etc) because of the outliers in health care costs. This could reveal if that viewpoint is a minority or majority.


I agree with this part, but of course the legislature isn't in session, apparently.

FTA
The Legislative Coordinating Council voted 5-2 Wednesday to undo Kelly's executive order that limited in-person religious services and funerals to 10 people.

I've been living in Kansas for a while, and this is the first I've heard that a "Council" can override an emergency declaration by the Governor. And of course, have the AG back them up.

No, this is GOP assholes being assholes. Period. Susan Wagle is evil.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know what? fark Kansas already.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Every time I read about idiot Republicans, I add another layer to my mask, wipe down the counters one more time, and scrub my hands. I plan on voting for the next 30 years, and if they keep up their antics, a lot of elections are finally going to go my way.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

maumau the flakcatcher: cheap_thoughts: Kansas residents won't be able to go because most churches know better. It's the crazy ones you have to watch out for.

(Evangelical churches) (crazy)

Complete overlap.

(Evangelical churches) (crazy)

Complete overlap.


Think about this, even the Mormons have shut down their churches.  Evangelicals are being stupider than the Mormons.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I propose two things:

All Republican members of the Kansas legislature and the attorney general must attend religious services of their choice on Sunday.

All those attending religious services on Sunday must sign an insurance waiver so they can not claim medical benefits for any illness/injury related to attending church in person.
 
orbister
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Meanwhile the Saudi's closed their mosques--think about that, the Saudi's have a better handle on their religion than these right wing religious zealots.


True, but Saudi Arabia has neither a constitution nor a political system. You lot do, and if you're daft enough to write into the constitution that the government can't tell churches what to do you'll get cases like this, just as surely as your insane protection of guns led to Sandy Hook. It's a feature of your system, not a bug.
 
Abacus9
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Carry on, wayward state. All you are is dust in the wind.
 
