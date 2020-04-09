 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Do you know COBOL? If so, you are desperately needed to help process unemployment claims. You should also schedule a colonoscopy soon   (cnn.com) divider line
24
    More: Followup, Programming language, Programmer, Computer programming, Computer, Computer program, Social Security Administration, Algorithm, inspector general  
•       •       •

302 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 09 Apr 2020 at 9:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Let's train up some of those coal miners and steel workers. Anybody can code in COBOL.

/FWIW, I haven't touched COBOL since the 80s
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
 My first big job was adding col1 to col2 giving col3.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think they stopped teaching it 20 years ago. Good luck.
 
NihilismKat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: I think they stopped teaching it 20 years ago. Good luck.


We had to take COBOL in 2004. I think they taught it till 2010 at the university I went to.
 
nijika
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'll take "Projects that should have been replaced 20 years ago when we got the first warning about COBOL being out of date" for $100.

The alternative is we start training kids and admit we're stuck with it forever.
 
xalres
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Even if I did, no farking way in hell I'd take on that kind of job.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: I think they stopped teaching it 20 years ago. Good luck.


I took a course in it and I graduated 13 years ago. The course was retired with the prof who taught it.

Someone could rewrite whatever it was in Python pretty quickly. I'd go that way but I only work in software, what do I know.
 
geduld
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I had a job for a few months converting accounting data back in 2013.

They used ACCUCOBOL batch jobs inside of a Windows cmd shell. It brought me back to my times with COBOL in the 80's and 90s and I left ASAP.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All hail Subby! Maker of larfs!
 
Gawain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We did two semesters of COBOL in college back in the late 80s.  I scoffed at what a waste of time it was.  Then the Y2K issue started to loom and COBOL programmers could basically name their price.  This was a show-stopping problem with a deadline set in concrete, and people were desperate.  I'd like to go back to 19-year old me and slap him upside the head.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe combine the two into a COBOLONOSCOPY.

/Pulled that one out of my ass.
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Learned COBOL and JCL back in 1997, but never used it. Could be a good form of unemployment insurance though, since I'd rather do COBOL for $60k/year than be unemployed.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: cheap_thoughts: I think they stopped teaching it 20 years ago. Good luck.

I took a course in it and I graduated 13 years ago. The course was retired with the prof who taught it.

Someone could rewrite whatever it was in Python pretty quickly. I'd go that way but I only work in software, what do I know.


It's not so much how easy it would be to replace the app with python, but that the WHOLE SYSTEM has to be replaced. New servers, etc etc.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gawain: We did two semesters of COBOL in college back in the late 80s.  I scoffed at what a waste of time it was.  Then the Y2K issue started to loom and COBOL programmers could basically name their price.  This was a show-stopping problem with a deadline set in concrete, and people were desperate.  I'd like to go back to 19-year old me and slap him upside the head.


And tell yourself to buy stock in Google and Amazon.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
COBOL isn't the issue. It's a boring language for a team of 150 average programmers to get work done.  Like a modern corporate Java or .NET shop.  Not rocket science.

It's the ecosystem of JCL, MVS, IMS databases, weird tape formats, and domain specifics.  No courses in most of that. No home-labbing, no Udemy courses, no StackOverflow, no Dummies books.  You have to get hired somewhere using this stuff to even see it.  And even there, they really don't want you running "what happens if.." test programs.

And, many places (specifically state governments) who did have 150 average Joes building that rats-nest of spaghetti in the 1970s have let the team get smaller and smaller as people retired, so now it's 25 people, most of whom have been making the exact same (inflation adjusted) since 1983, the last of whom are looking at retirement.

Modernization projects?  State can't pay enough, so they bring in Infosys or Tata or CGI.  Who are exceedingly good at spending millions and millions and delivering exactly nothing at all.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Learned COBOL and JCL back in 1997, but never used it. Could be a good form of unemployment insurance though, since I'd rather do COBOL for $60k/year than be unemployed.


$60k/year? Are you looking to work in Pakistan or something? I'd think market rates in most places in the US would be closer to $150k/year or more, with full benefits.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Tr0mBoNe: cheap_thoughts: I think they stopped teaching it 20 years ago. Good luck.

I took a course in it and I graduated 13 years ago. The course was retired with the prof who taught it.

Someone could rewrite whatever it was in Python pretty quickly. I'd go that way but I only work in software, what do I know.

It's not so much how easy it would be to replace the app with python, but that the WHOLE SYSTEM has to be replaced. New servers, etc etc.


If they're emulated then it's no biggie. Get some docker images out there and test in production.

I sincerely hope you don't think there are IBM 704s still firing shots in anger out there.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't know what programming language I learned on Lotus 1-2-3 in middle school, but I wish I'd continued it. Fricking discrimination against girls in STEM really farked me over. . .

/high school teacher missed the aptitude for electrical engineering too
//got a BA in English instead, now have my A+ cert. . . *sigh*
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has put out a call for volunteers"

Volunteers?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: gretzkyscores: Learned COBOL and JCL back in 1997, but never used it. Could be a good form of unemployment insurance though, since I'd rather do COBOL for $60k/year than be unemployed.

$60k/year? Are you looking to work in Pakistan or something? I'd think market rates in most places in the US would be closer to $150k/year or more, with full benefits.


We're talking state governments here.  Here's straight from the publicly-released Kansas version.  (I went back a few years because a number of those positions were outsourced to CGI recently).  Many of the people on that page are maintaining mainframe COBOL and JCL code.  And making... $60-65k.
 
redmid17
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: dj_bigbird: Tr0mBoNe: cheap_thoughts: I think they stopped teaching it 20 years ago. Good luck.

I took a course in it and I graduated 13 years ago. The course was retired with the prof who taught it.

Someone could rewrite whatever it was in Python pretty quickly. I'd go that way but I only work in software, what do I know.

It's not so much how easy it would be to replace the app with python, but that the WHOLE SYSTEM has to be replaced. New servers, etc etc.

If they're emulated then it's no biggie. Get some docker images out there and test in production.

I sincerely hope you don't think there are IBM 704s still firing shots in anger out there.


Man i was certain you were trolling with the emulation comment, but the 704 reference reduces it to 50/50
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 580x269]


When I took Cobol and Assembler in College, we used those.  Create your deck, hand it off the IT guys to feed it into the queue and come back hours later to collect your output on green bar paper..

/get off my lawn.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.