(Talking Points Memo)   More on the PPE seizures. In a nutshell: The feds have altered the deal. Pray they don't alter it any further   (talkingpointsmemo.com) divider line
25
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As long as they don't come for our guns, right?
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: As long as they don't come for our guns, right?


You've been on the side of the government seizing lawful possessions and rights. Why do you suddenly care now?
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The Federal government needs to take control!"

Federal government takes control.

"They're trying to kill us all, Booga, booga booga!"
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, the morons came out early in this thread.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: "The Federal government needs to take control!"

Federal government takes control.

"They're trying to kill us all, Booga, booga booga!"


so you're happy with how things are going so far?
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We were having a hard time getting our shipment of nitrile gloves since February. Our admin lady then asked for any gloves, nitrile or not, just ask long as it was for health care. We ended up with a bunch of pink gloves, which we actually kinda like.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It may be possible that the fed seizures are being redirected to a Republican fundraiser so he can cash in on the crisis: https://www.politico.com/news​/2020/03/​27/republican-fundraiser-company-coron​avirus-152184
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Well, the morons came out early in this thread.


Well, you're here.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No, folks, there's no great plan. There's no "this place is worse than the other so we're diverting resources." There is nothing going on that could be construed as a strategy to encourage public welfare and health.

This is simply "Hey. These have gone up REALLY high in price. If we take these, we can sell them on the open market and pocket a shiatton of money and use the rest to reward our donors and political allies."

Any attempt to look beyond that and folks are going to be sorely disappointed.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's just grift. I don't believe there is a plan behind "hey, we can sell these!"
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: vudukungfu: As long as they don't come for our guns, right?

You've been on the side of the government seizing lawful possessions and rights. Why do you suddenly care now?


Because guns are murder weapons, and PPE isn't.

This is a public health crisis we're talking about here.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I called this early on.  Everyone will have to suck Trump's dick in order to get Federal support.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/The story doesn't contain a lot of new concrete information.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: vudukungfu: As long as they don't come for our guns, right?

You've been on the side of the government seizing lawful possessions and rights. Why do you suddenly care now?


Speaking of sucking Trump's dick.....
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Everyone will have to suck Trump's dick


Marcus Aurelius: sucking Trump's dick


You really like....
 
It's Bensane Garrison! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnny queso: big pig peaches: "The Federal government needs to take control!"

Federal government takes control.

"They're trying to kill us all, Booga, booga booga!"

so you're happy with how things are going so far?


Dems - Federal government exists to solve these big problems we as individuals or businesses don't have the capability or financial interest in solving.
Reps - Elects incompetent and malicious federal government that dissolves, fires, or underfunds people and groups that exist at the federal level to solve big problems.
*Big Problem Happens*
Federal Government - Screws up in solving problem because all the groups and people that exist to solve problem have been dissolved, fired or underfunded.
Reps - SEE!!! FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SUCKS
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ashelth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: As long as they don't come for our guns, right?


They will just load the jumbo jet contrail devices with covid and make you sick.  Then when you are too sick to fight back they will come, take your guns and sell your organs to the rich in other countries.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 850x426]


"The best way to keep vigilant against an oppressive government is to smoke 3 packs a day"
-Edward R Murrow
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I remember when Republicans were FOR transparency in government. Where did those Republicans go?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: It may be possible that the fed seizures are being redirected to a Republican fundraiser so he can cash in on the crisis: https://www.politico.com/news/​2020/03/27/republican-fundraiser-compa​ny-coronavirus-152184


may be?

from the second robot pinocchio got involved it was inevitable.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wait, first there's a PPE shortage, and now it's causing seizures!?
Jesus.

/yes, I know, not that kind, etc.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: Carousel Beast: vudukungfu: As long as they don't come for our guns, right?

You've been on the side of the government seizing lawful possessions and rights. Why do you suddenly care now?

Because guns are murder weapons, and PPE isn't.

This is a public health crisis we're talking about here.


Wielded as a cudgel, political policy can be a murder weapon.

Are long marches thru the desert a murder weapon?
//Ask the Turks & the Armenian genocide
 
johnny queso
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lajimi: [Link][Fark user image image 850x426]


the government has been usurped by a hostile nation without a single shot fired.

our second amendment heroes think it's just peachy.
 
