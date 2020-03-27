 Skip to content
(Twitter)   NYC was infected by a European Covid-19 strain, not an Asian one   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


//well that's going to ruin the narrative
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have read something about that last week I think.  The Asian, American, and European strains weren't the same.   This makes sense to me.

Also, if it came from Europe to NYC, earlier than thought, that might explain why, well one of the whys, it was hit so hard.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I have read something about that last week I think.  The Asian, American, and European strains weren't the same.   This makes sense to me.

Also, if it came from Europe to NYC, earlier than thought, that might explain why, well one of the whys, it was hit so hard.


New Yorkers vacationing in Italy is definitely a thing. Heck, we did that when we lived in NYC.

A good 20-30% of the planes on the tarmack at any one time are European carriers.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I have read something about that last week I think.  The Asian, American, and European strains weren't the same.   This makes sense to me.

Also, if it came from Europe to NYC, earlier than thought, that might explain why, well one of the whys, it was hit so hard.


It also explains why China and the West Coast have had a relatively easier time of it.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I have read something about that last week I think.  The Asian, American, and European strains weren't the same. This makes sense to me.

Also, if it came from Europe to NYC, earlier than thought, that might explain why, well one of the whys, it was hit so hard.


That seems like it could be really bad.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I have read something about that last week I think.  The Asian, American, and European strains weren't the same.   This makes sense to me.


Was it this article, about the 8 strains currently circulating the globe?

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/n​a​tion/2020/03/27/scientists-track-coron​avirus-strains-mutation/5080571002/
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I have read something about that last week I think.  The Asian, American, and European strains weren't the same.   This makes sense to me.

Also, if it came from Europe to NYC, earlier than thought, that might explain why, well one of the whys, it was hit so hard.


BuT tRuMp BaNnEd ChInA!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you look at the available trees, at this late date they show that just about everywhere has shared it with just about everywhere else.

It's stupid to point fingers now, so expect Trump to do it, in the stupidest way possible.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have nothing to add about this article, but I do love this restaurant restaurant in Little Italy...
Family style. Mulberry St. Roasted peppers. Large portions. Butch the Hat...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does placing blame on where it originated get us any closer to finding a treatment or cure? If not, who cares.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OptionC: Dewey Fidalgo: I have read something about that last week I think.  The Asian, American, and European strains weren't the same. This makes sense to me.

Also, if it came from Europe to NYC, earlier than thought, that might explain why, well one of the whys, it was hit so hard.

That seems like it could be really bad.


From the original NYT article on this. A bit of not bad news.

While the coronavirus mutations are useful for telling lineages apart, they don't have any apparent effect on how the virus works.

That's good news for scientists working on a vaccine.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I have read something about that last week I think.  The Asian, American, and European strains weren't the same.   This makes sense to me.

Also, if it came from Europe to NYC, earlier than thought, that might explain why, well one of the whys, it was hit so hard.


Just nice.  So a person could get one version and then later get another if not recovered from the first version.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mugato: Does placing blame on where it originated get us any closer to finding a treatment or cure? If not, who cares.


Undercutting the yellow-peril race-war rhetoric the American right is engaging in as a distraction from discussions of the actual government response should, it can be (vainly) hoped, make it easier for national attention to be redirected back to the efficacy of that actual, substantive, ongoing government response.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure Trump already has the French Disease.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So? Trump is going to keep calling it the Chinese virus no matter what the Jew media says.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm confused. i was assured that teh Gynese made this in a test tube and threw it at us to make God-Emperor Trump look bad.
So, that was a lie?
Amazing! I am amazed!!
 
Insain2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kinky!!!
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pkjun: Mugato: Does placing blame on where it originated get us any closer to finding a treatment or cure? If not, who cares.

Undercutting the yellow-peril race-war rhetoric the American right is engaging in as a distraction from discussions of the actual government response should, it can be (vainly) hoped, make it easier for national attention to be redirected back to the efficacy of that actual, substantive, ongoing government response.


Typical Chinese response.  Doesn't understand the difference between race and nationality.

Isn't it getting late in Beijing?  How are the Uighurs doing over there?
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pkjun: Mugato: Does placing blame on where it originated get us any closer to finding a treatment or cure? If not, who cares.

Undercutting the yellow-peril race-war rhetoric the American right is engaging in as a distraction from discussions of the actual government response should, it can be (vainly) hoped, make it easier for national attention to be redirected back to the efficacy of that actual, substantive, ongoing government response.


You use your tongue prettier than a $2 or
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
duh
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jso2897: I'm confused. i was assured that teh Gynese made this in a test tube and threw it at us to make God-Emperor Trump look bad.
So, that was a lie?
Amazing! I am amazed!!


Your days of being incredibly ignorant on just about every topic are certainly coming to a middle.
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: jso2897: I'm confused. i was assured that teh Gynese made this in a test tube and threw it at us to make God-Emperor Trump look bad.
So, that was a lie?
Amazing! I am amazed!!

Your days of being incredibly ignorant on just about every topic are certainly coming to a middle.


Pot.  Kettle.  Go fark yourself.
 
GungFu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: pkjun: Mugato: Does placing blame on where it originated get us any closer to finding a treatment or cure? If not, who cares.

Undercutting the yellow-peril race-war rhetoric the American right is engaging in as a distraction from discussions of the actual government response should, it can be (vainly) hoped, make it easier for national attention to be redirected back to the efficacy of that actual, substantive, ongoing government response.

Typical Chinese response.  Doesn't understand the difference between race and nationality.

Isn't it getting late in Beijing?  How are the Uighurs doing over there?



Dumbest Fark replies are ones like this. Well done. Not witty, clever; just plain farking dumb.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Merltech: Dewey Fidalgo: I have read something about that last week I think.  The Asian, American, and European strains weren't the same.   This makes sense to me.

Also, if it came from Europe to NYC, earlier than thought, that might explain why, well one of the whys, it was hit so hard.

Just nice.  So a person could get one version and then later get another if not recovered from the first version.


Probably not if the strains are very similar.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mugato: Does placing blame on where it originated get us any closer to finding a treatment or cure? If not, who cares.


If the goal is to place blame for blame's sake you are right it is a fool's errand. If the goal is to understand how it mutates and identify the various strains we might be onto something.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: jso2897: I'm confused. i was assured that teh Gynese made this in a test tube and threw it at us to make God-Emperor Trump look bad.
So, that was a lie?
Amazing! I am amazed!!

Your days of being incredibly ignorant on just about every topic are certainly coming to a middle.


Gee. Sorry you feel that way, pal.
You'll get over it.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mugato: Does placing blame on where it originated get us any closer to finding a treatment or cure? If not, who cares.


No closer to a cure, but now Asian Americans can spit on white people and tell them to go back to Europe.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Merltech: Dewey Fidalgo: I have read something about that last week I think.  The Asian, American, and European strains weren't the same.   This makes sense to me.

Also, if it came from Europe to NYC, earlier than thought, that might explain why, well one of the whys, it was hit so hard.

Just nice.  So a person could get one version and then later get another if not recovered from the first version.

Probably not if the strains are very similar.


Apparently the 8 identified strains are almost identical.  I don't think the difference in effect is due to the strain but due to the people and government reactions.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OptionC: Dewey Fidalgo: I have read something about that last week I think.  The Asian, American, and European strains weren't the same. This makes sense to me.

Also, if it came from Europe to NYC, earlier than thought, that might explain why, well one of the whys, it was hit so hard.

That seems like it could be really bad.


Like possibly one vaccine wouldn't work for all the strains. Or that people could be re-infected with different strains multiple times.

Yes, pretty bad.
 
philotech [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can you get the Asian strain if you already had the European strain? Are they actually different strains, or is there some marker they are finding from the people that were infected with it?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x509]


Yesterday, 333 people in Germany died from this.  In equivalent US figures, that would be 1,332.  That is better than what happened in the US yesterday, but Germany deaths from this are not really that low.  At one point in this crisis they were, but their deaths have increased as of late.   Compared to other European countries it is low.  But is is nearly identical to Austria, which sure as hell isn't lead by a chemist.
 
