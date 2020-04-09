 Skip to content
(Inforum)   What happens when industrialized food production meets a highly contagious global pandemic? We're about to find out   (inforum.com) divider line
    Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Lincoln County, South Dakota, South Dakota, Minnehaha County, South Dakota, Hygiene, Sioux Falls metropolitan area, secretary of the state Department of Health, Smithfield plant  
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll post totally epic pics of my meal on Facebook...
...and hope it goes viral?

dryknife
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You know, the idea of making people work sick is, is kinda why this is going to be bad.
That on I'm a badass I'm going to work,
Or  the don't be lazy work!
Is going to cost all of us money and life.
But at least Paco didn't take advantage of his boss and be a piker and call in sick.

Thanks bosses and CEOs you killed our society. Woot.
 
orbister
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Time for a combined remake of the classics "Chicago Meat Packers" and "L.A. Tool and Die" into "Sioux Falls Meat Packers Die"?
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So has the FDA come out with the recommended cooking temperature to kill coronavirus yet?

If I can only eat well done steaks for the rest of my life, I'm burning down everything to the ground.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Non-paywall article-
https://www.keloland.com/news/local-n​e​ws/more-than-80-employees-at-smithfiel​d-foods-in-sioux-falls-test-positive-f​or-covid-19/
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In related news, I work in a box plant (pizza boxes, Amazon boxes, etc). We were all just handed handkerchiefs to use as mouth covers. So rest easy, America!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: So has the FDA come out with the recommended cooking temperature to kill coronavirus yet?

If I can only eat well done steaks for the rest of my life, I'm burning down everything to the ground.


I hear Ketchup works to kill the corona virus so cook you steaks well done and add ketchup to be sure it's safe...
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: In related news, I work in a box plant (pizza boxes, Amazon boxes, etc). We were all just handed handkerchiefs to use as mouth covers. So rest easy, America!


Do you get depressed when you see unboxing videos. All your work being torn apart?
 
chatoyance
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Mister Buttons: So has the FDA come out with the recommended cooking temperature to kill coronavirus yet?

If I can only eat well done steaks for the rest of my life, I'm burning down everything to the ground.

I hear Ketchup works to kill the corona virus so cook you steaks well done and add ketchup to be sure it's safe...


Sadly ketchup is probably not very effective in inactivating coronavirus. Ketchup is usually in the range of pH 3.4 - 3.8. A recent study showed inactivation at pH <3. Might be good for a couple of log reductions
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I really enjoyed modern civilization, with food more or less on demand and utilities and such.

It was nice.
 
