(NPR)   With this Coronavirus thing all taken care of the Feds are shutting down testing sites. What can I say? You're welcome   (npr.org) divider line
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Ran out of money?  I guess $3 trillion doesnt go as far as it used to.

I get it, though.  There's lots of overhead.   Expenses.  Those limos out back aren't free you know.
 
twocent [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Well, Trump got his, so...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Trump can't say he beat the virus if we keep detecting it.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Black people have disproportionately high rates of infection and mortality, compared to the population at large. Of course Trump would want to stop fighting the disease.
 
Linux_Yes [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Ran out of money?  I guess $3 trillion doesnt go as far as it used to.

I get it, though.  There's lots of overhead.   Expenses.  Those limos out back aren't free you know.



but i thought trillions were supposed to die.  that's what the Boob Toob said.

now the only question is whether corona will kill the 80,000 that the common flu killed in 2018 in this country.

Murcans are easily frightened.
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I've been hearing a lot in the last few days that we need to be prepared for the difficult times that are expected in the next week or two, when infections may be at a peak, and that we shouldn't take anything for granted and must remain vigilant in our social distancing and hygienic precautions.

"Some local officials are disappointed the federal government will end funding for coronavirus testing sites this Friday. In a few places those sites will close as a result. This as criticism continues that not enough testing is available."

This feels like the Federal govt just checking the box and walking away before the fire is out.  The state and local governments are working like hell to prepare for the worst that is still to come, and the Feds are leaving town.   The world has learned that they can no longer count on, or trust, the United States, and I think the individual states are seeing the same thing.  I hope we can turn things around after the next election.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Linux_Yes: weddingsinger: Ran out of money?  I guess $3 trillion doesnt go as far as it used to.

I get it, though.  There's lots of overhead.   Expenses.  Those limos out back aren't free you know.


but i thought trillions were supposed to die.  that's what the Boob Toob said.

now the only question is whether corona will kill the 80,000 that the common flu killed in 2018 in this country.

Murcans are easily frightened.


The flu kills 50,000 because 100 million get a shot and there is a lot of protection offered by having antibodies for other similar strains.

If Americans take no action the CDC prediction is as many as 1-2 million dead.

WITH action, we havent peaked yet, but 3500 people died yesterday and there are refrigerated trucks in NYC to hold the dead because morgues dont have the room.

Only a raging ahole would consider 80,000 dead no big deal when it could have been contained and most of those people would still be alive.

We'll be lucky if this all seems an over reaction.  That will mean it worked.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Linux_Yes: weddingsinger: Ran out of money?  I guess $3 trillion doesnt go as far as it used to.

I get it, though.  There's lots of overhead.   Expenses.  Those limos out back aren't free you know.


but i thought trillions were supposed to die.  that's what the Boob Toob said.

now the only question is whether corona will kill the 80,000 that the common flu killed in 2018 in this country.

Murcans are easily frightened.

The flu kills 50,000 because 100 million get a shot and there is a lot of protection offered by having antibodies for other similar strains.

If Americans take no action the CDC prediction is as many as 1-2 million dead.

WITH action, we havent peaked yet, but 3500 people died yesterday and there are refrigerated trucks in NYC to hold the dead because morgues dont have the room.

Only a raging ahole would consider 80,000 dead no big deal when it could have been contained and most of those people would still be alive.

We'll be lucky if this all seems an over reaction.  That will mean it worked.


So have you ever listened to the president? He already said what a great job he would have done if we only have 100k die.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

not enough beer: weddingsinger: Linux_Yes: weddingsinger: Ran out of money?  I guess $3 trillion doesnt go as far as it used to.

I get it, though.  There's lots of overhead.   Expenses.  Those limos out back aren't free you know.


but i thought trillions were supposed to die.  that's what the Boob Toob said.

now the only question is whether corona will kill the 80,000 that the common flu killed in 2018 in this country.

Murcans are easily frightened.

The flu kills 50,000 because 100 million get a shot and there is a lot of protection offered by having antibodies for other similar strains.

If Americans take no action the CDC prediction is as many as 1-2 million dead.

WITH action, we havent peaked yet, but 3500 people died yesterday and there are refrigerated trucks in NYC to hold the dead because morgues dont have the room.

Only a raging ahole would consider 80,000 dead no big deal when it could have been contained and most of those people would still be alive.

We'll be lucky if this all seems an over reaction.  That will mean it worked.

So have you ever listened to the president? He already said what a great job he would have done if we only have 100k die.


Yes, because he's a raging ahole.

Gotta love him resetting the goalposts from 15 sick all the way over to 100,000 dead as a "victory"
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stopping testing and reopening the economy will pack rich people into airplanes with predictable results.
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Linux_Yes: weddingsinger: Ran out of money?  I guess $3 trillion doesnt go as far as it used to.

I get it, though.  There's lots of overhead.   Expenses.  Those limos out back aren't free you know.


but i thought trillions were supposed to die.  that's what the Boob Toob said.

now the only question is whether corona will kill the 80,000 that the common flu killed in 2018 in this country.

Murcans are easily frightened.


F€ck you.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The flu kills 50,000 because 100 million get a shot and there is a lot of protection offered by having antibodies for other similar strains.

If Americans take no action the CDC prediction is as many as 1-2 million dead.


And that's just directly from Covid-19. If the hospitals are overwhelmed and there are people in need of emergency care for other conditions, there will be a lot of deaths from other causes too.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now if the media would just stop reporting on the pandemic, the problem would be solved once and for all!
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I bear no responsibility"

Not quite the same as "For the greater good", but it is going go down in history as a rather infamous quote.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Linux_Yes: weddingsinger: Ran out of money?  I guess $3 trillion doesnt go as far as it used to.

I get it, though.  There's lots of overhead.   Expenses.  Those limos out back aren't free you know.


but i thought trillions were supposed to die.  that's what the Boob Toob said.

now the only question is whether corona will kill the 80,000 that the common flu killed in 2018 in this country.

Murcans are easily frightened.


Linux_Yes are you usually like this? I thought otherwise
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Ran out of money?  I guess $3 trillion doesnt go as far as it used to.

I get it, though.  There's lots of overhead.   Expenses.  Those limos out back aren't free you know.


Testing means positive results, which goes against his narrative for it miraculously disappearing by Easter.

Just wait for Corona 2: Zima Boogaloo to start
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meet me 6 feet away at lady bird johnson park

/in 15 minutes
//no don't do that
///REMAIN INDOORS
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: WITH action, we havent peaked yet, but 3500 people died yesterday and there are refrigerated trucks in NYC to hold the dead because morgues dont have the room.


1,936 yesterday. I've been keeping track. Three weeks ago it looked like we would be at 2,000 per day by April 1st. It appears the stay at home orders have slowed it down a bit.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Ran out of money?  I guess $3 trillion doesnt go as far as it used to.

I get it, though.  There's lots of overhead.   Expenses.  Those limos out back aren't free you know.


Golf cart rental isn't free.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: not enough beer: weddingsinger: Linux_Yes: weddingsinger: Ran out of money?  I guess $3 trillion doesnt go as far as it used to.

I get it, though.  There's lots of overhead.   Expenses.  Those limos out back aren't free you know.


but i thought trillions were supposed to die.  that's what the Boob Toob said.

now the only question is whether corona will kill the 80,000 that the common flu killed in 2018 in this country.

Murcans are easily frightened.

The flu kills 50,000 because 100 million get a shot and there is a lot of protection offered by having antibodies for other similar strains.

If Americans take no action the CDC prediction is as many as 1-2 million dead.

WITH action, we havent peaked yet, but 3500 people died yesterday and there are refrigerated trucks in NYC to hold the dead because morgues dont have the room.

Only a raging ahole would consider 80,000 dead no big deal when it could have been contained and most of those people would still be alive.

We'll be lucky if this all seems an over reaction.  That will mean it worked.

So have you ever listened to the president? He already said what a great job he would have done if we only have 100k die.

Yes, because he's a raging ahole.

Gotta love him resetting the goalposts from 15 sick all the way over to 100,000 dead as a "victory"


Well, at least we freed our good friends and comrades in arms, the eastasians, whom we've always been at war with.
 
firesign
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Even Brian Kemp - Brian Kemp! - the Georgia governor who just figured out last Thursday that you can be an asymptomatic carrier of this thing, just announced an extension of shelter in place and state of emergency conditions for Georgia.
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Even HE knows this shiat isn't near over yet.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: [i.imgur.com image 571x464]


Came here to post this.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Typhoid Trump and the failed pandemic response. <--- this is what happens when you let right wingers do things. Never let right wingers do things. Ever.
 
Kiz [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If today was the peak in the US, we'd still hit around 30,000 deaths in total as the deaths-per-day rate slowly dropped.

We haven't hit the peak yet.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kiz: If today was the peak in the US, we'd still hit around 30,000 deaths in total as the deaths-per-day rate slowly dropped.

We haven't hit the peak yet.


NY has peaked...other places have not...we don't have a vaccine so when we re-open this shiat starts again
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I get the earworm, you ALL get the earworm.

Dwayne Johnson - You're Welcome (From "Moana")
Youtube 79DijItQXMM
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What testing sites?  Over 3 weeks ago we were promised drive-up testing in Walgreens, CVS and Walmart parking lots.  That never came about.  My wife works in a rural doctor's office.  They have so far received 5 testing kits.  5!

I would love to try out the new 15-minute rapid tests, but they aren't anywhere around this part of the country.

We have been the worst country in the world at handling this outbreak, and it's because of shiat like this that it's not going to go away any time soon.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: I get the earworm, you ALL get the earworm.

[YouTube video: Dwayne Johnson - You're Welcome (From "Moana")]


I really cannot overstate how awesome the soundtrack to this movie is.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Stopping testing and reopening the economy will pack rich people into airplanes with predictable results.


Rich people don't fly commercial.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Kiz: If today was the peak in the US, we'd still hit around 30,000 deaths in total as the deaths-per-day rate slowly dropped.

We haven't hit the peak yet.

NY has peaked...other places have not...we don't have a vaccine so when we re-open this shiat starts again


NY *might* have peaked as far as new cases, and new hospitalizations go.  "Might", because it's still pretty early to know for sure, but their death count is still going up more and more each day.

Plus, there's the whole issue of how many people are dying in their homes that aren't being counted?  We as a country have no idea how bad it really is, because we have NO NATIONWIDE TESTING!
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: "I bear no responsibility"

Not quite the same as "For the greater good", but it is going go down in history as a rather infamous quote.


If I had the kind of money Koch has, you'd guarantee I'd have commercials if Trump proclaiming "I don't believe in anything" and "I don't take responsibility" all throughout the heartland.
 
mr0x
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: weddingsinger: Ran out of money?  I guess $3 trillion doesnt go as far as it used to.

I get it, though.  There's lots of overhead.   Expenses.  Those limos out back aren't free you know.


but i thought trillions were supposed to die.  that's what the Boob Toob said.

now the only question is whether corona will kill the 80,000 that the common flu killed in 2018 in this country.

Murcans are easily frightened.


It's a hoax.

They are doing it to wreck the economy to wreck Trump's reelection chances.

Go out and live your life. Do it for life, liberty and Trump.
 
NothingCanPossiblyeGoWrong
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

twocent: Well, Trump got his, so...


TWICE
 
Felgraf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: weddingsinger: Ran out of money?  I guess $3 trillion doesnt go as far as it used to.

I get it, though.  There's lots of overhead.   Expenses.  Those limos out back aren't free you know.


but i thought trillions were supposed to die.  that's what the Boob Toob said.

now the only question is whether corona will kill the 80,000 that the common flu killed in 2018 in this country.

Murcans are easily frightened.


Glad to hear you agree with Trump that this is no big deal.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: weddingsinger: Ran out of money?  I guess $3 trillion doesnt go as far as it used to.

I get it, though.  There's lots of overhead.   Expenses.  Those limos out back aren't free you know.


but i thought trillions were supposed to die.  that's what the Boob Toob said.

now the only question is whether corona will kill the 80,000 that the common flu killed in 2018 in this country.

Murcans are easily frightened.


34,000 in 2018, seems you need to get your facts straight

The big point here is that people like you have been conned by trump to think it's prefect fine for tens of thousands of extra deaths, trillions of dollars in costs and literally millions out of work thanks to his incompetence.

I can see how cults can convince people to kill or be killed so readily when you, a supposedly well educated person, are so casual about such large losses in life, money and jobs.
 
chucknasty
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
had COVID, recovered, cannot get test to confirm so I am banned from work for two weeks. work has been great (they added PTO for quarantine, wish everyone had that, it has made staying home less stressful but dang I want to get back to work).

only testing first responders, NBA players, movie stars, rich people and tigers in zoos is bullshiat.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: not enough beer: weddingsinger: Linux_Yes: weddingsinger: Ran out of money?  I guess $3 trillion doesnt go as far as it used to.

I get it, though.  There's lots of overhead.   Expenses.  Those limos out back aren't free you know.


but i thought trillions were supposed to die.  that's what the Boob Toob said.

now the only question is whether corona will kill the 80,000 that the common flu killed in 2018 in this country.

Murcans are easily frightened.

The flu kills 50,000 because 100 million get a shot and there is a lot of protection offered by having antibodies for other similar strains.

If Americans take no action the CDC prediction is as many as 1-2 million dead.

WITH action, we havent peaked yet, but 3500 people died yesterday and there are refrigerated trucks in NYC to hold the dead because morgues dont have the room.

Only a raging ahole would consider 80,000 dead no big deal when it could have been contained and most of those people would still be alive.

We'll be lucky if this all seems an over reaction.  That will mean it worked.

So have you ever listened to the president? He already said what a great job he would have done if we only have 100k die.

Yes, because he's a raging ahole.

Gotta love him resetting the goalposts from 15 sick all the way over to 100,000 dead as a "victory"


I'd said last night that, in a few months, we can expect Trump supporters to start equivocating the number of dead as a good thing... I'd forgotten that conservatives are callous, immoral ghouls, and woke up this morning to Bill O'Reilly trending on Twitter because apparently he'd said that coronavirus is weeding out people in their last legs.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Xai: Linux_Yes: weddingsinger: Ran out of money?  I guess $3 trillion doesnt go as far as it used to.

I get it, though.  There's lots of overhead.   Expenses.  Those limos out back aren't free you know.


but i thought trillions were supposed to die.  that's what the Boob Toob said.

now the only question is whether corona will kill the 80,000 that the common flu killed in 2018 in this country.

Murcans are easily frightened.

34,000 in 2018, seems you need to get your facts straight

The big point here is that people like you have been conned by trump to think it's prefect fine for tens of thousands of extra deaths, trillions of dollars in costs and literally millions out of work thanks to his incompetence.

I can see how cults can convince people to kill or be killed so readily when you, a supposedly well educated person, are so casual about such large losses in life, money and jobs.


You're talking to a guy who thinks every year will be the year of the Linux desktop. Don't expect much contact with reality.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Covid-19 cases can't go up if you stop testing everyone."



/deaths don't go up either
//Not if you stop calling them Covid-19 deaths
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
GODDAMN it people.
STOP feeding the f**king troll.
 
oldcub [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: I get the earworm, you ALL get the earworm.

[YouTube video: Dwayne Johnson - You're Welcome (From "Moana")]


I use that as the basis for a song I sing to my kids when one or both of them are acting ungrateful. It's the best "Dad" song.
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mr0x: It's a hoax.

They are doing it to wreck the economy to wreck Trump's reelection chances.

Go out and live your life. Do it for life, liberty and Trump.


I have never understood this argument.

Let say it is true, what does it say about you if the whole world is willing to unify behind a common goal to make you look bad?
 
aheinel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Aww crap!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The plague is over! It's a miracle!
 
McRat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mangoose
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: weddingsinger: Ran out of money?  I guess $3 trillion doesnt go as far as it used to.

I get it, though.  There's lots of overhead.   Expenses.  Those limos out back aren't free you know.


but i thought trillions were supposed to die.  that's what the Boob Toob said.

now the only question is whether corona will kill the 80,000 that the common flu killed in 2018 in this country.

Murcans are easily frightened.


What Americans are really known for is trying to compare apples and horse carts.

That is to say, if you can't see the village idiot, you're the village idiot.
 
