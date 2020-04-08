 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   If you accidentally threw out your wedding ring and garbage men have already picked up your trash and a coronavirus is going around, just let it go because.....well, nevermind   (ajc.com) divider line
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will always reject a marriage proposal. I can't live with someone with such poor taste.
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you ever drop your car keys into hot lava, let 'em go. Because, man, they're gone".

- Jack Handy
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: I will always reject a marriage proposal. I can't live with someone with such poor taste.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat The Placenta
I will always reject a marriage proposal. I can't live with someone with such poor taste.

your userna--- hey, wait a minute....
 
gnosis301
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: I will always reject a marriage proposal. I can't live with someone with such poor taste.


Much in the same way I refuse to be part of a club that would have me as a member.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
CSB?

I lost my wedding ring in Sequoia National Park in California snow, in the Winter, just six months after I got married. Filled out the lost property form. Six months later, the missus is dying to drag me to the store to get a replacement when what should arrive in the mail? The ring, found by another tourist.

/CSB
//Wife doesn't think it's a CSB
///Tres
 
skyotter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
[Dan Owen, the city's superintendent of solid waste and recycling] was able to quickly locate the truck, which hadn't gone very far, and immediately redirected the sanitation crew back to the landfill.

"We stopped the truck and didn't let them pick up any more garbage," he said.

It's good to be connected.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Garbage men?"    I thought they were called front-line unisex sanitation and disposal experts in charge of keeping  the populace safe up to and including when civilization  breaks down and they will be operating ox-driven carts and shouting "Bring out your dead!"
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My wife is lacktoes intolerant so I gave her something special
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't believe TFA story. Sure, Readers Digest stories are uplifting but come on.
 
