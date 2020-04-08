 Skip to content
(SFGate)   A massive wave of asinine is coming
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Before the novel coronavirus struck, 300,000 evictions were filed in the United States in a typical month.

Something about this fact alone does not exactly scream "greatest nation on Earth" to me....
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Similar with mortgage forbearance. If you file now, you get 3 months of suspended payments. The catch is that when the forbearance ends, you must pay the full amount due (3 payments) and your current payment.

Yeah, all these people out of work are going to have than kind of money in 4 months.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1) so who is going to rent those empty apartments
2) how long before some unhappy vigilante calls on the landlord
3) what does GOP do to counter all the publicity of dispossessed families camping out on sidewalk
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mjjt: 3) what does GOP do to counter all the publicity of dispossessed families camping out on sidewalk


This is going to be a big problem for the GOP in November. They're running the playbook of keeping the rich people happy and not thinking of anything else at all. Trump made a huge mistake not inviting a single Democrat to the Oval for the signing of the CARES package. By trying to take all the credit for 'doing something', what he's really done is hung a ticking albatross around the neck of the entire GOP. Plus by gutting the thing the House fought hardest for, the oversight, they're really hanging 'guilty' placards around their necks and kneecapping any excuse of "democrat red tape" or whatever they might have been able to use.

Basically come November the only people who should be voting Republican are millionaires and people who's mothers are also their sister. Ten million unemployed people in two weeks is mind boggling. Even if last week's 6.6 million was the worst week, it's going to be in the millions every week for several weeks to come at least. It's going to get ugly. And that's not even considering what social unrest is surely going to ignite from this.

The crazy-ass North Korea style brainwashing attempt this week to spin the death toll and the optimism are just insane. Even if the virus disappeared right now, it would take many months at least to get the unemployment numbers back up. Failing that, even if you got 100% buy-in from the media to not report the infections and death, and everyone went back to work, it wouldn't take long before enough people collectively noticed the overflowing hospitals and chaos unfolding from the sick and self-isolating that we'll be right back to where we are now, with all progress lost.

Hate to be a doomsayer, but at this point I expect nothing but the United States doing the exact wrong thing at every turn, extending the misery and suffering and poverty and death much longer than it had to last. Given the miles-long food bank pics and videos being shared all across the country, I'm wondering when we're going to see our first food riot.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perhaps we'll actually deal with the homeless problem?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
farm8.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Similar with mortgage forbearance. If you file now, you get 3 months of suspended payments. The catch is that when the forbearance ends, you must pay the full amount due (3 payments) and your current payment.

Yeah, all these people out of work are going to have than kind of money in 4 months.


Not correct.

You may be entitled to 6 months, plus an additional 6 months of you wish.

After that, you get evaluated for what you can afford.
 
rcain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, this could well be the onset of civil war. It's clear the states must take matters into their own hands and give the federal government and their Wall Street pimps a big FU and focus on looking after the best interests of their communities

It will be interesting to watch what happens when the educated and innovative brain trust that actually makes America great leaves America and the willfully ignorant "libertarian" farqwads and their fascist masters are left to their own devices
 
fredbox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: mjjt: 3) what does GOP do to counter all the publicity of dispossessed families camping out on sidewalk

This is going to be a big problem for the GOP in November.


Anyone who believes a single word coming out of his mouth or twitter feed now will believe him in November when he blames Democrats.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: Perhaps we'll actually deal with the homeless problem?


Heh. Good one.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
America is all stocked up on guns.
Police officers are dying of Covid-19.
Military is infected with Covid-19.

Be best.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Starting a website on successful squatting tactics on a state by state basis might  not be such a bad idea at this point.
 
rcain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fredbox: Action Replay Nick: mjjt: 3) what does GOP do to counter all the publicity of dispossessed families camping out on sidewalk

This is going to be a big problem for the GOP in November.

Anyone who believes a single word coming out of his mouth or twitter feed now will believe him in November when he blames Democrats.


Well duh. Anyone with half a brain knows this is all Obama's fault

#MAGAWAGADINGDONG
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rcain: Well, this could well be the onset of civil war. It's clear the states must take matters into their own hands and give the federal government and their Wall Street pimps a big FU and focus on looking after the best interests of their communities

It will be interesting to watch what happens when the educated and innovative brain trust that actually makes America great leaves America and the willfully ignorant "libertarian" farqwads and their fascist masters are left to their own devices


Lol. Still selling that civil war schtick.

Don't ever change.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mjjt: 1) so who is going to rent those empty apartments
2) how long before some unhappy vigilante calls on the landlord
3) what does GOP do to counter all the publicity of dispossessed families camping out on sidewalk


How is this a GOP thing?
 
doomjesse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: mjjt: 3) what does GOP do to counter all the publicity of dispossessed families camping out on sidewalk

This is going to be a big problem for the GOP in November. They're running the playbook of keeping the rich people happy and not thinking of anything else at all. Trump made a huge mistake not inviting a single Democrat to the Oval for the signing of the CARES package. By trying to take all the credit for 'doing something', what he's really done is hung a ticking albatross around the neck of the entire GOP. Plus by gutting the thing the House fought hardest for, the oversight, they're really hanging 'guilty' placards around their necks and kneecapping any excuse of "democrat red tape" or whatever they might have been able to use.

Basically come November the only people who should be voting Republican are millionaires and people who's mothers are also their sister. Ten million unemployed people in two weeks is mind boggling. Even if last week's 6.6 million was the worst week, it's going to be in the millions every week for several weeks to come at least. It's going to get ugly. And that's not even considering what social unrest is surely going to ignite from this.

The crazy-ass North Korea style brainwashing attempt this week to spin the death toll and the optimism are just insane. Even if the virus disappeared right now, it would take many months at least to get the unemployment numbers back up. Failing that, even if you got 100% buy-in from the media to not report the infections and death, and everyone went back to work, it wouldn't take long before enough people collectively noticed the overflowing hospitals and chaos unfolding from the sick and self-isolating that we'll be right back to where we are now, with all progress lost.

Hate to be a doomsayer, but at this point I expect nothing but the United States doing the exact wrong thing at every turn, extending the misery and suffering and poverty and death much longer than it had to last. Given the miles-long food bank pics and videos being shared all across the country, I'm wondering when we're going to see our first food riot.


I'm a doomsayer and I approve this message
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Invest in self storage companies, I see a boom ahead in this area.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: rcain: Well, this could well be the onset of civil war. It's clear the states must take matters into their own hands and give the federal government and their Wall Street pimps a big FU and focus on looking after the best interests of their communities

It will be interesting to watch what happens when the educated and innovative brain trust that actually makes America great leaves America and the willfully ignorant "libertarian" farqwads and their fascist masters are left to their own devices

Lol. Still selling that civil war schtick.

Don't ever change.


Oh, there won't be much "civil" about it...
 
pedrop357
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: Perhaps we'll actually deal with the homeless problem?


There is no dealing with the homeless problem unless the government is given civil rights abusing levels of coercive power over the homeless.
 
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm sure people will just happily take massive evictions and foreclosures in stride and just keep on going in life. No violence at all. Nope.

How long would it take to 3D print a guillotine?
 
rcain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Be best.


I continue to be surprised that no one is conducting a criminal investigation into how and why a domestic prostitute known more for her escort skills than half-assed modeling career was given a GENIUS VISA meant for highly skilled intellectuals or people with valuable talents and abilities

Especially when it's public knowledge that Jeffrey Epstein brokered her sale to Trump
 
scalpod
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hope you like homeless people. Because this is how you get lots and lots of newly homeless people.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rcain: Well, this could well be the onset of civil war. It's clear the states must take matters into their own hands and give the federal government and their Wall Street pimps a big FU and focus on looking after the best interests of their communities

It will be interesting to watch what happens when the educated and innovative brain trust that actually makes America great leaves America and the willfully ignorant "libertarian" farqwads and their fascist masters are left to their own devices


Huh. No money to live under a roof, no money for food, no healthcare, no security, no job is going to be interesting when 300,000 grow exponentially into millions of Americans looking for what they need to survive.

I am thinking The Day After meets The Purge.

Where is your Trump Golden Calf God now biatches?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Starting a website on successful squatting tactics on a state by state basis might  not be such a bad idea at this point.


Just make sure you're behind seven proxies. Helping the poors always ends with an execution of some sort
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Do we have to go through a real estate collapse again?
 
rustypouch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: Perhaps we'll actually deal with the homeless problem?


I have a modest proposal for you...
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Seems like a problem easy to fix with UBI.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Similar with mortgage forbearance. If you file now, you get 3 months of suspended payments. The catch is that when the forbearance ends, you must pay the full amount due (3 payments) and your current payment.

Yeah, all these people out of work are going to have than kind of money in 4 months.


That's not what my mortgage company is offering. At the end of the three months you can request an additional 3 months, move the missed payments to the end of loan, or modify the loan agreement to address longer term financial changes.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Real life nerfing. I want a rain check on using this freeze some (if not all) collections chance card. Lost all of my worldly possessions when I lost my job in 2009 and couldn't find anyone to take me on. Tanked my credit and had to struggle for 7 years as well. No one was there to help, not even unemployment. I was stuck in limbo having removed my residency from Missouri but hadn't lived in Alaska long enough to become a resident with the unemployment benefits. I guess you could say it built some character in me though. Having never been down and out it was a realization of just how quickly life can turn against you.

/creditors were about the only people to check up on me regularly
//hey you still owe us money
///get in line
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: rcain: Well, this could well be the onset of civil war. It's clear the states must take matters into their own hands and give the federal government and their Wall Street pimps a big FU and focus on looking after the best interests of their communities

It will be interesting to watch what happens when the educated and innovative brain trust that actually makes America great leaves America and the willfully ignorant "libertarian" farqwads and their fascist masters are left to their own devices

Huh. No money to live under a roof, no money for food, no healthcare, no security, no job is going to be interesting when 300,000 grow exponentially into millions of Americans looking for what they need to survive.

I am thinking The Day After meets The Purge.

Where is your Trump Golden Calf God now biatches?


Hopefully the golden cow is on his golden toilet stroking out over trying to push a hamberder thru a blocked colon
 
rcain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: rcain: Well, this could well be the onset of civil war. It's clear the states must take matters into their own hands and give the federal government and their Wall Street pimps a big FU and focus on looking after the best interests of their communities

It will be interesting to watch what happens when the educated and innovative brain trust that actually makes America great leaves America and the willfully ignorant "libertarian" farqwads and their fascist masters are left to their own devices

Huh. No money to live under a roof, no money for food, no healthcare, no security, no job is going to be interesting when 300,000 grow exponentially into millions of Americans looking for what they need to survive.

I am thinking The Day After meets The Purge.

Where is your Trump Golden Calf God now biatches?


Thats why the States must secede, to keep people housed and fed

The fascist elite have used the right-wing media to brainwash these chuckleheads into being ignorant little anarchism who think America is all about every man, woman and child fending for themselves while groveling at the feet of the fascists who are greedily taking away their education, health care, housing and impoverishing then through constant deregulation and market crashes

It will take a massive feat of social welfare on a scale not seen since FDR, and you can be sure as shiat that the GOP would fight tooth and nail to prevent that from happening, which is why the states that aren't run and populated by willfully ignorant jacjasses must band together, form a new union and do what must be done for the good of the many, not just the entitled few who don't pay a dime in taxes anyway
 
fredbox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pedrop357: edmo: Perhaps we'll actually deal with the homeless problem?

There is no dealing with the homeless problem unless the government is given civil rights abusing levels of coercive power over the homeless.


If you think the homeless are the problem and not the symptom, you are both entirely missing the point and also complicit when they start loading the ovens.
 
flondrix
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: rcain: Well, this could well be the onset of civil war. It's clear the states must take matters into their own hands and give the federal government and their Wall Street pimps a big FU and focus on looking after the best interests of their communities

It will be interesting to watch what happens when the educated and innovative brain trust that actually makes America great leaves America and the willfully ignorant "libertarian" farqwads and their fascist masters are left to their own devices

Huh. No money to live under a roof, no money for food, no healthcare, no security, no job is going to be interesting when 300,000 grow exponentially into millions of Americans looking for what they need to survive.

I am thinking The Day After meets The Purge.

Where is your Trump Golden Calf God now biatches?


They will convince everyone that it was the Democrats who shut everything down and prevented the people from going to work and crashed the economy.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: mjjt: 3) what does GOP do to counter all the publicity of dispossessed families camping out on sidewalk

This is going to be a big problem for the GOP in November. They're running the playbook of keeping the rich people happy and not thinking of anything else at all. Trump made a huge mistake not inviting a single Democrat to the Oval for the signing of the CARES package. By trying to take all the credit for 'doing something', what he's really done is hung a ticking albatross around the neck of the entire GOP. Plus by gutting the thing the House fought hardest for, the oversight, they're really hanging 'guilty' placards around their necks and kneecapping any excuse of "democrat red tape" or whatever they might have been able to use.

Basically come November the only people who should be voting Republican are millionaires and people who's mothers are also their sister. Ten million unemployed people in two weeks is mind boggling. Even if last week's 6.6 million was the worst week, it's going to be in the millions every week for several weeks to come at least. It's going to get ugly. And that's not even considering what social unrest is surely going to ignite from this.


Even worse: Those millions listed are the millions of people who were successfully register/claim unemployement. In many states the unemployment websites are completely overloaded, so in all reality the number of actually unemployed people is even higher -- not everyone is getting counted yet.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Our republic is made of fragile glass. Interesting times.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Before the novel coronavirus struck, 300,000 evictions were filed in the United States in a typical month.

Something about this fact alone does not exactly scream "greatest nation on Earth" to me....


Something tells me you've never been a landlord.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Starting a website on successful squatting tactics on a state by state basis might  not be such a bad idea at this point.


Because fark the landlords?  They aren't charities.  And I guarantee that most landlords know how that works and are prepared to deal with it.

For the most part, the money that a landlord collects in rent is going toward paying a mortgage/debt on the property and paying taxes and upkeep (with, yeah, some profit, because what would be the point otherwise?).  You don't pay the rent, they can't pay the mortgage, the bank forecloses on the property, and then you're evicted anyway.  It's not exactly fair to take the landlord or your neighbors down with you.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What the fuk have we become?

/post whiskey infused.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: What the fuk have we become?

/post whiskey infused.


What Have You Become? - SNL
Youtube ZZo03FKl3sw
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bobobolinskii: Starting a website on successful squatting tactics on a state by state basis might  not be such a bad idea at this point.


Not a bad idea.
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: What the fuk have we become?

/post whiskey infused.


A little bit of the Matrix, a little bit of Minority Report and a splash of Men in Black
 
