(Vice)   Conspiracy trolls are increasingly twisting the coronavirus pandemic to bolster their warped world views, also to claim that the crisis is not real at all   (vice.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Conspiracy theory, Vaccination, Surveillance, false claim, QAnon corners of the internet, tent hospitals, effects of 5G technology, myriad of examples of conspiracy peddlers  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How can someone be so batshiat insane?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: How can someone be so batshiat insane?


You ever check out freerepublic.com?  There's tons of them.  Nuttier than squirrel shiat.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That article was just disturbing...Particularly how Fox is already starting the spin cycle.  Both to cover their legal ass and Trumps..
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And Soros, and Hillary, and it's all a plot to make Trump look bad...
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So conspiracy trolls = Trumpers?

yeah, I can see that.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breitbart comments are full of this bilge.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laughs in 5G
 
findthefish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bunch of shirt forkers.
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It only fake until it effects them.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cult daddy has a magic pill for it. Plus I heard it only affects those liberal cities
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: [Fark user image image 425x403]


If you look closely, you can see Biden on an air wakeboard about 54ft behind
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone come up with a proven theory explaining Trump team's slow response to the outbreak despite having received warnings? Incompetence is a highly improbable explanation
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did President Trump Refer to the Coronavirus as a 'Hoax'?
 
Usernate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally there is a problem so large, that being so stupid puts your life in danger. America has a chance to Darwin itself to a better future.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: How can someone be so batshiat insane?


(R) you kidding me? The answer seems obvious.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is simultaneously boogeymen poisoning the wells, and a hoax. Orwell called it doublethink.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the Bat-Schitt Stupidity Scale does anything top that total nut job who tried to crash a train into a hospital ship?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just get rid of these idiots for putting everyone else at risk of dying?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geggy: Has anyone come up with a proven theory explaining Trump team's slow response to the outbreak despite having received warnings? Incompetence is a highly improbable explanation


Why is incompetence improbable? Please explain in 25 words or less.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, I saw this on my feed the other day. Thought it was just people regurgitating the same shiat from 2016 and pizzagate. This and 5G. Why do I keep seeing people posting on my locals asking the stormchasers to take some sort of meter out to one of the towers?
 
NotCodger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've lost the capacity to be shocked by anything Trump and other right-wingers do any longer. It wouldn't surprise me if he fired Dr. Fauci and replaced him with Jared or Ivanka.
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: How can someone be so batshiat insane?


Millions are.
You must be new to this planet.
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
/twitch

There is stupid.
There is weapons grade stupid.
Then there's... what I just read.

Maybe this lockdown is actually a good thing.  I don't have to associate with people that are quite obviously bat-shiat insane.
 
Mock26
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Crazy Sprinkler Lady
Youtube aIYZvr3ueGw


Okay, I have to admit, there is a small part of me that wants to know what this crackpot thinks of the COVID-19 pandemic. I just cannot remember her name, something like bootsdiva, or something like that. She had (has?) a whole bunch of videos that are really out there!
 
Mock26
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Can we just get rid of these idiots for putting everyone else at risk of dying?


There are some pretty desolate and barren islands up in Northern Canada, but do the islands really deserve such a horrible fate?
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
So, exponential deaths since February/March is NOT true??
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's just surreal, how these maniacs can fit ANYTHING into their cockamamie conspiracy theory. Chaos and violence: Proof. Too quiet and calm? Proof. Lots of people dying? Proof. Not a lot of people dying? Proof. News coverage--too much or too little? Proof!

No matter what it is, it's proof that the evil government (of which Trump is somehow not a part) (although he's the president) is trying to put tracking devices in our bodies and control our movements (evidence of which they trade on their cellphones that TOTALLY track our movements, btw).

I grew up with leaded gas, asbestos, and Red Dye No. 5, and nobody I grew up with acted like this.
 
antnyjc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Offer them the option to visit and/or help Covid patients in the Hospitals so that they can prove their theories true.

And if they refuse, they DO NOT actually believe the virus is fake, and they just trolling people for fun and to get themselves some attention.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's just surreal, how these maniacs can fit ANYTHING into their cockamamie conspiracy theory. Chaos and violence: Proof. Too quiet and calm? Proof. Lots of people dying? Proof. Not a lot of people dying? Proof. News coverage--too much or too little? Proof!

No matter what it is, it's proof that the evil government (of which Trump is somehow not a part) (although he's the president) is trying to put tracking devices in our bodies and control our movements (evidence of which they trade on their cellphones that TOTALLY track our movements, btw).

I grew up with leaded gas, asbestos, and Red Dye No. 5, and nobody I grew up with acted like this.


It's called the circular logic fallacy.

If your conclusion are based on premises that can only be true if the conclusion is true, your logic is flawed.

Not being able to see it usually indicates an unwell mind.  Unfortunately, a lot of people are religious.  In order to support that, their logical minds have to support just such a fallacy.  So when something comes along that they should reject out of hand comes along, but fits the same logic principal... that loophole allows it to be accepted.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's just surreal, how these maniacs can fit ANYTHING into their cockamamie conspiracy theory. Chaos and violence: Proof. Too quiet and calm? Proof. Lots of people dying? Proof. Not a lot of people dying? Proof. News coverage--too much or too little? Proof!

No matter what it is, it's proof that the evil government (of which Trump is somehow not a part) (although he's the president) is trying to put tracking devices in our bodies and control our movements (evidence of which they trade on their cellphones that TOTALLY track our movements, btw).

I grew up with leaded gas, asbestos, and Red Dye No. 5, and nobody I grew up with acted like this.


Not related to this, but one of the most pathetic attempts at twisting reality to conform to your opinion that I ever saw was a video just before the solar eclipse a few years back. The whacko had a video showing a white disc (representing the moon) covering a yellow disc (representing the sun). The white disc fit perfectly over the yellow disc. To this complete and total idiot this was irrefutable proof that the moon and the sun were the same size and therefore both of them were the same distance from the Earth.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sometimes, I think that this is all about a contest being held to see who can come up with the most outrageously stupid conspiracy theory that people will believe.  But then I realize that no, people are just outrageously stupid.
 
Fissile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The President of the United States went from claiming that this was nothing, to probably a hoax, to no worse than the ordinary cold, to it's all a big conspiracy to destroy his fabulous economy and make him look bad, to hawking fish tank cleaner as a miracle cure, to blaming others for his botched response to the crisis...all in the space of several weeks.

It's time to face reality, this will eventually lead to violence and large numbers of these people will have to be killed, but not before they kill large numbers of innocent people.
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

skyotter: Laughs in 5G


Have you tried laughing in 5G UWB?  The millimeter waves penetrate the frontal cortex so much better than longer ones.
 
Percise1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Children sex slaves being saved in the tent hospitals set up in Central Park," tweeted a YouTuber and QAnon promoter named Rob Count

This alone makes me believe that beating liars in public should be legal.
Such obvious lies... it's like we were setting up a tent in central park with the sign in front:

This way to the trump egress...
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x238]

And Soros, and Hillary, and it's all a plot to make Trump look bad...


They're right. The secret plan is to get more people to vote for Trump's opponent.
Dastardly!
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mock26: Gyrfalcon: It's just surreal, how these maniacs can fit ANYTHING into their cockamamie conspiracy theory. Chaos and violence: Proof. Too quiet and calm? Proof. Lots of people dying? Proof. Not a lot of people dying? Proof. News coverage--too much or too little? Proof!

No matter what it is, it's proof that the evil government (of which Trump is somehow not a part) (although he's the president) is trying to put tracking devices in our bodies and control our movements (evidence of which they trade on their cellphones that TOTALLY track our movements, btw).

I grew up with leaded gas, asbestos, and Red Dye No. 5, and nobody I grew up with acted like this.

Not related to this, but one of the most pathetic attempts at twisting reality to conform to your opinion that I ever saw was a video just before the solar eclipse a few years back. The whacko had a video showing a white disc (representing the moon) covering a yellow disc (representing the sun). The white disc fit perfectly over the yellow disc. To this complete and total idiot this was irrefutable proof that the moon and the sun were the same size and therefore both of them were the same distance from the Earth.


Wouldn't they collide then?

/perspective is hard.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Step 1... build a really deep hole.  200-300 ft. should do it. 
Step 2... go to conspiracy site and mention that your very smart uncle proved the world is flat by digging through it and that all you have to do to get to the other side is jump, and whatsmore, it's where the government keeps all it's secrets
Step 3... let evolution sort things out, and unlike corona denialism they wouldn't take any of the rest of us with them

Now, I know a 200-300 foot deep hole won't hold all the idiots, but we can sell magnetic boots and bubble wrap to the jumpers.  The magnetic boots are so they can match the acceleration of the earth that is creating gravity and don't fall off the bottom of the earth, and the bubble wrap is to protect them if they happen to hit the sides on the way down, and let's face it that's where the margins are.  Magnetic boots are expensive.  Once we have enough money we can build another hole.

Now, I can hear you saying, 'But anyone can do a little research and prove the hole has a bottom'... but if you came to that conclusion you are not part of the target demographic.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
WTF ever.
CAVAD.
 
Birnone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
G is the eighth letter of the alphabet. So then 5g is 5 times 8 which equals 40. The 40th President of the United States was Ronald Wilson Reagan and his name is made up of 6 letters followed by 6 more letters and ending with 6 more letters. 666. This virus was caused by the 5g network. We will all have to be implanted with a vaccine for this virus...this 666 virus. How much more obvious can it be?
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Percise1: "Children sex slaves being saved in the tent hospitals set up in Central Park," tweeted a YouTuber and QAnon promoter named Rob Count

This alone makes me believe that beating liars in public should be legal.
Such obvious lies... it's like we were setting up a tent in central park with the sign in front:

This way to the trump egress...


O...I believe the article spelled that young man's name wrong.
 
Blaarrg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So why aren't they out there working?
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Coronavirus was created in a lab in Kentucky so Drew could guilt farkers into buying TF subscriptions
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Birnone: G is the eighth letter of the alphabet. So then 5g is 5 times 8 which equals 40. The 40th President of the United States was Ronald Wilson Reagan and his name is made up of 6 letters followed by 6 more letters and ending with 6 more letters. 666. This virus was caused by the 5g network. We will all have to be implanted with a vaccine for this virus...this 666 virus. How much more obvious can it be?


For a moment there you had me.  I had to reread the username.  New account by any chance?

/everyone knows who Im thinking of...  starts with a P
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mock26: Gyrfalcon: It's just surreal, how these maniacs can fit ANYTHING into their cockamamie conspiracy theory. Chaos and violence: Proof. Too quiet and calm? Proof. Lots of people dying? Proof. Not a lot of people dying? Proof. News coverage--too much or too little? Proof!

No matter what it is, it's proof that the evil government (of which Trump is somehow not a part) (although he's the president) is trying to put tracking devices in our bodies and control our movements (evidence of which they trade on their cellphones that TOTALLY track our movements, btw).

I grew up with leaded gas, asbestos, and Red Dye No. 5, and nobody I grew up with acted like this.

Not related to this, but one of the most pathetic attempts at twisting reality to conform to your opinion that I ever saw was a video just before the solar eclipse a few years back. The whacko had a video showing a white disc (representing the moon) covering a yellow disc (representing the sun). The white disc fit perfectly over the yellow disc. To this complete and total idiot this was irrefutable proof that the moon and the sun were the same size and therefore both of them were the same distance from the Earth.


Well, that totally made sense....five thousand years ago.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh yes Schrodinger's Pandemic. At once a hoax virus that doesn't exist so governments can harvest out freedoms and also a deadly lab-grown virus created so the Lizard People can harvest our sweet delicious brain meats.
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Mock26: Gyrfalcon: It's just surreal, how these maniacs can fit ANYTHING into their cockamamie conspiracy theory. Chaos and violence: Proof. Too quiet and calm? Proof. Lots of people dying? Proof. Not a lot of people dying? Proof. News coverage--too much or too little? Proof!

No matter what it is, it's proof that the evil government (of which Trump is somehow not a part) (although he's the president) is trying to put tracking devices in our bodies and control our movements (evidence of which they trade on their cellphones that TOTALLY track our movements, btw).

I grew up with leaded gas, asbestos, and Red Dye No. 5, and nobody I grew up with acted like this.

Not related to this, but one of the most pathetic attempts at twisting reality to conform to your opinion that I ever saw was a video just before the solar eclipse a few years back. The whacko had a video showing a white disc (representing the moon) covering a yellow disc (representing the sun). The white disc fit perfectly over the yellow disc. To this complete and total idiot this was irrefutable proof that the moon and the sun were the same size and therefore both of them were the same distance from the Earth.

Wouldn't they collide then?

/perspective is hard.


I wonder what he would say to all those pictures of people holding up the Leaning Tower of Pisa?
 
