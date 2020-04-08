 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Kentucky man whose sentence was commuted by former governor Bevins arrested for child pornography   (nbcnews.com) divider line
25
    More: Cool, Rape, Child pornography, Child sexual abuse, former Gov. Matt Bevin, Dayton Jones, United States, federal child pornography charges, last year  
•       •       •

589 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2020 at 10:22 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The amount of damage caused by elected Republicans is astounding.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Odd choice of tag there Subby.  I'd have gone with OBVIOUS.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFA is shocking and disturbing - fair warning
Evil among us
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"former governor Bevins."

Mmmm.... Let me just luxuriate in that phrase for a while.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about double jeop....LOL

Sorry couldn't make my way thru that with a straight face

Put his ass back in jail and ensure that its for a longer sentence.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bevin, no s.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So how much did his family contribute to Bevin's campaign? Or did Dayton Jones have something on the state GOP leadership?
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Face checks out.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Stupid Kentucky voters. If Drew has won the election this guy would still have been in jail, and Fark would have some sweet bailout money already.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I may be missing something, and for the record he should be put down as a dog, but isn't this double jeopardy?

Also, is this a Reverse Trump where he can pardon for federal crimes but a state can charge for the same exact crime?
 
12349876
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I may be missing something, and for the record he should be put down as a dog, but isn't this double jeopardy?


Where did you get that idea?  Appears to me that this guy has been getting into NEW trouble in the months since his release.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
wasthatwrongshouldinothavedonethat.jpg
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I would hope his co-conspirators are still in Bubba's loving arms.

I guess this will work as a consolation prize.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

12349876: ColonelCathcart: I may be missing something, and for the record he should be put down as a dog, but isn't this double jeopardy?

Where did you get that idea?  Appears to me that this guy has been getting into NEW trouble in the months since his release.


Did you RTFA?

The crimes alleged Tuesday stem from the same 2014 sexual assault. In an earlier case brought by local prosecutors, Jones pleaded guilty to state charges, including sodomy and the distribution of material depicting sexual performance of a minor.

/yes I know this is fark
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I may be missing something, and for the record he should be put down as a dog, but isn't this double jeopardy?

Also, is this a Reverse Trump where he can pardon for federal crimes but a state can charge for the same exact crime?


Not really. It's a different class of charges even though it involves the same facts. Same way Civil Rights Violations work. Honestly, I'm not a fan of the practice, but given the circumstances of this guy...
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: ColonelCathcart: I may be missing something, and for the record he should be put down as a dog, but isn't this double jeopardy?

Also, is this a Reverse Trump where he can pardon for federal crimes but a state can charge for the same exact crime?

Not really. It's a different class of charges even though it involves the same facts. Same way Civil Rights Violations work. Honestly, I'm not a fan of the practice, but given the circumstances of this guy...


I fail to see how it isn't "double jeopardy" with a fig leaf on it...
 
Generation_D
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Looks like a Kentucky Pedo got caught
 
joker420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
These type of people should never get out.
 
skyotter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe the governor should have to complete the prison term.
 
12349876
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: 12349876: ColonelCathcart: I may be missing something, and for the record he should be put down as a dog, but isn't this double jeopardy?

Where did you get that idea?  Appears to me that this guy has been getting into NEW trouble in the months since his release.

Did you RTFA?

The crimes alleged Tuesday stem from the same 2014 sexual assault. In an earlier case brought by local prosecutors, Jones pleaded guilty to state charges, including sodomy and the distribution of material depicting sexual performance of a minor.

/yes I know this is fark


I guess I missed that paragraph.

But now that I've read it in depth, it appears the state charges were only sodomy and distribution, and the federal charge is for production, which would technically be something different.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

12349876: ColonelCathcart: I may be missing something, and for the record he should be put down as a dog, but isn't this double jeopardy?

Where did you get that idea?  Appears to me that this guy has been getting into NEW trouble in the months since his release.


Nah, its charges directly related from the original charges.  States it right in the article.

It's not double jeopardy if it's federal charges.

You can be charged by state and federal for same crime, or if crime took place in 2 states you can get the exact same charges in 2 states.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: So how much did his family contribute to Bevin's campaign? Or did Dayton Jones have something on the state GOP leadership?


I bet he gave Bevins his Dropbox password in exchange for the pardon.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

12349876: ColonelCathcart: 12349876: ColonelCathcart: I may be missing something, and for the record he should be put down as a dog, but isn't this double jeopardy?

Where did you get that idea?  Appears to me that this guy has been getting into NEW trouble in the months since his release.

Did you RTFA?

The crimes alleged Tuesday stem from the same 2014 sexual assault. In an earlier case brought by local prosecutors, Jones pleaded guilty to state charges, including sodomy and the distribution of material depicting sexual performance of a minor.

/yes I know this is fark

I guess I missed that paragraph.

But now that I've read it in depth, it appears the state charges were only sodomy and distribution, and the federal charge is for production, which would technically be something different.


Ah. Within the same crime sequence, but a different crime.

Speeding as you drive away from the scene of the crime. Two crimes.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Boling later apologized for the letter and asked forgiveness for the "embarrassment that I have caused this community," according to the AP.

How about YOU go and serve the rest of sentence instead you grandstanding prick.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
meh, seems like a perfect candidate from a Trump pardon.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.