Kansas legislature votes to to test Easter's resurrection powers as a COVID-19 treatment
    Gov. Laura Kelly's executive order  
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With Easter approaching, Kelly, a Democrat, issued the order Tuesday because of three outbreaks that had been connected to religious gatherings.

So typical. A reasonable, fact-based decision overturned just because someone with a (D) after their name made it.

Stigginit, defined.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know, I'm pretty cynical when it comes to the Kansas GOP, but even I didn't see "killing your own supporters to own the libs" coming.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Subby, if it were a well-designed scientific study it would quickly show that gathering with a crowd of one's fellows spreads, rather than cures, the plague and puts one at greater risk. That is sure to happen.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's almost like they have no idea what happened on Passover.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Let the garbage take itself out.

/I hope you're insured
 
Znuh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
kcfarker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
KansasGOP can't help themselves. So they're taking everyone else out with them.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Legislative Coordinating Council voted 5-2

So a seven person council can overrule the governor? You'd think there would need to a vote of the full body or a higher court decision.
 
10Woodsman [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We finally got rid of our toxic sleazebag governor but the statehouse is still crawling with right-wing ghouls. Susan freaking Wagle is the absolute worst.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You know what? I am completely beyond caring. Let these inter-dimensional boogeyman fearing ass-wipes infect each other and die in a circle jerk of superstition and willful ignorance

At this point I think the rest of the US should just put a permanent quarantine on the Derp South and the Dakotas
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In my mind's eye I see a Redcap reading a news article from a few days ago saying that 70 percent of confirmed cases in Chicago were black, and deciding right there and then that God had sent the virus to save America from Joe Biden and he would be thanking Him for that at church on Easter Sunday.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ less than a minute ago  

10Woodsman: We finally got rid of our toxic sleazebag governor but the statehouse is still crawling with right-wing ghouls. Susan freaking Wagle is the absolute worst.


