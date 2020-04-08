 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Due to the coronavirus, public transit around the country is now in a death spiral. Just when it's needed most   (axios.com) divider line
27
    More: Obvious, Public transport, Rapid transit, Bus, Public transit systems, Rail transport, Commuter rail, mass transit, King County Metro  
•       •       •

339 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2020 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
comic serif [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Public transit will be needed when we emerge from the epidemic and everyone who lost their jobs and sold their cars just to buy food need to get back to work.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's not just the United States. It's everywhere in the industrialized world, including Canada.

It's downright creepy, watching empty Ottawa city buses whizz by with one or two riders, if that. Berlin's U-bahn had ghost stations during the cold war. Ottawa has an entire ghost public transit network. Ridership has dropped (by OC Transpo's own reckoning) by 70 to 90 percent. (I've taken the bus only once in the last three weeks, and the subway not at all.)

The "essential" workers who have no choice but to take the bus have to board at the back because bus drivers live in fear of being coughed on by a passenger. (Two OC Transpo employees have tested positive for COVID-19--and they may not be the only ones.)

OC Transpo, like many systems worldwide, is in a quandary. Running anything like a normal service makes no financial sense, but running too few buses and trains increases the risk of transmission among passengers.
 
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why would anyone use public transpo at this time?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why would public transportation be needed most right now?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
After the ban of reusable bags comes the ban of mass transit.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL; DR of 2020: The frail machinery of society has been brought to a sudden halt by the pandemic, exposing how poorly constructed it was in the first place.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: After the ban of reusable bags comes the ban of mass transit.


Two otherwise good ideas with a seriously fatal flaw.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our local bus company is giving out free rides and has been running on Saturday (reduced operation) schedules since March 23.

They only open the back bus doors to keep you away from the driver/not germing up the the the ticket machine.

I have no idea how long they can keep it going.  The last two times I rode the most passengers I saw was five people on a normally fairly crowded line.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make antiviral paint pens.
Give those pens to graffiti artists.

Problem solved!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
San Francisco has eliminated all but core service bus routes, like 12 city wide. A friend who rode on a bus last week described it as a cesspool of contamination. So good riddance.
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Unfortunately this is something that should be expected in a virus outbreak. Which will also unfortunately lead to people not being able to travel to buy necessities if they live far from a store and don't have access to personal transport.

When we return to normal the transport will be there. The buses and trains won't go up in flames I hope.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In Buffalo, NY the buses are free now and they make you sit in the back. Front door is for wheelchairs only.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Why would public transportation be needed most right now?


It's most needy right now.  Heavily subsidized, it's that privately owned transportation who pays for it with taxes.  And the number of private miles driven and fuel purchased is way down, and may stay down.

So yes, the pressure to soak the remaining private transit to support the public will be extreme.  You can see it in the article where they openly propose "congestion pricing schemes" for what is associated with a lack of congestion.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Why would public transportation be needed most right now?


A lot of grocery workers and cleaning(including medical/hospital cleaning) workers don't make enough to pay for a car, monthly insurance, gas etc...that's my guess
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hope everyone has a good pair of walking shoes, they're gonna need them over the next year or so.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think you mean "due to cowardice and workers taking advantage of the opportunity to take a paid stay-cation" -- the NYC MTA for example has 5600 people vegging out at home while only 33 have died. The MTA has more than 50,000 employees, so 33 people dying in the area of the country progressing most quickly through infection is barely significant from a statistical level. I have never been more ashamed of my fellow countrymen until this past month.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well there it is.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Well there it is.


Yep - clearly this is a job for the private sector to solve, since OH THEY DID SOOOOOOO GOOD PREVENTING THIS FARKING MESS IN THE FIRST PLACE.

/farking cocksuckers
//for the rest of my life, long or short though it may be, anyone chimes up with "but the private sector, Econ 101, basic supply and demand" and they're going to be shiatting their own farking teeth
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Farxist Marxist: Why would anyone use public transpo at this time?


jaylectricity: Why would public transportation be needed most right now?


It's mentioned in the second paragraph of the article, but most people reading it probably didn't also click the link for further details:

https://transitcenter.org/2-8-million​-​u-s-essential-workers-ride-transit-to-​their-jobs/
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Public transit in some areas offer a service for older people and the disabled where they can have a shuttle pick them up close to home and take them anywhere on a semi-fixed route designed to provide access to essential services, Around here I think its called DART (Dial a ride) or something like that. Compared to regular public transit I guess they get a whole lot less of the "I want to be as big of a pain in the ass to as many people as possible" crowd, which must be nice. Hopefully the 'rona sees an increase in services like that rather than budget cuts.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: I think you mean "due to cowardice and workers taking advantage of the opportunity to take a paid stay-cation" -- the NYC MTA for example has 5600 people vegging out at home while only 33 have died. The MTA has more than 50,000 employees, so 33 people dying in the area of the country progressing most quickly through infection is barely significant from a statistical level. I have never been more ashamed of my fellow countrymen until this past month.


🧐🧐🙄🙄
Eat a cock meat sandwich, comb and all.
 
wlowe84
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I really wonder about the statistics used in stories like this. 36% of essential workers rely on public transportation? Maybe in New York, but most of America doesn't have public transportation. Sounds like a big city problem. Yes, flame me.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
stevesporn2000:

16 year old alternative opinion NounNumber account?  Color me shocked.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Twenty or so days ago BART was asking for money.  Very efficiently run, by the best people obviously.

With some workers earning $100k in OT, you'd have thought they had a little bit more in the cash reserves department; especially since its bribe time an election year.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wlowe84: I really wonder about the statistics used in stories like this. 36% of essential workers rely on public transportation? Maybe in New York, but most of America doesn't have public transportation. Sounds like a big city problem. Yes, flame me.


What I don't get is, I use to have to hide the fact that I was on the bus. Because I would not get a call back otherwise.
 
stoolpigeon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In Hungary at the start of this week they made all street parking free, nation wide, to get as many people off public as possible.

If you have good public and it's managed properly by the government - then you want to get as many people off it as you can right now. You just increase how much you subsidize it because of course when this is over you need it back to normal.
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: I think you mean "due to cowardice and workers taking advantage of the opportunity to take a paid stay-cation" -- the NYC MTA for example has 5600 people vegging out at home while only 33 have died. The MTA has more than 50,000 employees, so 33 people dying in the area of the country progressing most quickly through infection is barely significant from a statistical level. I have never been more ashamed of my fellow countrymen until this past month.


Of course they should all go back to work, because the first thing that helps in a pandemic is thousands of potentially infected service workers, many of whom work jobs that give them high exposure to the public in confined spaces, spreading a contagious disease to as many people as possible.

Or not.


(Seriously, this is why testing is important. If suspect cases could be tested, people who test negative could go back to work immediately rather than isolating themselves for two weeks.)
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.