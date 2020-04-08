 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   Drinking News Summary livestream rescheduled for tonight at 7pm eastern because it's that kind of day. Grab a libation and join us. Grab a TotalFark or BareFark sub while you're at it. Maybe shenanigans will happen -Drew   (twitch.tv) divider line
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark cannot die. It just cant. This is my internet home. This is the place that I visit most oft. If it were to go, I would be a cyber-wanderer never being able to hold down a steady abode.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cman: Fark cannot die. It just cant. This is my internet home. This is the place that I visit most oft. If it were to go, I would be a cyber-wanderer never being able to hold down a steady abode.


I was on heavily years ago. I recently got a new position in which I have time to fark off again and I am remembering why this place is so awesome. This is a true bummer.
 
AurizenDarkstar [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cman: Fark cannot die. It just cant. This is my internet home. This is the place that I visit most oft. If it were to go, I would be a cyber-wanderer never being able to hold down a steady abode.


Truthfully, if it did, I'm sure that I could find someplace else to go and chat about random shiat.

This place certainly is nothing like it was back when I first started coming here, that's for sure.  A lot more BS and less fun shiat going on.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What about legal weed people?
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: cman: Fark cannot die. It just cant. This is my internet home. This is the place that I visit most oft. If it were to go, I would be a cyber-wanderer never being able to hold down a steady abode.

Truthfully, if it did, I'm sure that I could find someplace else to go and chat about random shiat.

This place certainly is nothing like it was back when I first started coming here, that's for sure.  A lot more BS and less fun shiat going on.


I wouldnt. Ive been coming here for 20 years. Its not something that can easily be replaced. I was here for all the important stuff: 9/11, the pickle incident, the Ha-Ha guy thread, the dubious balls stuck in slats, the real-doll name dropping, the time Fb- had a real child in real life. Fark is a part of me that nothing can come close to.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: What about legal weed people?


I have one skinny pinner left.

WHAR DISPENSARIES, MISSOURI, YOU F*CKING THROWBACK GANGSTER MOFOS???!!!
 
PacersJAM3s [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Alright, I can't be this old and out of touch.  What's the drinking news summary livestream?  It's been a year or 10 since I've been around.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: What about legal weed people?


Marijuana is a gateway drug.

Gateway to good times!
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cman: the time Fb- had a real child in real life.


This I don't know anything about
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PacersJAM3s: Alright, I can't be this old and out of touch.  What's the drinking news summary livestream?  It's been a year or 10 since I've been around.


Click on it at 7pm - we've been doing the other ones in the afternoon so this'll be the first evening one
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Drew: PacersJAM3s: Alright, I can't be this old and out of touch.  What's the drinking news summary livestream?  It's been a year or 10 since I've been around.

Click on it at 7pm - we've been doing the other ones in the afternoon so this'll be the first evening one


Are you drinking yet???!!!
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

PacersJAM3s: Alright, I can't be this old and out of touch.  What's the drinking news summary livestream?  It's been a year or 10 since I've been around.


Every Tuesday to Friday, Drew has been doing these video twitch things to update us on COVID-19 and sharing funnies he's found.  Tonight's is in the evening, and if you know Drew, that's when he imbibes.  So, tonight's will include drinks.  Normally they're during the day.
 
vegasj [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
SIGN UP FOR TOTALFARK YA NUMBNUTZ!!

Hey, don't worry about me, I got the email. . I rarely visit anymore, haven't been around these parts in a long while, get paid tonight & will have that TF badge in the morning.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fly_gal: cman: the time Fb- had a real child in real life.

This I don't know anything about


A long time ago on Fark there was this user named Fb-. He would submit headlines about random stuff and add at the end "Fb- is the father".

It's an ancient Fark meme that hasnt been posted in a looong time.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
title is starting to sound like Drew is almost desperate enough to start showin his moobs on twitch.

Is he pimping his bathwater juice on totalfark yet?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He wants bigger ratings. He only cares about ratings.
More people home at 7 than 5.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

brizzle365: title is starting to sound like Drew is almost desperate enough to start showin his moobs on twitch.

Is he pimping his bathwater juice on totalfark yet?


Paypal me $5 or more and I'll tell ya.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"grab a libation".....hah.  almost the exact words my neighbor used in a group text last week:  "hey fellas, i miss hanging out in your homes or you mine.  how about 7 PM, we grab some libations and have a social distancing happy hour on my carport?  I'll supple the chairs, you BYOB."

it was in fact fun to hang out  -  responsibly - in person with friends.  we were about 10'-12' apart, for the record.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Drew: PacersJAM3s: Alright, I can't be this old and out of touch.  What's the drinking news summary livestream?  It's been a year or 10 since I've been around.

Click on it at 7pm - we've been doing the other ones in the afternoon so this'll be the first evening one

Are you drinking yet???!!!


Trying not to but
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Drew: Cafe Threads: Drew: PacersJAM3s: Alright, I can't be this old and out of touch.  What's the drinking news summary livestream?  It's been a year or 10 since I've been around.

Click on it at 7pm - we've been doing the other ones in the afternoon so this'll be the first evening one

Are you drinking yet???!!!

Trying not to but


Hi! I'm the not drinking butt! It looks like you were about to drink something!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark simply must carry on, IMHO. If advertisers claim they don't see the value of this community it is probably because of kickbacks from other entities who shall not be named.
 
aquigley [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aquigley: [Fark user image 320x179] [View Full Size image _x_]


Dude youre getting a Dell!
 
ami5000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ami5000: [Fark user image 850x651]



i just did a double take.  good to see you.  stick around.  be safe.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aquigley: [Fark user image 320x179] [View Full Size image _x_]


HEY!
 
