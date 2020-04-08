 Skip to content
(CNN)   First no toilet paper....now a potential bacon shortage   (cnn.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh God, people are going to panic buy pot belly pig.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No more bacon?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few weeks ago bacon was on sale for $3 a pound so I bought three. Of course, bacon being plentiful we immediately cooked it up in the next few days. I went to buy more, cheapest was $5 for a pound so I bought one.
Last time I was at the store there were no specials and not much bacon to speak of.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was wondering when the looting and riots would start.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, been a lot more cooked breakfasts around here in the last couple of weeks. That said, I got a few packets while at the shops on the weekend, and I should be good *thinks about rate of bacon consumption* till the weekend. Hmm, maybe I will have to think about rationing...
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Alright, now this shiat has gone far enough.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait, are you saying that people have been wiping their asses with bacon because of the toilet paper shortage?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flaccidor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
YOUSHUTYOURWHOREMOUTH!
 
lemurtx [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The writer's name is Wiener.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yep.  One plant (which specifically packs bacon) - EIGHTY Covid cases!
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Yep.  One plant (which specifically packs bacon) - EIGHTY Covid cases!


enjoy they easter ham everyone!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you could bacon pigs like you milk cows this wouldn't be an issue. Think it out.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Your fat neighbor will start looking like a crispy pork breakfast product after a couple of mornings.

Long Pig Bacon, it's what's for breakfast
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What about frozen concentrated orange juice?!!!
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This puts the swine flu in the coronavirus.
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"protein plant" makes it sound like they make potted meat food product.

Forget the bacon, your dog is going to revolt if the steak facilities close shop.
 
chrismurphy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Consider the inhumane industrial conditions pigs are raised in, they're not happy about their death sentence being delayed either.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No bacon. No TP.  No rice.  No flour.   Rations on butter.  Rations on diapers.

You wonder why there's no ammunition?

/ No farkin Gatoraide.
// Seriously.  Sports drinks are in limited supply.
/// No shortage of slashies.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lemurtx: The writer's name is Wiener.


I. C. Wiener?
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
**dies**
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: lemurtx: The writer's name is Wiener.

I. C. Wiener?


His cousin, Dee Tashable Wiener.
 
rcain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kosher Salt, Pork Belly, Pyrex Pan + week
if you got a cold smoker more power to you, otherwise just slice, fry and enjoy
If you can't find a pork belly, then buy a tenderloin, and brown sugar or maple syrup brine for a week or two and have at it
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What "potential bacon" may look like:
media.mnn.comView Full Size
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Calypsocookie: lemurtx: The writer's name is Wiener.

I. C. Wiener?

His cousin, Dee Tashable Wiener.


*looks at notes*
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nope it was I. C.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There's no excuse for that.

Feral hogs usually have no season and no bag limit. Watch your backstop.
 
the one and only murph [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have 8 pet goats here at my house and a couple donkeys to guard them.
My neighbors have already started talking about eating my goats if it gets bad.
Going to have to start arming my donkeys soon i fear.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bacon shortage?  Here come the riots.

Street Fights - Shoppers Fight Over Bacon Coronavirus 2020 🥓🥓😷
Youtube FiHxxuVTacA


And then the murders began...
 
