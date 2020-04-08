 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WISTV)   Subby works in a big office building. Employee in another department tested positive for COVID on 3/25. HR told some teams, but not all. Subby found out today via the news and decided to share it here on Fark   (wistv.com) divider line
39
    More: Sick, Rooms, remote work options, Direct limit, Tuesday night, employee, direct contact, break schedules, Patrick Paterno  
•       •       •

1067 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2020 at 5:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, time to warm up your resume.  I wouldn't work for a company that let the friggin' news announce to the rest of your facility that there was a positive case.  That should come from HR and management.
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's any consolation, that was 14 days ago so if you're not sick there's a sporting chance you weren't infected by that person.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I take it you're in Nebraska, Iowa, or some other red state that hasn't locked down yet? farking hell, you should work from home and start looking for another job.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: I take it you're in Nebraska, Iowa, or some other red state that hasn't locked down yet? farking hell, you should work from home and start looking for another job.


Spectrum is a cable/internet company.  Pretty sure they're classed as essential petty much everywhere.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomFooolery: Pretty sure they're classed as essential petty much everywhere.


Ah, got it. Well, that sucks, regardless.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomFooolery: FlashHarry: I take it you're in Nebraska, Iowa, or some other red state that hasn't locked down yet? farking hell, you should work from home and start looking for another job.

Spectrum is a cable/internet company.  Pretty sure they're classed as essential petty much everywhere.


It looks like SC did not order a stay at home until yesterday? I hope I'm wrong...no, sadly I did read it right

'From today, April 7 at 5 p.m. ET, South Carolina's "home or work" order, which is similar to other states' "stay-at-home" orders, will go into effect statewide.'
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations?
 
thehellisthis [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"HR told some teams but not everyone who uses the same front door, break area, and restrooms"
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no_tan_lines: TomFooolery: FlashHarry: I take it you're in Nebraska, Iowa, or some other red state that hasn't locked down yet? farking hell, you should work from home and start looking for another job.

Spectrum is a cable/internet company.  Pretty sure they're classed as essential petty much everywhere.

It looks like SC did not order a stay at home until yesterday? I hope I'm wrong...no, sadly I did read it right

'From today, April 7 at 5 p.m. ET, South Carolina's "home or work" order, which is similar to other states' "stay-at-home" orders, will go into effect statewide.'


Yeah. Meanwhile, North Carolina, with a Democratic Governor and about twice the population, issued that order 2 weeks ago and has about 25% more cases and 10% more deaths.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No worries, subby, you'll be more positive about the whole thing soon enough.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multiply this a hundred thousand times over.

A guy at work is out sick. But he seems to have tested negative. Allegedly. Maybe.

And all this rumor, completely unacknowledged by Management, who keep saying, well we may need to work from home. Sometime. But not. Quite. Yet.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: "HR told some teams but not everyone who uses the same front door, break area, and restrooms"


Far and away one of the better HR departments I've ever heard of.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Place I work at they let everyone know when we had a case lockdown the building and didn't let anyone in until they sanitized the building. A five story building smelled like bleach for days afterwards.
 
ulteriordesign [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
This happened at a warehouse I had an extremely brief stint at here in TN and the guy who took over for the infected worker only found out about it via the grapevine.

I am so glad I got another remote coding gig and could quit that place.

Think Amazon warehouses but way less money and getting 8 hours of training on using the 'cherry pickers', also heavy ass auto parts for the most part.

Fark these farking farkers.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Paterno said the company has provided employees with an additional 15 days of COVID-19 paid leave.


Sooo.... we all good, right?
 
jfclark27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: no_tan_lines: TomFooolery: FlashHarry: I take it you're in Nebraska, Iowa, or some other red state that hasn't locked down yet? farking hell, you should work from home and start looking for another job.

Spectrum is a cable/internet company.  Pretty sure they're classed as essential petty much everywhere.

It looks like SC did not order a stay at home until yesterday? I hope I'm wrong...no, sadly I did read it right

'From today, April 7 at 5 p.m. ET, South Carolina's "home or work" order, which is similar to other states' "stay-at-home" orders, will go into effect statewide.'

Yeah. Meanwhile, North Carolina, with a Democratic Governor and about twice the population, issued that order 2 weeks ago and has about 25% more cases and 10% more deaths.


NC here...

We are considered essential workers. I'm a project manager/estimator for a waterproofing company.

Essential? Really? farking boss won't even let me work from home. Our office is right in the middle of Charlotte.

Our stay home order is bullshiat.
 
Slypork
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My friend in Illinois is a shift supervisor for a company that makes plasticware (prepackaged knife, fork, spoon, napkin, salt, pepper) along with straws, cups etc. This is considered "essential" because they are part of the consumer consumption along with inclusion in MREs and distributed with restaurant meals and homeless meals. They've had people test positive but all that happened was they closed down where the person worked and cleaned that section. Not the breakroom where they ate, no recommendations for anyone who worked with them to get tested, no report to OSHA. When the managers closed that section of the plant they asked my friend to see if anyone wanted to work OT to make up for the sick person's absence and the loss of productivity on that one line.

Profit over people.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hospitals and office buildings probably need air systems large enough to accommodate a team of space marines fighting an alien incursion.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ah, don't worry subby. Chances are you're just asymptomatic ;-)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dyhchong: No worries, subby, you'll be more positive about the whole thing soon enough.


Subby probably doesn't get it, but they soon will.
 
jfclark27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Slypork: My friend in Illinois is a shift supervisor for a company that makes plasticware (prepackaged knife, fork, spoon, napkin, salt, pepper) along with straws, cups etc. This is considered "essential" because they are part of the consumer consumption along with inclusion in MREs and distributed with restaurant meals and homeless meals. They've had people test positive but all that happened was they closed down where the person worked and cleaned that section. Not the breakroom where they ate, no recommendations for anyone who worked with them to get tested, no report to OSHA. When the managers closed that section of the plant they asked my friend to see if anyone wanted to work OT to make up for the sick person's absence and the loss of productivity on that one line.

Profit over people.


To be fair, a lot of companies have contracts that have liquidated damages if schedule is not met. If the governor would classify them as non-essential, then liquidated damages can be argued easily. In my case, NC, waterproofing is considered essential because we're tied to housing construction. We have to work because of our contracts.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I posted the notice that was found on our office building that someone on another floor tested positive. While that was scary enough, what was actually terrifying was learning the other day that a person in the home health office, on our 1st floor, tested positive back in mid march. I just found out, because I overheard it.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dennysgod: If it's any consolation, that was 14 days ago so if you're not sick there's a sporting chance you weren't infected by that person.


or asymptomatic, like the vast majority of people will be when they carry it.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Subby, time to warm up your resume.  I wouldn't work for a company that let the friggin' news announce to the rest of your facility that there was a positive case.  That should come from HR and management.


Albeit we are in interesting and different times, would there be a HIPPA code violation?

Honest question.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

groppet: Place I work at they let everyone know when we had a case lockdown the building and didn't let anyone in until they sanitized the building. A five story building smelled like bleach for days afterwards.


my building said that they did the same thing. Felt great for a while, until I saw the same smudged hand print on the elevator door, that has been there since I started here, years ago.
 
toonetwin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Their clever plan has gotten out of hand.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Slypork: My friend in Illinois is a shift supervisor for a company that makes plasticware (prepackaged knife, fork, spoon, napkin, salt, pepper) along with straws, cups etc. This is considered "essential" because they are part of the consumer consumption along with inclusion in MREs and distributed with restaurant meals and homeless meals. They've had people test positive but all that happened was they closed down where the person worked and cleaned that section. Not the breakroom where they ate, no recommendations for anyone who worked with them to get tested, no report to OSHA. When the managers closed that section of the plant they asked my friend to see if anyone wanted to work OT to make up for the sick person's absence and the loss of productivity on that one line.

Profit over people.


Houston here, its basically everyone is essential because you are part of the economy!11, except fine dining, hotels and beauty salons and leisure. most of the execs in downtown are all working from home as it is.

Id kill for teleworking right about now.
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So wrong. My company sends out a report everyday of how many people have tested positive.


Oh yeah, I work at a hospital.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Albeit we are in interesting and different times, would there be a HIPPA code violation?

Honest question.


Not as I understand it.  They could not tell you names, ages or anything that could ID the person, but they could (and should) tell you that someone tested positive in the building.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: bluorangefyre: Subby, time to warm up your resume.  I wouldn't work for a company that let the friggin' news announce to the rest of your facility that there was a positive case.  That should come from HR and management.

Albeit we are in interesting and different times, would there be a HIPPA code violation?

Honest question.


You are very correct
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ah, Spectrum.  The same company that refused to allow employees to work remotely even if their job could be done 100% remotely.  I'd say fark those putos but they're the only decent internet I can get so I can't just take my money elsewhere.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: no_tan_lines: TomFooolery: FlashHarry: I take it you're in Nebraska, Iowa, or some other red state that hasn't locked down yet? farking hell, you should work from home and start looking for another job.

Spectrum is a cable/internet company.  Pretty sure they're classed as essential petty much everywhere.

It looks like SC did not order a stay at home until yesterday? I hope I'm wrong...no, sadly I did read it right

'From today, April 7 at 5 p.m. ET, South Carolina's "home or work" order, which is similar to other states' "stay-at-home" orders, will go into effect statewide.'

Yeah. Meanwhile, North Carolina, with a Democratic Governor and about twice the population, issued that order 2 weeks ago and has about 25% more cases and 10% more deaths.


25% more CONFIRMED cases and 10% more CONFIRMED deaths.  Can't call them CV related if you don't test for CV.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But you're sacrificial... I mean essential.. I didn't mean that, don't go

JC
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Paterno said the company has provided employees with an additional 15 days of COVID-19 paid leave.


Sooo.... we all good, right?


Spread over the next 16 quarters.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jfclark27: TomFooolery: no_tan_lines: TomFooolery: FlashHarry: I take it you're in Nebraska, Iowa, or some other red state that hasn't locked down yet? farking hell, you should work from home and start looking for another job.

Spectrum is a cable/internet company.  Pretty sure they're classed as essential petty much everywhere.

It looks like SC did not order a stay at home until yesterday? I hope I'm wrong...no, sadly I did read it right

'From today, April 7 at 5 p.m. ET, South Carolina's "home or work" order, which is similar to other states' "stay-at-home" orders, will go into effect statewide.'

Yeah. Meanwhile, North Carolina, with a Democratic Governor and about twice the population, issued that order 2 weeks ago and has about 25% more cases and 10% more deaths.

NC here...

We are considered essential workers. I'm a project manager/estimator for a waterproofing company.

Essential? Really? farking boss won't even let me work from home. Our office is right in the middle of Charlotte.

Our stay home order is bullshiat.


These greed pigs haven't quite thought their cunning plans through. In the next round of negotiations, they will be hearing a lot of WE'RE ESSENTIAL. PAYBACK TIME.
 
Shakin_Haitian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: no_tan_lines: TomFooolery: FlashHarry: I take it you're in Nebraska, Iowa, or some other red state that hasn't locked down yet? farking hell, you should work from home and start looking for another job.

Spectrum is a cable/internet company.  Pretty sure they're classed as essential petty much everywhere.

It looks like SC did not order a stay at home until yesterday? I hope I'm wrong...no, sadly I did read it right

'From today, April 7 at 5 p.m. ET, South Carolina's "home or work" order, which is similar to other states' "stay-at-home" orders, will go into effect statewide.'

Yeah. Meanwhile, North Carolina, with a Democratic Governor and about twice the population, issued that order 2 weeks ago and has about 25% more cases and 10% more deaths.


By the way, thanks.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I take it you're in Nebraska, Iowa, or some other red state that hasn't locked down yet? farking hell, you should work from home and start looking for another job.


Subby has to be from Wisconsin, because the article is from WIS 10. Wisconsin has been in lock down since mid March. If I were subby I would be filing complains against Spectrum. Local governments are not farking around with this.
 
Shakin_Haitian [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Spectrum is also used to be known as Charter. Charter bought Time Warner Cable's network division.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.