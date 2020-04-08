 Skip to content
Classical art, European politics, and Florida Man under quarantine are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, March 29 - April 4 House Arrest Edition
12
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what we're all dealing with right now is pretty similar to what some folks go through when they're accused of  (or sometimes convicted of) certain crimes, and the judge doesn't see the point in sticking you in the jail. But is this really that bad? I mean, it's not like we have nothing to do - we've got Internet access, the ability to talk to anyone we want, entertainment, etc. Heck, we can even take a walk around the block while maintaining social distancing.

Are we ever going to look at someone sentenced to "house arrest" the same again? Is this going to be something that people request from the judge? I dunno.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and what you're doing at home.

Winners and easiest/hardest are in the NotNewsLetter in your inbox.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seelorq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woohoo! I am #1 for the moment ON BOTH QUIZZES!!!

Yeah me!

/and fark you, Ioache
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7/11
Not bad considering I guessed on a lot of them.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Question 6 & 10 on easy quiz are ... essentially the same.
 
