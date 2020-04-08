 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Los Angeles 2)   Los Angeles finally finds a way to lower its crime rates. Sure it took a massive pandemic, but still   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
10
    More: Spiffy, Police, Los Angeles County, California, Los Angeles, City, Angeles National Forest, San Gabriel Mountains, New York City, family violence  
•       •       •

332 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2020 at 9:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But:
Movement restrictions aimed to stop the spread of the coronavirus may be making violence in homes more frequent, more severe and more dangerous.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/06/wo​r​ld/coronavirus-domestic-violence.html

Just one more predictable social effect that should have been anticipated, but nothing was done
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overall: https://www.worldometers.inf​o/
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

mjjt: But:
Movement restrictions aimed to stop the spread of the coronavirus may be making violence in homes more frequent, more severe and more dangerous.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/06/wor​ld/coronavirus-domestic-violence.html

Just one more predictable social effect that should have been anticipated, but nothing was done


Yes, but THIS article is about LOS ANGELES, where domestic violence rates are NOT up.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just have people voluntarily not commit crimes.  If a chud like me can find ways to not steal and not murder, it is possible for people of light and love, like those of LA to not commit crimes.  Has LA tried politely asking people to not crime?  And if they do ask politely, why do people of light and love, like the inhabitants of LA, choose to crime?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Didn't stop shiat in my town.

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/new​s​/local/detroit-city/2020/04/08/detroit​-cops-fight-violence-spike-social-dist​ancing-violations-depleted-manpower/29​69453001/
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mjjt: But:
Movement restrictions aimed to stop the spread of the coronavirus may be making violence in homes more frequent, more severe and more dangerous.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/06/wor​ld/coronavirus-domestic-violence.html

Just one more predictable social effect that should have been anticipated, but nothing was done


FTA: "Even reported family violence, which many worried might increase as families spent more time in close quarters, decreased by 11 percent, Moore said."

It's possible that people are more hesitant to report family violence since you're stuck with them.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mjjt: Just one more predictable social effect that should have been anticipated, but nothing was done


Monday morning quarterbacking is a very prescient hobby
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just have people voluntarily not commit crimes.  If a chud like me can find ways to not steal and not murder, it is possible for people of light and love, like those of LA to not commit crimes.  Has LA tried politely asking people to not crime?  And if they do ask politely, why do people of light and love, like the inhabitants of LA, choose to crime?


Didn't read the article, didja?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mjjt: But:
Movement restrictions aimed to stop the spread of the coronavirus may be making violence in homes more frequent, more severe and more dangerous.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/06/wor​ld/coronavirus-domestic-violence.html

Just one more predictable social effect that should have been anticipated, but nothing was done


Well you know if we gave people housing, and did it quickly, people might not stay with people who hurt them.
But, a house not shared with an abuser isn't society responsibility, apparently.
Because how would people afford iPhones and Starbuck while living their best life, then
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.