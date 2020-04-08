 Skip to content
(Help, HELP)   Duke Energy, Florida Power & Light, and Gulf Power Co. plan to use savings from lower-than-expected fuel costs to lower utility bills so the lights should still be on when Florida man gets home from the unemployment office sometime next month   (midfloridanewspapers.com) divider line
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Doesn't sound like the Duke I know.
 
nativefloridian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*reads article*

I mean, it's not much, but I'll take it.
 
thehellisthis [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You're still on the line for the nuke plants they got bored of building and still added to to bill, though.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ha!  Around here the response of Ontario Hydro is going to be...

With so many businesses and factories currently closed, we need to reduce our output.  Furthermore, we will need to increase your rates by at least 15% to cover the shortfall in our income to cover operating expenses.
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My local Florida electric co-op is basically doing the same thing but calling it "equity return" instead.
 
