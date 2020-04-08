 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   If only Burt Reynolds could have lived to see us inch closer to a real life Cannonball Run. Captain Chaos approves   (jalopnik.com) divider line
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Uh, subby:
I met the cop that pulled over the Transcon Medivac
Youtube Y-CoREJPmxM
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Also relevant:
Rebuilding the Cannonball Run Ambulance
Youtube usfahgUOTZ0
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The guys that currently hold it averaged about 100mph.  I hate to say never, but good lord
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
All we need is Adrienne Barbeau's cleavage, Jackie Chan watching porn and a souped-up ambulance with Trump's doctor and we're all set.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cannonball Run is a real life thing, but the movie Gumball Rally is based on it more than Cannon Ball Run.
Cannonball run is just a spoof on it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
To think what would happen to sales of loud, obnoxious vehicles if God just handed out big dicks willy nilly.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yet somehow I still end up behind some phuq-nugget doing 60 in a 65 zone in the left lane damned near every day.
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UberDave: All we need is Adrienne Barbeau's cleavage, Jackie Chan watching porn and a souped-up ambulance with Trump's doctor and we're all set.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geggam [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: Yet somehow I still end up behind some phuq-nugget doing 60 in a 65 zone in the left lane damned near every day.


and said phuq-nut causes more accidents than speed. This has been proven
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In related news, for-profit automated ticketing machines are churning out 75000 a week in that one metro area.
 
skyotter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is pretty much what I was thinking of in yesterday's "supercar crashes in empty NYC" thread.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1077151​5​/Supercar-owner-crashes-into-a-work-va​n-then-runs-Only-to-crash-again-a-bloc​k-later-At-least-he-had-his-hazards-on​
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I haven't got the summer tires on yet so I don't sustain speeds over 100 for long.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Night of the Comet 1984, Part 15.
Youtube X3jvCOyuYwM

More like the ending of Night of the Comet
 
moike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: To think what would happen to sales of loud, obnoxious vehicles if God just handed out big dicks willy nilly.


It'd take a team of surgeons a week to remove the smile from your mother's face.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: Cannonball Run is a real life thing, but the movie Gumball Rally is based on it more than Cannon Ball Run.
Cannonball run is just a spoof on it.


Gumball Rally is also the better movie. All the star power of both Cannonball Run films don't add up to Raul Julia.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*laughs in Bert Reynolds*
 
rka
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Clocked a couple of motorcycles in the burbs west of Denver last week. Radar on one said 168mph. The other was clocked at a paltry 128mph.

https://www.outtherecolorado.com/moto​r​cyclist-clocked-at-150-mph-as-speeding​-issue-continues-in-colorado-amid-outb​reak/
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
bikini broads in fur coats?
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

moike: dothemath: To think what would happen to sales of loud, obnoxious vehicles if God just handed out big dicks willy nilly.

It'd take a team of surgeons a week to remove the smile from your mother's face.


I don't know about that, I mean I don't see her taking any particular joy in declining auto sales. Shes really not a car person.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Here in NJ, the average speed has jumped up to 80-85 (from 70-75).
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
or 12.3 percent more than the comparable 14-day period in January (Jan. 13-31), when just 158,510 speeding tickets are issued by cameras

When JUST 158,510 tickets were issued!? Jesus Christ, that's alot of $afety...
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Has anyone pointed out that the movie was based (loosely) on a real event?  I'm sure Burt was very aware.

Shame on you, subby.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meanwhile.....

While traffic is obviously better in the Seattle area, we still have the usual assholes who feel the need to drive slow in the left lane.  And yes, if you are literally doing the speed limit in that lane, you are going too slow.
 
