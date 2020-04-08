 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   R.I.P. Charlotte Figi, the brave little girl who inspired the Charlotte's Web CBD strain, has died from coronavirus   (coloradosun.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dying at 13. So sad.
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw her featured on the original CNN "Weed" special with Sanjay Gupta. She had ongoing seizures daily and a CBD strain grown by some brothers in Colorado with no THC stopped them.  The brothers originally thought, who in the world would want a pot strain with no THC?  It ended up being exactly what she needed so they named the stain after her.  A sad ending to a hopeful story.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's heartbreaking.  :(
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Charlotte is no longer suffering. She is seizure-free forever. Thank you so much for all of your love," read the post, which also asked the public to respect Figi's family's privacy.

"Your work is done Charlotte, the world is changed, and you can now rest knowing that you leave the world a better place"

What??  I'm not crying.  *YOU'RE* crying.

Big crybaby.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only the good die young.

If nothing else, let this serve as a reminder that no age group has been completely spared by COVID-19.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sincere condolences to her friends and family.

Tragic to come so far to pass so young. 😞
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well nuts. :(
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: Only the good die young.

If nothing else, let this serve as a reminder that no age group has been completely spared by COVID-19.


Eh that wont stop people saying that we should reopen everything since young people ''don't die from the virus''...
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP sweet Charlotte, you are free from this tainted orb  and dark plane of existence

/ I seriously need to do something about this dust..
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone checked in on Wilbur?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
46.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, be sure and let us know if any puppies get cancer.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Resigning myself to the fact that stories like these are going to pile up in the weeks to come isn't making it any easier. It's bullshiat
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad.
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark coronavirus.
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No snark intended at all with this post.

This little girl's success is exactly why big pharma lobbies so hard to keep marijuana illegal. Between seizure control (both chronic, like her condition, and temporary post-surgery), and treatment for traumatic brain injury there is big money to be lost if a weed becomes legalized as a drug. As it stands, even developing a non-THC variant for this girl was illegal at the federal level since pot is a schedule 1 narcotic.

I doubt this country is going to wake up and realize they've made a mistake, but maybe, just maybe...
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Opacity: No snark intended at all with this post.

This little girl's success is exactly why big pharma lobbies so hard to keep marijuana illegal. Between seizure control (both chronic, like her condition, and temporary post-surgery), and treatment for traumatic brain injury there is big money to be lost if a weed becomes legalized as a drug. As it stands, even developing a non-THC variant for this girl was illegal at the federal level since pot is a schedule 1 narcotic.

I doubt this country is going to wake up and realize they've made a mistake, but maybe, just maybe...


Where do YOU live? It's been legal here in Michigan for several years now; First as medical only, and now as recreational (since 2018).

Go after your state and get it on the ballot. That's what we did. It actually farkin' worked. Now, ironically, marijuana dispensaries are among the businesses classified as essential during the pandemic.
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So much dust.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Opacity: No snark intended at all with this post.

This little girl's success is exactly why big pharma lobbies so hard to keep marijuana illegal. Between seizure control (both chronic, like her condition, and temporary post-surgery), and treatment for traumatic brain injury there is big money to be lost if a weed becomes legalized as a drug. As it stands, even developing a non-THC variant for this girl was illegal at the federal level since pot is a schedule 1 narcotic.

I doubt this country is going to wake up and realize they've made a mistake, but maybe, just maybe...

Where do YOU live? It's been legal here in Michigan for several years now; First as medical only, and now as recreational (since 2018).

Go after your state and get it on the ballot. That's what we did. It actually farkin' worked. Now, ironically, marijuana dispensaries are among the businesses classified as essential during the pandemic.


He specified Federal level, though.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
                        R.I.P. little one,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Opacity: No snark intended at all with this post.

This little girl's success is exactly why big pharma lobbies so hard to keep marijuana illegal. Between seizure control (both chronic, like her condition, and temporary post-surgery), and treatment for traumatic brain injury there is big money to be lost if a weed becomes legalized as a drug. As it stands, even developing a non-THC variant for this girl was illegal at the federal level since pot is a schedule 1 narcotic.

I doubt this country is going to wake up and realize they've made a mistake, but maybe, just maybe...

Where do YOU live? It's been legal here in Michigan for several years now; First as medical only, and now as recreational (since 2018).

Go after your state and get it on the ballot. That's what we did. It actually farkin' worked. Now, ironically, marijuana dispensaries are among the businesses classified as essential during the pandemic.


Read it again, they said federal level
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Opacity: No snark intended at all with this post.

This little girl's success is exactly why big pharma lobbies so hard to keep marijuana illegal. Between seizure control (both chronic, like her condition, and temporary post-surgery), and treatment for traumatic brain injury there is big money to be lost if a weed becomes legalized as a drug. As it stands, even developing a non-THC variant for this girl was illegal at the federal level since pot is a schedule 1 narcotic.

I doubt this country is going to wake up and realize they've made a mistake, but maybe, just maybe...


Can't wait till its schedule 2 so no one can get it again, but big pharma can get rich and do "research."
That's where we're going.
 
Fissile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FAKE!  Didn't this girl 'die' at Sandy Hook?  More lies to discredit Great Orange Leader!
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well that sucks.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Some kid.
 
meerclarschild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Blessings of peace, Charlotte
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Has anyone checked in on Wilbur?


We did. He said this virus will probably be a boon for the economy.
 
orbister
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Eh that wont stop people saying that we should reopen everything since young people ''don't die from the virus''...


They say smoking kills you, but my uncle smoked 20 a day and lived till he was 85.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tonight she dines in Valhalla.
 
rka
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She did test negative for COVID-19 prior to release from the hospital.

https://www.denverpost.com/2020/04/08​/​charlotte-figi-obituary-coronavirus/

False negative? Definitely possible. Something else entirely? Hasn't officially been ruled out.
 
Sean M
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Let's also remember that smoking severely increases complications with COVID-19: https://www.biorxiv.org/con​tent/10.110​1/2020.03.28.013672v1
 
Blaarrg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Obviously this is god telling you heathens to stop using the devil plant.
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Opacity: No snark intended at all with this post.

This little girl's success is exactly why big pharma lobbies so hard to keep marijuana illegal. Between seizure control (both chronic, like her condition, and temporary post-surgery), and treatment for traumatic brain injury there is big money to be lost if a weed becomes legalized as a drug. As it stands, even developing a non-THC variant for this girl was illegal at the federal level since pot is a schedule 1 narcotic.

I doubt this country is going to wake up and realize they've made a mistake, but maybe, just maybe...


The cat is out of the bag so to speak. Her case helped break medical marijuana and changed the landscape. Her name will forever be associated with legalization.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sean M: Let's also remember that smoking severely increases complications with COVID-19: https://www.biorxiv.org/cont​ent/10.1101/2020.03.28.013672v1


I don't think she was a big smoker.
 
