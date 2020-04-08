 Skip to content
Paramedic popped for coughing on store cashier
9
    Assault, Volusia County, Florida, Christopher Canfora, store cashier, cashier Amanda Puig  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A paramedic for a private ambulance company

So basically he and his partner are the guys who drive your granny from the nursing home to her doctors appointments when no one in your family can and the company charges Medicare like 1000 bucks?
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Florida tag is quarantined at home with the virus?
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: Florida tag is quarantined at home with the virus?


Because some things can go beyond "Florida Man" levels of stupidity.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Looks and sounds like a typical Trump supporter.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size


Check this comedian's hard-drives while you are at it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: Looks and sounds like a typical Trump supporter.


I'm also guessing alcohol was involved.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897: Walker: Looks and sounds like a typical Trump supporter.

I'm also guessing alcohol was involved.


Nah, he's just a lunkhead. He's a paramedic, which means he drives around sick people, so he's probably been exposed to some form of virus. He's just too full of himself and stupid to realize that yeah, he might be infecting people. Let's hope he becomes an ex paramedic soon.
 
Jairzinho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
For these individuals, Fark needs an asshole tag. Something besides Fark user image
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He was at the tool store and the manager witnessed this. Too bad some appropriate tool wasn't applied to this farking tool in a quick, forceful manner, repeatedly. I could recommend a few...

I dare say society has become too polite.
 
