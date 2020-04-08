 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Uber wants to create a new caste of workers: "partial" employees. Might we suggest 3/5s employees as part of some sort of compromise?   (latimes.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you want your employees to have "flexibility" you simply make it company policy.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's important to remember that recessions hurt men more than women, because women only lose 77% of the pay that men do when thrown out of a job
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Institute UBI first and the Gig economy could flourish. But you know, sochulisms and such.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
GRANDPA WAS A ONE HITTER.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bu-bu-bu-but what about the JOB CREATORS???!!!!
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"We will do anything possible to make sure our workers have zero protection, and that we don't have to give them a damn thing while they continue to rake in money for us." - Uber
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"you tried to stop us from farking our workers how about you let us fark the by 80% instead?"
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What? Pay people a living wage with enough benefits that they don't have to work 19 hours 6 days a week just to keep a roof over their head?

That sounds like it will cut into the profits.
 
mr0x
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is "benefits" health insurance?

How would this work in Canada?
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Next up from Uber: why company scrip is better than paychecks.
 
LewDux
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: "We will do anything possible to make sure our workers have zero protection, and that we don't have to give them a damn thing while they continue to rake in money for us." - Uber


That's why I vote for Spotify
Spotify Employee Gets Raise
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Here they are....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't be an uber driver... or organize a union... but don't whine, it makes you look childish.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: Next up from Uber: why company scrip is better than paychecks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nothing But Net
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Two-thirds and you've got a deal.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.