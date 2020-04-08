 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Yes and how is this a question?   (usatoday.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bootstraps
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because 'Murica.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah.  Just let Donnie give the money to whoever he wants to with no accountability.  What could possibly go worng?
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was asked in the form of an Answer?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Linkster: It was asked in the form of an Answer?


[Jeopardy_music.mp3]
 
FightDirector
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to subsidize furloughs, you'd better literally be holding a gun to the heads of businesses, and be willing to pull the trigger, because otherwise they're just going to pocket the money just like every other time business have gotten subsidies meant to help the people below a C-level suite.

So there is no chance of a miscommunication, I am talking about the American government unilaterally executing American citizens with no due process and no chance of parole or talking your way out of it.  Pocket the money instead of using it for workers' salaries, and die.

If we aren't up for that, then it's better off that the government hands the checks directly to the citizenry.  I still won't believe in the check until it's been cashed and cleared, but there's still a better chance of the populace actually getting the money that way, than there would be by putting it through the hands of business owners first.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because all that "small government" rhetoric has always been bullsh*t?
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just expand the SBA loan program to include bridge loans with better terms and expand unemployment programs to include a long-term loan assistance program. These things are already in place - we should use them.

Due to the situation with outstanding US bonds, we have a massive serviceable debt - $23.2 trillion. Realistically, we're never going to pay it back down to 0; we're just going to keep paying it on a conveyor belt, progressively taking on more. Any money paid out to individuals or businesses is a loan whether they like it or not, and should be explicitly labeled as such. People and businesses should have to consciously pay it back.

Is it fair? No, it's unfair - as is the massive existing debt of $23.2 trillion, which we and our children for generations (assuming they remain citizens) are likely going to have to pay on. People should realize how unfair this is, and get motivated to do something about it. We're already going to have to pay it back anyway, through our taxes. Making it an explicit loan would just make it more clear to people that it's a loan and also shorten the timescale on the payback. But that way we'll avoid ending up with an even larger debt.

Nothing is free in life. The government doesn't just "give out money" - it has to come from somewhere, and that somewhere is Future You and Your Future Children, who is paying Current You money, and then also paying interest on it.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kind of scheme is easier for countries with mandatory income tax systems, because all employees are obliged to report all employees' incomes in sufficient detail for the government to calculate how much income tax to withhold.  The "voluntary" income tax scheme in the US means the government doesn't know that in near-real time.

(It's not called voluntary because passing it is voluntary, but because individuals control how much of their paycheck is withheld, and the IRS has to persecute scofflaws after the fact.)
 
