(New York Magazine)   Ammon Bundy: Coronavirus at me, bro   (nymag.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's OK, Ammon. We want you to get coronavirus too.
 
Cigar smoking hippie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Looks like we have a leader in the purge of stupidity.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That's OK, Ammon. We want you to get coronavirus too.


Just put him in isolation first please.

A safe at the bottom of a lake for preference.

He can get out! He's superman!
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You may proceed, you ignorant, suicidal goon! Bring the family AND ALL your Ammosexual pals! Don't forget to bring snacks this time.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just think - this is the one whose head wasn't run over with a truck.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lock him up.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The only crew of people I truly wanted Obama to drone to death.

Assholes.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: You may proceed, you ignorant, suicidal goon! Bring the family AND ALL your Ammosexual pals! Don't forget to bring snacks this time.


And dildos!
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dallymo: roddikinsathome: You may proceed, you ignorant, suicidal goon! Bring the family AND ALL your Ammosexual pals! Don't forget to bring snacks this time.

And dildos!


When they used to have Chickenpox Parties, the kids would pass around a lollipop.

I suggest Bundy and his friends pass around an infected dildo at their Coronavirus Party.
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He wants attention.  Don't give it to him.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
id think Covid would interfere with hamon powers but bleh maybe he will just make another stand.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Your terms are acceptable.
 
The Bunyip [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At least we know they have plenty of tarps to assist their cult with mass burials.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
His family must be low on cash from the last grift.

Did he include his Venmo, PayPal, and other fundraising links?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess he figures that if his whole clan gets it, most of them will survive and then they'll be immune.

If a couple of family members die, that's just the price of freedom. He sacrificed LaVoy Finicum for less.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you get the vahrus, be sure to drink plenty of aquarium cleaner, Ammon. I hear that's a real good cure for it. Trump said so. Better drank a lot so you is extra healthy.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ammon, you ignorant slut.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This can only be queuing up a tearful gofundme plea in a few weeks.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I want to stop government injustice!!  Who's with me taking over a bird sanctuary??
 
Percise1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ammon Bundy: 'I Want the Virus Now'

All I needed to read.

OH YEAH!!!

Have him go around a covid ward licking used ventilators, then ship him directly home and board up all the doors and windows. Post an armed guards with shoot for testicles orders and let's see what happens.

There is hope...
 
Slaxl
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Couldn't someone just write Coronavirus on a bullet then shoot him in the head? Or is that too Baldrickesque?
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That's OK, Ammon. We want you to get coronavirus too.


I don't want him to have it.  Hes the kind of asshole that would deliberately spread it to 500 other people.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hope the barrel of bat soup I ordered off of Amazon arrives there in time.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Please, please stop reporting on these idiotic backwoods constitution-humping f*cks.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Have we sent in Meal Team Six yet?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ammon Bundy: 'I Want the Virus Now'

We're cool with that, dude.
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Non Sequitur Man: [Fark user image image 666x500]


That's the same group of guys who think they are the 3% that are going to over power the American army in a coup for baby Jesus and the Republucan Bible.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wejash: cretinbob: That's OK, Ammon. We want you to get coronavirus too.

Just put him in isolation first please.

A safe at the bottom of a lake for preference.

He can get out! He's superman!


Eff that, send him back to his family infected, and have him meet up with as many of their followers as he can in massive gatherings.

Short-term pain for long-term gain. He doesn't need any big gubbermint help, he can beat it all by hisself.
 
