(Vice)   Subby shaved his head, should he call it "The Quarantine Coif" or "The Quarantine Cue"?   (vice.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cuerantine
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scrodome.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call it the COVID cut, and it's not too far off for me.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone shaved their head?

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long hair's gonna be in this summer for men. I call it the Coronaflow
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bald head means better aerodynamics make me faster than coronavirus!


\not to mention the fuel savings
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got bored and shaved your head, huh? I've been there.

I look scary with a shaved head though. The wrong kind of scary.

Coincidently, this morning as I tapped a kidney, I made a solemn vow to shave neither head nor face until those who profiteer from the selling of medical equipment are brought to justice.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keeping your face shaved or with a length of less than 1/4" will help your mask fit more snugly.
 
bobadooey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women look better with shaved heads. fark your stereotypes
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been considering doing the same since I can't get a haircut anywhere now, and was a bit overdue when this began. Only trouble is I don't have clippers, and don't really want to buy a set just yet if I'm only going to use them once. So I must ask subby, did you shave your head only using scissors and a razor? If so, how easy was it?
 
DaveNukem
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

bobadooey: Women look better with shaved heads. fark your stereotypes


SomeWomen look better with shaved heads. fark your stereotypes

/same for men
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Sisko did look like much more of a badass with a shaved head.  And he punched Q
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I've been calling mine the COVID cut also. I have chunks missing from the back of my head, so that just adds to the look

LurkerSupreme: I've been considering doing the same since I can't get a haircut anywhere now, and was a bit overdue when this began. Only trouble is I don't have clippers, and don't really want to buy a set just yet if I'm only going to use them once. So I must ask subby, did you shave your head only using scissors and a razor? If so, how easy was it?


If you're going for a Mr. Clean look it's not hard: Snip down as low as you can comfortably go with scissors, then apply razor as if you were shaving your face and/or legs.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mrparks: Got bored and shaved your head, huh? I've been there.

I look scary with a shaved head though. The wrong kind of scary.

Coincidently, this morning as I tapped a kidney, I made a solemn vow to shave neither head nor face until those who profiteer from the selling of medical equipment are brought to justice.


I bet your the type of person who is/was ok with offshoring manufacturing jobs.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bobadooey: Women look better with shaved heads. fark your stereotypes


I don't think you know what a stereotype is
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Unlike men, who can largely go about their bald head life without much of a second look, women are subjected to another thought process when they shave their head - the idea they might be sicklesbians.

Sorry, but you know that's what more people think. I don't go to "She must be in chemo" -- I go to "She's a tomboy, and may potentially be gay."

For the record, I've dated several women with buzzcuts and pixie cuts. I like androgynous chicks and tomboys.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's called "business as usual" when you're bald as fark

/bald as fark
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: bobadooey: Women look better with shaved heads. fark your stereotypes

I don't think you know what a stereotype is


Someone who pays $10,000 for a Monster cable?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Those women are still obviously women, and therefore beautiful.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
it's simple. a woman with a cute face will look cute with long, short or no hair. so just be cute and knock it the hell off with stupid questions.
 
Program User
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
News Flash: Attractive people remain attractive when they cut their hair off.

Wake up!  Deep Salon has been sabotaging us for too long, people!
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I shaved my head, but that's usually how I where my hair in the summer. Usually I go tk super cuts and have them blend between the #. 5 and 1. I did basically that myself and it came out decent though if you look closely you can see a spot where the .5 some how cut a bit shorter.

I was walking around the house with a mohawk for a while, but my wife wouldn't let me keep it.
 
rudemix
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I shaved mine to a #1. I was calling it the COVID Cut but then went with Corona Cut. It's more linguistically pleasing to me to roll off the A in corona than the clipped D in COVID.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My freshman year of college, I decided I was going to learn to cut my own hair. My logic was that a nice clipper set was $30 and a haircut was more than $12, so I would save a lot of money, and if I really screwed up I could just buzz my hair short and nobody would care because I was a college freshman.

It took me some time to learn, and I did have a few conspicuous failures, but I've cut my own hair since then and I'm decent at it now - trim the sides, edge around the neck, blend into the top, scissor cut the longer parts, and I'm good. And apparently in a couple weeks I'm going to be one of the better-groomed dudes out there, which is not something I was ever expecting to be true.

/ I love the way that a close-cropped head feels, but it looks kind of bad on me
 
8 inches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: I've been considering doing the same since I can't get a haircut anywhere now, and was a bit overdue when this began. Only trouble is I don't have clippers, and don't really want to buy a set just yet if I'm only going to use them once. So I must ask subby, did you shave your head only using scissors and a razor? If so, how easy was it?


Subby here.  I used an electric razor.   It wasn't hard at all, just the back that needed some cleaning up which I had my wife do.

I should mention that under ideal circumstances I'm fairly unattractive.  This new look puts me in the "carnival freak show" category.
 
Percise1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Half an ass, looking for a partner to be whole"


DaveNukem: bobadooey: Women look better with shaved heads. fark your stereotypes

SomeWomen look better with shaved heads. fark your stereotypes

/same for men


No, it only means that they didn't have any hair to begin with, and/or still look like schitt regardless of the shave.
Your bald pate is not sexy, make the adjustment and move on with life without expecting adoration for it.

/Yul Brynner one of the few possible exceptions
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wife helped me carve a mohawk for me yesterday. I call it the "Covid Killer", with the hope that I'll look so intimidating (read: ridiculous) that the virus will leave me alone. She thinks I should dye it red, but I think that would be weird.

/essential worker in a medical device manufacturing plant
//wife had a liver transplant in October and is in rejection; had to take her to Henry Ford hospital in Detroit last Friday
///both hoping the covid leaves us alone
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I like girls with short hair and boys with long hair.  Go figure
 
Percise1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

8 inches: LurkerSupreme: I've been considering doing the same since I can't get a haircut anywhere now, and was a bit overdue when this began. Only trouble is I don't have clippers, and don't really want to buy a set just yet if I'm only going to use them once. So I must ask subby, did you shave your head only using scissors and a razor? If so, how easy was it?

Subby here.  I used an electric razor.   It wasn't hard at all, just the back that needed some cleaning up which I had my wife do.

I should mention that under ideal circumstances I'm fairly unattractive.  This new look puts me in the "carnival freak show" category.


Honesty... so refreshing! Thank you.

If I shaved my head, I'd look like some Aryan skinhead. (sans tattoos)
No.
 
Percise1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: Wife helped me carve a mohawk for me yesterday. I call it the "Covid Killer", with the hope that I'll look so intimidating (read: ridiculous) that the virus will leave me alone. She thinks I should dye it red, but I think that would be weird.

/essential worker in a medical device manufacturing plant
//wife had a liver transplant in October and is in rejection; had to take her to Henry Ford hospital in Detroit last Friday
///both hoping the covid leaves us alone


Best wishes for the wife.
You, I'm not so sure about.
Have you considered blue?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: If you're going for a Mr. Clean look it's not hard: Snip down as low as you can comfortably go with scissors, then apply razor as if you were shaving your face and/or legs.


Gotcha, thanks. The Mr. Clean look was pretty much what I had in mind, as I don't trust myself to achieve anything else without flawed results when cutting it myself.

Usually when I get a haircut I get a #4 all over, then let it grow out until it starts to cover my forehead and curl up around my ears. Lately though I've noticed it's starting to look a bit strange when I look in the mirror, and I haven't tried the shaved look before so I thought now might be a good time.

//Plus if I end up going bald it'll be a good preemptive test run
/Always said if I started to go bald I'd just shave my head
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Percise1: No, it only means that they didn't have any hair to begin with, and/or still look like schitt regardless of the shave.
Your bald pate is not sexy, make the adjustment and move on with life without expecting adoration for it.


You really hate shaved heads don't you
 
apathy2673
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
theblitz.comView Full Size

u farkin pussy
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Que?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

8 inches: LurkerSupreme: I've been considering doing the same since I can't get a haircut anywhere now, and was a bit overdue when this began. Only trouble is I don't have clippers, and don't really want to buy a set just yet if I'm only going to use them once. So I must ask subby, did you shave your head only using scissors and a razor? If so, how easy was it?

Subby here.  I used an electric razor.   It wasn't hard at all, just the back that needed some cleaning up which I had my wife do.

I should mention that under ideal circumstances I'm fairly unattractive.  This new look puts me in the "carnival freak show" category.


That was another concern I had, I don't have anyone else around to help clean up the back or other parts I can't check on as easily, except by feel.

Percise1: If I shaved my head, I'd look like some Aryan skinhead.


This was also a concern that had kept me from trying the shaved head look in the past. Though I'm not sure I'd look "hardcore" enough for people to presume that I'm a member of the Aryan brotherhood.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meh.

First buzzed my hair down in 2004 or so and liked the utter lack of maintenance so much I never looked back.

I have thick hair.  Doing anything to it after it dries just makes it poofy.  Can't stand hair gel or anything like that.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am about ready to shave my head, was meaning to get a cut before all this started but kept getting sidetracked with stuff.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Meh.

First buzzed my hair down in 2004 or so and liked the utter lack of maintenance so much I never looked back.

I have thick hair.  Doing anything to it after it dries just makes it poofy.  Can't stand hair gel or anything like that.


kinda in the same boat. I started shaving mine around the same time, electric, not a razor. Thats just too much maintenance.

I partly did it because for the cost of a couple of haircuts, I could by the electric razor, that lasted for several years, before having to buy a new one, that I have taken much better care of and clean/oil the blade regularly.

That and I, for the first time in probably 15+ years, I have a vehicle that has a working a/c. Its very difficult to have styled hair, stay put, in the dead ass summer heat & humidity in Houston, with the windows down. In the words of the immortal, doesn't work.

Same though when I shave, I cannot stand a close shave any longer. There is just no point. Beard is the way to go, if you can get one to grow.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
KOJAK-19
 
