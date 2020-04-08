 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   NJ stores and supermarkets to start limiting customers to 50% of capacity. Which shouldn't be too hard as they won't be allowing customers without impossible-to-find face masks in the first place   (nj.com)
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Of course they're not wearing impossible to find masks on their face. That would make them easy to find.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My Wholefoods has been doing this for three weeks now, 55 total allowed in the store at a time. Everyone else waits outside 6 feet apart. So far everyone has been very civilized  about it.
My Shoprite not so much.
 
Linux_Yes [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: My Wholefoods has been doing this for three weeks now, 55 total allowed in the store at a time. Everyone else waits outside 6 feet apart. So far everyone has been very civilized  about it.
My Shoprite not so much.


same here, except no masks.  which are of limited value anyway.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've seen plenty of people in the stores wearing masks, homemade and otherwise. I'm glad we're going to full mask. We should all be wearing masks around people.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: I've seen plenty of people in the stores wearing masks, homemade and otherwise. I'm glad we're going to full mask. We should all be wearing masks around people.


Dude, Farkers are an ugly lot but saying we should all wear masks. That's just hurtful.

Oh, you mean the other thing.

Carry on.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
By "capacity" do they mean "weight"?

Because I'm thinking 50% of an average NJer's weight is still over 200 pounds of food
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've been wearing a bandanna around my face.  Old west bank robber style.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: By "capacity" do they mean "weight"?

Because I'm thinking 50% of an average NJer's weight is still over 200 pounds of food


Helpful pic of average New Jersian

nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

offacue: I've been wearing a bandanna around my face.  Old west bank robber style.


I'm doing that too, and some Hispanic guy came up to me and said, "Man, if I were wearing that, somebody would call the cops".
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But masks don't do anything!!!!
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I just got a box of 50 face masks from NewEgg this afternoon. They offer a 5-pack and/or a 50-pack at check out; the 5-pack is $5, but you get a one-time $5 off coupon so they're free. The 50-pack costs $50, and has a one-time coupon for $15 off.

Your system could use more RAM anyway.
 
shaggai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder if this is the reason local Stop & Shop was taping arrows to the floor? Make shopping a single direction service.

/This doesn't help me, I shop like how a bee flies.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

shaggai: I wonder if this is the reason local Stop & Shop was taping arrows to the floor? Make shopping a single direction service.

/This doesn't help me, I shop like how a bee flies.


They should keep that.
I hate shopping with people in my way
 
geoduck42
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

shaggai: I wonder if this is the reason local Stop & Shop was taping arrows to the floor? Make shopping a single direction service.

/This doesn't help me, I shop like how a bee flies.


Evidently the Safeway/Albertsons people are doing as well, one way down the aisles. Not a bad idea.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

germ78: I just got a box of 50 face masks from NewEgg this afternoon. They offer a 5-pack and/or a 50-pack at check out; the 5-pack is $5, but you get a one-time $5 off coupon so they're free. The 50-pack costs $50, and has a one-time coupon for $15 off.

Your system could use more RAM anyway.


They seem to have a ton of them https://www.newegg.com/p/pl?d=masks
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bslim: Thong_of_Zardoz: By "capacity" do they mean "weight"?

Because I'm thinking 50% of an average NJer's weight is still over 200 pounds of food

Helpful pic of average New Jersian

[nydailynews.com image 850x1230]


Weeble's wobble, but they dont fall down!  Unless they get caught up in some scandal involving a bridge and a couple of two-bit underlings that tend to shoot from the hip...
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bslim: Thong_of_Zardoz: By "capacity" do they mean "weight"?

Because I'm thinking 50% of an average NJer's weight is still over 200 pounds of food

Helpful pic of average New Jersian

[nydailynews.com image 850x1230]


Oi guv, yer gunt is showing
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

shaggai: I wonder if this is the reason local Stop & Shop was taping arrows to the floor? Make shopping a single direction service.

/This doesn't help me, I shop like how a bee flies.


I was at the store this morning & there was a group of management types walking around talking about which aisle would be which way & how to feed people through the store & to the checkouts.  It makes sense & should work until you have that "oh yeah, I forgot 'x'..." moment & need to reverse your trip through the store.

/the meat area will probably be a mess as there is the meat section along the wall & a few cooler displays out in the middle of the floor
//a roundabout but with shopping carts... the chaos should be glorious to watch (from a safe distance of course...)
 
