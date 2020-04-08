 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   IHME model now says pre-August death toll projections from coronavirus will be down from 80,000+ to 60,000. Good news for at least 20,000 of you   (covid19.healthdata.org) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Modeling is only as good as the data put into it. The US has the lowest testings rate with the highest number of deaths.
Death counts are being underreported so any death predictions are either a guess or wishful thinking.
 
Linux_Yes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
so..............good

that means the social distancing and common farking sense makes a difference AND we won't have the 80,000 deaths from the common flu in 2018 that the press didn't feel like calling a Pandemic.
 
Linux_Yes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

i'm thinking the number is closer to 25 million.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have to see how things work out in California ( had the first confirmed case and death in the US) Washington and Colorado. All three states are run by Democratic governors and ordered early measures and closures compared to Florida, Georgia and Missouri for deaths rate per capita. Listening to Gov. Newsom yesterday about California being a nation state (5th largest economy in world by its self) and because of the gross incompetence coming from the WH he has arranged millions of masks and PPE for western sane states. The end result will be clear, listening to anything a republicans says is a good idea means it will harm or kill you.
 
Bazzlex001 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the model now adjusting for intentionally under-reported data?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

True - but this is still encouraging. Makes it even more crucial that we stay the course.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they're right, but they're also basing their projections on assuming full social distancing through May 2020. The hard part is going to be once we crest the wave, and people start wanting to go out again.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's not the same numbnuts.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until the South melts........
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This one isn't reliant of testing so that fact has no bearing.
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And, this data being taken from this point in time does not reflect what happens when FL, LA, GA, and other latecomers to the party start taking off. 

Give it 2 more weeks, then check the forecasts again.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do the Fark experts have to say?
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been following this model for awhile, it bounces around a lot. Few days ago it was over 90,000 deaths. And it seems to skew really optimistic.

Bootleg: I hope they're right, but they're also basing their projections on assuming full social distancing through May 2020. The hard part is going to be once we crest the wave, and people start wanting to go out again.


Yeah, but it needs to be explained now that we need to keep the restrictions on until the spread is clearly behind us. And opening back up will mean it will make a comeback.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, Biden has it in the bag, so don't bother voting.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop projecting

Stop guessing

Especially stop trying to make people feel better

The only way it goes away is if everyone stays afraid just a little while longer. Make them feel better and we will get resurgences again and again
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sure it does. It has a state by state model. In fact GA is showing more deaths then a week ago because of Governor is an idiot. Not saying the model is right but it's not true to say it doesn't account for every state and their peaks.
 
recoil47
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I find it REALLY hard to believe that the US has the lowest testings rate.

China?  India?  Those two would seem to jump out as two countries who have done next to no "official" reporting or testing.
It also seems like a lot of Europe is struggling there too.

It actually looks like the US has been doing the most testing compared to the rest of the world.  I'm sure there are a ton of unreported cases, and of course unreported deaths, but I doubt we are the LOWEST testing rate...
 
DHT3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a little hard to take this model seriously when the US isn't testing an insignificant number of people.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So lying to people and fear for fears sake isn't as effective as you think. Take the anti drug ads if you smoke pot your burn down a church naked fear crap well then some smokes pot and the worst thing that happens is they eat a lot of Taco Bell. Then they start wondering what else they got lied to about and stop listening. Which will result in us being in the same spot.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We are not even close to the per capita testing out worst Korea Germany, or a lot of Scandinavian countries
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but CAN WE GET FARKING STATS ON THE DEATH RATES BY AGE??

Can we get a list of those who died by AGE??

Hell say PATIENT ONE : AGE X... PATIENT TWO : AGE X...

Anyone working at a NYC hospital in the admin could do that.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, I'm sure we all listen to a random armchair epidemiologist on Fark instead of that of the IHME.

It's hard not to notice good news getting downplayed and laughed at on Fark, while doom and gloom scenarios are treated like absolute truth.  A lof you people are disaster fetishists and should seek a mental health evaluation once this is all over.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/ says the US has run more tests (on a per capita basis) than Finland, Sweden, UK, France, Taiwan, Netherlands, Russia, Japan, and many others.  We've run more tests than the next two countries (Germany and Russia) combined.

Spain and Italy both have more deaths than us, although that is probably not going to be true for long in absolute numbers.  Per capita, lots of countries have seen a lot more dead than we have.

If you think death counts are only under-reported in the US, I have a bridge to sell you right off the coast of Florida.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dude, knock it off.  You're ruining the circlejerk.
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

It's okay to hope for the best, as long as you prepare for the worst.
 
NDP2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
60,000 is still more people than the US lost in the Vietnam War.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Yeah but we also have added about 110 million people to our population since the end of the Vietnam war.
 
caljar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

So, Newsom stole New York's masks and PPE, even though they need them more?  good idea.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

But five times less than the US loses to obesity every year.
 
