 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   French aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle surrenders to Coronavirus. This is a nice change of pace from the mechanical breakdowns that usually send it back to port early   (reuters.com) divider line
30
    More: Obvious, Charles de Gaulle, France's flagship aircraft carrier, Navy, United States Navy, strict medical observation, Atlantic Ocean, Sweden, aircraft carrier  
•       •       •

546 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2020 at 8:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And it didn't required desperate messages or a public political spectacle to pull it off either.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know why the French had so many civil wars... they wanted to win one every now and then.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: And it didn't required desperate messages or a public political spectacle to pull it off either.


Done in one.

cowgirl toffee: You know why the French had so many civil wars... they wanted to win one every now and then.


As far as countries go, you do realize that France is the most successful military power in European history, right?
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's only one important question here: did the captain embarrass the Macron administration?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: edmo: And it didn't required desperate messages or a public political spectacle to pull it off either.

Done in one.

cowgirl toffee: You know why the French had so many civil wars... they wanted to win one every now and then.

As far as countries go, you do realize that France is the most successful military power in European history, right?


DON'T RUIN THIS FOR ME, FORMLESSONE!!
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: As far as countries go


Ah, but you are only as good as your last fight, and the two ones that stick out in people's mind are WWII and (to a much lesser extent) Vietnam.  

I'm not saying it's deserved, but that's where it comes from.  They did sure do a good job destroying Greenpeace's navy though.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: And it didn't required desperate messages or a public political spectacle to pull it off either.


Well nothing overtly public it seems like otherwise we have no idea.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: FormlessOne: As far as countries go

Ah, but you are only as good as your last fight, and the two ones that stick out in people's mind are WWII and (to a much lesser extent) Vietnam.  

I'm not saying it's deserved, but that's where it comes from.  They did sure do a good job destroying Greenpeace's navy though.


Even in World War One they weren't doing so hot. Most armies don't get killed by their own uniforms.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Served on a destroyer that was providing escort for the Charles de Gaulle in the Arabian Sea for several weeks.  Every Sunday their CO would send a helo over with dozens of baguettes and rounds of brie and blue cheese.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Military hardware not very effective vs viruses.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: FormlessOne: edmo: And it didn't required desperate messages or a public political spectacle to pull it off either.

Done in one.

cowgirl toffee: You know why the French had so many civil wars... they wanted to win one every now and then.

As far as countries go, you do realize that France is the most successful military power in European history, right?

DON'T RUIN THIS FOR ME, FORMLESSONE!!


You could work in a "Freedom Fries" reference, if that'd help.
 
Mouser
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: edmo: And it didn't required desperate messages or a public political spectacle to pull it off either.

Done in one.

cowgirl toffee: You know why the French had so many civil wars... they wanted to win one every now and then.

As far as countries go, you do realize that France is the most successful military power in European history, right?


It kind of helps that they're one of the oldest military powers in European history.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: FormlessOne: As far as countries go

Ah, but you are only as good as your last fight, and the two ones that stick out in people's mind are WWII and (to a much lesser extent) Vietnam.  

I'm not saying it's deserved, but that's where it comes from.  They did sure do a good job destroying Greenpeace's navy though.


...yeah. About that...
 
HopScotchNSoda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: HoratioGates: FormlessOne: As far as countries go

Ah, but you are only as good as your last fight, and the two ones that stick out in people's mind are WWII and (to a much lesser extent) Vietnam.  

I'm not saying it's deserved, but that's where it comes from.  They did sure do a good job destroying Greenpeace's navy though.

Even in World War One they weren't doing so hot. Most armies don't get killed by their own uniforms.


That wasn't the first time. The tin buttons on Napoleon's troops' coats changed their allotrope once the temperatures dropped below 0°C, decomposing into a powder, and leading to numerous additional deaths.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: HoratioGates: FormlessOne: As far as countries go

Ah, but you are only as good as your last fight, and the two ones that stick out in people's mind are WWII and (to a much lesser extent) Vietnam.  

I'm not saying it's deserved, but that's where it comes from.  They did sure do a good job destroying Greenpeace's navy though.

Even in World War One they weren't doing so hot. Most armies don't get killed by their own uniforms.


in ww1 they fought the germans to an absolute standstill and then invented combined arms warfare - the german blitzkrieg was based on french tactics from the end of ww1

WW2 was an anomaly caused by bad prewar strategy exacerbated by Belgan mistrust

and they're currently smoking boko haram in western africa.  France is probably the only modern power that is scarier man for man than the USA
 
zang
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: edmo: And it didn't required desperate messages or a public political spectacle to pull it off either.

Done in one.

cowgirl toffee: You know why the French had so many civil wars... they wanted to win one every now and then.

As far as countries go, you do realize that France is the most successful military power in European history, right?


Sure, but you fark one sheep...
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: FormlessOne: As far as countries go

Ah, but you are only as good as your last fight, and the two ones that stick out in people's mind are WWII and (to a much lesser extent) Vietnam.


And WWI and Algeria.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: cowgirl toffee: FormlessOne: edmo: And it didn't required desperate messages or a public political spectacle to pull it off either.

Done in one.

cowgirl toffee: You know why the French had so many civil wars... they wanted to win one every now and then.

As far as countries go, you do realize that France is the most successful military power in European history, right?

DON'T RUIN THIS FOR ME, FORMLESSONE!!

You could work in a "Freedom Fries" reference, if that'd help.


Quarantine spat between you two ?
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Served on a destroyer that was providing escort for the Charles de Gaulle in the Arabian Sea for several weeks.  Every Sunday their CO would send a helo over with dozens of baguettes and rounds of brie and blue cheese.


«Eh, merci beaucoup, Frenchie!»

Seriously though, baguettes and brie choppered on over sounds pretty great.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Served on a destroyer that was providing escort for the Charles de Gaulle in the Arabian Sea for several weeks.  Every Sunday their CO would send a helo over with dozens of baguettes and rounds of brie and blue cheese.


So apparently, their hangar deck is reserved for cheese storage.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Served on a destroyer that was providing escort for the Charles de Gaulle in the Arabian Sea for several weeks.  Every Sunday their CO would send a helo over with dozens of baguettes and rounds of brie and blue cheese.


Please tell me the guy that dropped them off was wearing a striped shirt, red scarf, and black beret.
 
keldaria
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Served on a destroyer that was providing escort for the Charles de Gaulle in the Arabian Sea for several weeks.  Every Sunday their CO would send a helo over with dozens of baguettes and rounds of brie and blue cheese.


Sounds like they were holding out on you if they weren't sharing their beer.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

keldaria: johnny_vegas: Served on a destroyer that was providing escort for the Charles de Gaulle in the Arabian Sea for several weeks.  Every Sunday their CO would send a helo over with dozens of baguettes and rounds of brie and blue cheese.

Sounds like they were holding out on you if they weren't sharing their beer.


Nope! CO's exchanged wine and bourbon though and we sent several Sailors over at a time throughout the three weeks to spend a couple days onboard.  As I recall they could have a couple drinks a day onboard.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: johnny_vegas: Served on a destroyer that was providing escort for the Charles de Gaulle in the Arabian Sea for several weeks.  Every Sunday their CO would send a helo over with dozens of baguettes and rounds of brie and blue cheese.

Please tell me the guy that dropped them off was wearing a striped shirt, red scarf, and black beret.


Well, it WAS Sunday.
 
joker420
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: FormlessOne: As far as countries go

Ah, but you are only as good as your last fight, and the two ones that stick out in people's mind are WWII and (to a much lesser extent) Vietnam.  

I'm not saying it's deserved, but that's where it comes from.  They did sure do a good job destroying Greenpeace's navy though.


Yeah, not sure what happened to the French, remember when they built their base on the floor of a valley in Vietnam? SMH
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Served on a destroyer that was providing escort for the Charles de Gaulle in the Arabian Sea for several weeks.  Every Sunday their CO would send a helo over with dozens of baguettes and rounds of brie and blue cheese.


No snails?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Idiot Stick Bearer: FormlessOne: cowgirl toffee: FormlessOne: edmo: And it didn't required desperate messages or a public political spectacle to pull it off either.

Done in one.

cowgirl toffee: You know why the French had so many civil wars... they wanted to win one every now and then.

As far as countries go, you do realize that France is the most successful military power in European history, right?

DON'T RUIN THIS FOR ME, FORMLESSONE!!

You could work in a "Freedom Fries" reference, if that'd help.

Quarantine spat between you two ?


If this is interpreted in any way other than as lightly humorous banter, allow me to be the first to apologize. Thought I was being tongue-in-cheek funny, but if it's coming off as obnoxious, that's my bad.
 
keldaria
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bigdanc: the german blitzkrieg was based on french tactics from the end of ww1


Actually the German tactics of blitzkrieg was significantly informed by the British "plan 1919" developed by JFC Fuller during WW1. The plan was studied in great detail by the Germans following the war and formed the foundation of blitzkrieg tactics. The similar French tactics were also largely informed by JFC Fullers work.

The reason you don't hear much about it is Fuller majorly pissed off nearly everyone in the British Military to the point where the top brass was doing anything to bury his work. Heck he was even writing significant papers on why the navy's tactics were deeply flawed even though he had no actual naval experience. He was a visionary but also a giant asshole when pointing out the flaws in other peoples tactics and strategy. So his work was only ever really studied by other countries. Including the US who developed their tanks size and strategy largely informed by his papers.
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

joker420: HoratioGates: FormlessOne: As far as countries go

Ah, but you are only as good as your last fight, and the two ones that stick out in people's mind are WWII and (to a much lesser extent) Vietnam.  

I'm not saying it's deserved, but that's where it comes from.  They did sure do a good job destroying Greenpeace's navy though.

Yeah, not sure what happened to the French, remember when they built their base on the floor of a valley in Vietnam? SMH


Just like the US at Khe Shan?
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BigNumber12: johnny_vegas: Served on a destroyer that was providing escort for the Charles de Gaulle in the Arabian Sea for several weeks.  Every Sunday their CO would send a helo over with dozens of baguettes and rounds of brie and blue cheese.

So apparently, their hangar deck is reserved for cheese storage.


No, that's the wine cellar
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.