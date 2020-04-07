 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Florida Man sets up front-yard wrestling ring for pandemic matches. Police respond   (tampabay.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Hillsborough County, Florida, Tampa, Florida, Pinellas County, Florida, Police, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, St. Petersburg parks, dozens of people, homeless people  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, the rest of TFA after the wrestling thing is super-saturated with Karens. Mind your farking business, Karen. All the managers are at home.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Florida is wasted on Floridians.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For the love of god, stop it.  We need to thing the herd not protect them.  And for those of you who called in, please join your neighbors in whatever they may be doing.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: Florida is wasted on Floridians.


Plenty of "Florida Man" stories are about people who moved in from other states or are only visiting. The real problem is that Florida is just plain wasted. Whenever someone says "It's 5 o'clock somewhere", that somewhere is always Florida, 24/7.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: VictoryCabal: Florida is wasted on Floridians.

Plenty of "Florida Man" stories are about people who moved in from other states or are only visiting. The real problem is that Florida is just plain wasted. Whenever someone says "It's 5 o'clock somewhere", that somewhere is always Florida, 24/7.


As a Florida resident, I can confirm this is true and correct.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
UK police are being flooded with calls about fellow Brits not abiding by social distancing.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: UK police are being flooded with calls about fellow Brits not abiding by social distancing.


What's British for Karen?
 
