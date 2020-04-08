 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   Dipshiats with more money than brains are using empty NYC streets for racing   (gothamist.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'd love to shoot a movie there. Hopefully I'd come up with something more inspired than a zombie flick but probably not.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I'd love to shoot a movie there. Hopefully I'd come up with something more inspired than a zombie flick but probably not.


From movies I learned the zombies come when the vaccines are used so don't blame these idiots for wanting to play the newish racing game
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's everywhere, not just NYC.  Saw two Lambos drag race around 2 pm today on a surface street in Santa Monica.  An hour later almost got hit by a Aston DB9 speeding in the same area.
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read about this earlier today.

That car in the article is one of only 25 ever made, and ran around $800K.
 
RogermcAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article mentions 750 speed cameras in school zones.  Aren't most of the school speed zones, "Fines are double on school days when children are present".  If school is canceled and there are no kids, then are the fines are still double?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The recently approved rule forces drivers who get more than 15 school speed zone tickets or run five red lights in one year to take a safe driving course, or risk having their car impounded.

I couldn't afford.the insurance hit from two school zone tickets in a year. And the law says you need sixteen in a year to require traffic school? Meaning you need to get caught sixteen times. Does every school zone in New York have an automated speed camera?
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Advertisement opportunity with before and after pics?   Porsche clearly did it's job in the safety department.

/Don't condone
//Still kinda jealous
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: The recently approved rule forces drivers who get more than 15 school speed zone tickets or run five red lights in one year to take a safe driving course, or risk having their car impounded.

I couldn't afford.the insurance hit from two school zone tickets in a year. And the law says you need sixteen in a year to require traffic school? Meaning you need to get caught sixteen times. Does every school zone in New York have an automated speed camera?


Ah, that's what I get for not reading the whole thing.

Also, I have noticed a lot more skidmarks indicating "burnouts" around here. I said this in another thread: I don't want people hurt, but please spin into a drainage ditch.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: The article mentions 750 speed cameras in school zones.  Aren't most of the school speed zones, "Fines are double on school days when children are present".  If school is canceled and there are no kids, then are the fines are still double?


I wouldn't think so.  Our school zones usually post times, like "7 am to 5 pm, School Days".  I play it safe and treat it as Monday-Friday; not a parent, so I never know what is or isn't a "school day".  Our governor just declared schools closed for the rest of the school year, so I'm guessing that no longer applies.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size


must be a new kind of racing
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: The article mentions 750 speed cameras in school zones.  Aren't most of the school speed zones, "Fines are double on school days when children are present".  If school is canceled and there are no kids, then are the fines are still double?


No. The school speed zone is only in force when school is in session. Just like construction zones are only construction zones between the time they go active and inactive each day. The zone foreman has to call in and log the time for each end. If you get a ticket in one, your lawyer should be pulling the official times when any specific school or construction zone is legally one of those things. Otherwise, it is the same as a broken escalator that is suddenly stairs. Suddenly regular road.

Only applicable in NYS. Your mileage may vary. Get a lawyer.
 
OutsmartBullet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
People are only human, I can understand why people under the age of Metroid Prime would be attracted to racing when the streets are empty.

This guy ain't a teenager. He's a drunk chunka gahbage
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: school is in session. Just like construction zones are only construction zones between the time they go active and inactive each day. The zone foreman has to call in and log the time for each end. If you get a ticket in one, your lawyer should be pulling the official times when any specific school or construction zone is legally one of those things. Otherwise, it is the same as a broken escalator that is suddenly stairs. Suddenly regular road.

Only applicable in NYS. Your mileage may vary. Get a lawyer.


Maybe they are school zone cameras, but are catching people at speeds that would get them a ticket even if it wasn't a school zone.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OutsmartBullet: People are only human, I can understand why people under the age of Metroid Prime would be attracted to racing when the streets are empty.

This guy ain't a teenager. He's a drunk chunka gahbage


aka a Douchebro
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gumball Rally - Race Leaving NY City
Youtube XTT1_JZp2Sg


/it's goin' to be a nice day
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In a funky-ass Porsche Gemballa
No biatches, just women on my collar?
 
Abox
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mugato: I'd love to shoot a movie there. Hopefully I'd come up with something more inspired than a zombie flick but probably not.


Vanilla Sky - Intro Scene HD
Youtube PsV1x7WAwGk
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Read about this earlier today.

That car in the article is one of only 25 ever made, and ran around $800K.


The remaining 24 are now each worth $850K
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't think people quite grasp that doing stuff like this when you're rich isn't dumb, because with sufficiently high priced representation, the legal stakes are low and the paying for the property you may damage (both yours and that other others') is not a financial burden.
 
phishrace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: It's everywhere, not just NYC.  Saw two Lambos drag race around 2 pm today on a surface street in Santa Monica.  An hour later almost got hit by a Aston DB9 speeding in the same area.


Yeah lots of people hauling ass here in the Bay Area too. I suspect it's directly proportional to the usual amount of traffic in the area. Roads and freeways that are usually bumper to bumper are now wide open. If I was younger, I might be tempted to make a few runs myself. Ironically, most of the roads around here are in bad shape. Not suitable for racing. Otherwise there'd be even more racing. Sideshows haven't stopped. Don't need much road for those. Any old intersection will do. Cops are citing attendees for violating stay at home orders.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In Colorado it's 6th Avenue that's big for racing right now.
 
Blaarrg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's OK, they're rich. Therefore they're allowed to do it.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

phishrace: ShavedOrangutan: It's everywhere, not just NYC.  Saw two Lambos drag race around 2 pm today on a surface street in Santa Monica.  An hour later almost got hit by a Aston DB9 speeding in the same area.

Yeah lots of people hauling ass here in the Bay Area too. I suspect it's directly proportional to the usual amount of traffic in the area. Roads and freeways that are usually bumper to bumper are now wide open. If I was younger, I might be tempted to make a few runs myself. Ironically, most of the roads around here are in bad shape. Not suitable for racing. Otherwise there'd be even more racing. Sideshows haven't stopped. Don't need much road for those. Any old intersection will do. Cops are citing attendees for violating stay at home orders.


Oh, I'm not talking about normal freeway-is-open-for-the-first-time-eve​r-let's-do-20-over-the-limit driving.  It's the whole speeding like an idiot on city streets.  Especially right now, a lot of people are walking more, and more than a few aren't paying attention when crossing the street.  It's all about the reaction time of the driver.

Highway speed limits are for driving safety.  City speed limits are for pedestrian safety.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I mean, don't be the asshole going down my block, but I see the appeal.  This may be the only time in your life you can exceed 15 mph in a downtown area.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Here in Atlanta they've been catching a bunch of drivers going over 100 on Georgia 400.  I guess they are shocked vs the normal speed of -8 mph.
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did you lose a race again Subby?
 
wildlifer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Clyde, strip the lambo...
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If the city had a lick of sense they'd be renting out rooftop space for a little Tusken Raider style action.
 
Percise1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Assholes will be idiots everywhere.
The worst I did was... well it wasn't near other people.

cdn.cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size


This asshole though... that's a beautiful car, no matter how much you make.
Now, imagine just how much of the earth's energy was used to make that car. The materials, the people, the time the engineering, the manufacturing cost... HOLY SCHITT! And now how much to repair it?

I've tried several times and I can't... there are not enough evens in the universe.

I hope the asshole gets a parking ticket before the mob beats him to death with his own bumper.
 
susler
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It seems like everyone is driving batshiat crazy but in reality it's just somewhat more than normal.

I needed to venture out a few times since lockdown and each time people are driving much faster than normal both on highways and city streets but there's more weaving and recklessness than normal.  I think that they know that with so many cops sick there's little enforcement and they're taking advantage.

It's dangerous both to them, to me and every other normal person as well as the cops, EMTs and tow truck drivers who have to respond.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
$chool $peed zone$ are $till enforced even though school isn't in $ession?  The hell you $ay.
 
