'Jesus' is back just in time for Easter, this time in a tree trying to lure gullible followers to their deaths
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I dunno, kind of hard to see, let me check something.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yup, that's him.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they started using their own cocaine rather than exporting it to the US?
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To steal a line from the front cover of an old underground comic, "He's back! Even the grave couldn't hold him! And he WANTS YOUR SOUL!"
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 334x251] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's not Jesus! That's Space Satan!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One witness said everyone was praying around the strange shape to cure the world of the evil coronavirus."

I think I see Mother Mary in that dead pangolin over there.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that I have much memory of the bible, but is there a passage anywhere that says something along the lines of,
"Yeah, I'm the son of god, and we're both omnipotent beings with the ability to do anything, for example I could appear anywhere as anything, so look for random objects that vaguely resemble me, because that's totally me. It's like a game, I call it Where's Jesus?"
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Total agnostic, but I can see why they would think that. Pretty cool.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Here he is at Christmas...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
 I like Jesus.
He is wacky.
 
groupthink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looks more like Dave Grohl.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sherwood Anderson "Everyone in the world is Christ, and we are all crucified."
Poor White
Winesburg, Ohio

I'll drink to that.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Simulacra. How do faces in clouds and stone and trees work?
 
Don Gato [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
G*d may be omnipotent and all that, but his communication skills are sketchy. A burning bush from Moses, a voice in the whirlwind, and then he sends down Jesus, and he speaks in parables. Just spit it out, will ya!
 
Trucker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lock them inside.  Place large, heavy trucks against the doors. And leave them inside for a month.  Surely God will take care of them.
 
