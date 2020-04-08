 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Bridge collapse could be due to Italian coronavirus mutating into STEEL-DEVOURING ANDROMEDA STRAIN. That, or shiatty maintenance. Could be either, really   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well good thing theres that virus thing otherwise there could have been dozens of dead
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, if ever there was an "optimal" time for a bridge to collapse, it's when everyone is quarantined.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bridges collapse when not maintained. Who knew?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You lost another bridge, Andrei?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They'll just blame the geologists for not detecting the earthquake that clearly caused this.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, jet fuel can't bring down a bridge on its on.....there were thermite charges set by big oil ..... and that religious group that EVERYONE KNOWS is up to no good....... wait....what were talking about, again?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Good people on both sides.

/top of the bridge
//under the bridge
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Hey... it's the Italians... it very well could have just been another schitty design.


But seriously, the whole thing went down, not just one section? Was the while thing built with silly string? And why does it collapse when no one is using it? You would have thought that traffic 1 month ago would do the trick.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Corona doesn't cause a fever hot enough to melt steel!
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, it's no Ponte Morandi
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Quick! Tell the President to call off Directive 7-12!!!
 
sirgrim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bridge was sad about going unused, jumped off itself.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Cascade failure of the primary supports underneath.

Basically think of the whole bridge being hung on a couple of high tension cables.  Once one cable snaps, the whole thing falls down.  Only instead of cables its a set of steel beams.
 
orbister
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who'd have thought that having a construction industry which is either owned by the Mafia or is paying off the Mafia would cause problems, particularly when combined with governmental oversight as stringent and honest as in Italy?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I get to use this one again...

Italian engineering. Is there anything it CAN do?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

If your bridge collapses after two months of not being maintained, you are bridging wrong.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Two drivers have been taken to hospital after sustaining minor injuries
A similar disaster in 2018 befell the port city of Genoa but with a far higher number of fatalities.

Well, any number of fatalities is higher than zero, unless you can have negative fatalities.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Well, any number of fatalities is higher than zero, unless you can have negative fatalities.


Negative Fatalities is the name of my retro goth revival band!
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Well, any number of fatalities is higher than zero, unless you can have negative fatalities.


Pregnant woman pre-mes due to surprise?  Would be a strange headline - Bridge collapses, one born!
 
Percise1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cascade failure of the primary supports underneath.

Basically think of the whole bridge being hung on a couple of high tension cables.  Once one cable snaps, the whole thing falls down.  Only instead of cables its a set of steel beams.


OK, not a structional engineer, but there isn't one steel beam across the whole thing. They must be in series/parallel, and probably join at the supports (mid span would create more tension on the joint). I suppose everything could domino due to lack of tension regardless, but that would come back to schitty design, wouldn't it?
For example, the SF Bay bridge that lost a deck or two in the '89 earthquake... it didn't fold up like like a deck of cards. I understand that designs are different, but to have the whole thing drop for no reason at all is either sabotage, or a schitt design.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

If your bridge collapses after two months of not being maintained, you are bridging wrong.


I'd like to introduce you to "Italy"
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cascade failure of the primary supports underneath.

Basically think of the whole bridge being hung on a couple of high tension cables.  Once one cable snaps, the whole thing falls down.  Only instead of cables its a set of steel beams.

OK, not a structional engineer, but there isn't one steel beam across the whole thing. They must be in series/parallel, and probably join at the supports (mid span would create more tension on the joint). I suppose everything could domino due to lack of tension regardless, but that would come back to schitty design, wouldn't it?
For example, the SF Bay bridge that lost a deck or two in the '89 earthquake... it didn't fold up like like a deck of cards. I understand that designs are different, but to have the whole thing drop for no reason at all is either sabotage, or a schitt design.


This reminded me of the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis.  A single plate breaking caused the entire thing to go down, and it looked similar to the pictures I saw of this one.

/shiat design
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cascade failure of the primary supports underneath.

Basically think of the whole bridge being hung on a couple of high tension cables.  Once one cable snaps, the whole thing falls down.  Only instead of cables its a set of steel beams.

OK, not a structional engineer, but there isn't one steel beam across the whole thing. They must be in series/parallel, and probably join at the supports (mid span would create more tension on the joint). I suppose everything could domino due to lack of tension regardless, but that would come back to schitty design, wouldn't it?
For example, the SF Bay bridge that lost a deck or two in the '89 earthquake... it didn't fold up like like a deck of cards. I understand that designs are different, but to have the whole thing drop for no reason at all is either sabotage, or a schitt design.


Different fundamental design in the bridges.

In the case of the GGB, the deck is hung from the overhead cables.  As long as those cables, and the supports hold, any failure of the deck is localized.

In the case of this bridge, the supports are held together under load.  Think of a stone arch.  Every stone has to be held in place, or the whole thing collapses.  I suspect the support system under this bridge was similar.

And the reason for the two different designs?  Cable stay bridges (I think that is the term) like the GGB are more expensive to build.  The other design is cheaper, and modular.  Unfortunately, when they fold up, this happens.
 
Percise1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NINEv2: I get to use this one again...

Italian engineering. Is there anything it CAN do?


Nice story that almost changed the war power alliance.
Apparently there was a German naval leader in Italy meeting with heads of state, and they were going to go elsewhere as well. The Italians offered to take him to that location on their flag ship submarine, and the German said "no thanks". The Italians were pissed, and the German walked down to his U-boat, got in and sealed the hatch.

Probably not true, but actually sounds accurate.

Had a buddy who raced motorcycles in a fairly high level. He raced Ducatis, and I cringed when he said that. He said they handle awesome, and when they run right, I win. I asked him what place he was in... 27th.

Take it as you will. I'd rather have the British do the engineering.
*puts barrel of gun in mouth*
 
CRM119
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anybody familiar with mob construction could have predicted this outcome --- beware of dumpster45 infrastructure improvements
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I'd like to introduce you to "Italy"


It's a high performance super bridge. You have to take it apart to lubricate it weekly
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cascade failure of the primary supports underneath.

Basically think of the whole bridge being hung on a couple of high tension cables.  Once one cable snaps, the whole thing falls down.  Only instead of cables its a set of steel beams.

OK, not a structional engineer, but there isn't one steel beam across the whole thing. They must be in series/parallel, and probably join at the supports (mid span would create more tension on the joint). I suppose everything could domino due to lack of tension regardless, but that would come back to schitty design, wouldn't it?
For example, the SF Bay bridge that lost a deck or two in the '89 earthquake... it didn't fold up like like a deck of cards. I understand that designs are different, but to have the whole thing drop for no reason at all is either sabotage, or a schitt design.

This reminded me of the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis.  A single plate breaking caused the entire thing to go down, and it looked similar to the pictures I saw of this one.

/shiat design


One of my cousins is a structural engineer working with the state of Minnesota, he's working on a project to assess other bridges and confirm they don't have the same issue. That bridge is in many "DO NOT DO THIS" manuals.

/CSB: my brother lived in Minneapolis and traveled that bridge daily. He was home sick the day it collapsed, there's a decent chance he would have been part of the disaster due to the time of day it happened.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cascade failure of the primary supports underneath.

Basically think of the whole bridge being hung on a couple of high tension cables.  Once one cable snaps, the whole thing falls down.  Only instead of cables its a set of steel beams.

OK, not a structional engineer, but there isn't one steel beam across the whole thing. They must be in series/parallel, and probably join at the supports (mid span would create more tension on the joint). I suppose everything could domino due to lack of tension regardless, but that would come back to schitty design, wouldn't it?
For example, the SF Bay bridge that lost a deck or two in the '89 earthquake... it didn't fold up like like a deck of cards. I understand that designs are different, but to have the whole thing drop for no reason at all is either sabotage, or a schitt design.

This reminded me of the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis.  A single plate breaking caused the entire thing to go down, and it looked similar to the pictures I saw of this one.

/shiat design

One of my cousins is a structural engineer working with the state of Minnesota, he's working on a project to assess other bridges and confirm they don't have the same issue. That bridge is in many "DO NOT DO THIS" manuals.

/CSB: my brother lived in Minneapolis and traveled that bridge daily. He was home sick the day it collapsed, there's a decent chance he would have been part of the disaster due to the time of day it happened.


Cool story bro
 
HopScotchNSoda
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Yeah, if ever there was an "optimal" time for a bridge to collapse, it's when everyone is quarantined.


It reminds me of the MacArthur Expressway collapse in 1989 during what should have been rush hour - and that chunk of the Bay Bridge at the same time. People had either left work early, or gone to bars near work, to watch the World Series baseball competition between the cross-bay rival teams of San Francisco and Oakland.
 
