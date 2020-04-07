 Skip to content
(LA Times)   So why ARE feds are seizing masks and other coronavirus supplies from hospitals? No one seems to know   (latimes.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I bet people are going to come up with some really farking stupid conspiracy theories about it though.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They went to Jared!
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I bet people are going to come up with some really farking stupid conspiracy theories about it though.


Did you know the entire G5 network is built by stringing surgical masks together.

It's all power d by ventilators.

There is a YouTube video that explains it all.  I'd post it, but the info is way to edgy for the simple rubes on Fark.

Checkermate smarty pants
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I bet people are going to come up with some really farking stupid conspiracy theories about it though.


When everyone that is sucking the President's dick is suddenly in possession of 100,000 N-95 masks, there are only so many conclusions you can draw.

/with a sharpie
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kushner going all Daffy Duck about "their stockpile?"

crustula.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
'As the previous owners of this property, you understand the value here, and will give us a good price to get it back...'
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Seizing" is such a strong word for just taking "our" supplies. That belong to "us". For "our" use, not yours.
Just who the hell do you think you are, Trump*s or something? You are little people and the PPS are all belong to "us".
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Guessing it's all part of the system where Jared gives them to middle-men to sell back to them.
 
Linux_Yes [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Military States/Empires are a hellava drug.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Florida. Texas. A few other groveling worm states.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Jared Kushner looks like a doll that comes to life at night and pees on you while you sleep.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I bet people are going to come up with some really farking stupid conspiracy theories about it though.


I've got one - a deep, dark, byzantine conspiracy theory: Trump's an asshole.
Remember - you heard it here first.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gee, it's like we have a fascist* president.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Reselling just like hand-sanitizer and/or TP hoarders.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Because the feds are evil spawns of satan
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If it were to give priority to a military harder hit than publically admitted to, I'd forgive it, but you just know it's to line the pockets of GOP donors acting as middlemen. The grift must flow.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Because Trump sees a profit-making opportunity?


\duh
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Our expectations were low, but holy fark.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Guessing it's all part of the system where Jared gives them to middle-men to sell back to them.


Lol no. He's gonna SELL the stuff to the middle men so they can sell them back to the hospitals at a substantial markup.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Invincible: If it were to give priority to a military harder hit than publically admitted to, I'd forgive it, but you just know it's to line the pockets of GOP donors acting as middlemen. The grift must flow.


Well... yeah.  What good is a crisis if you don't make money off it?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe the governors should send in the national guard to protect hospitals from the feds?
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
B-B-B-BUT JADE HELM! BLACK HELICOPTERS! CHEMTRAILSIII

THEY'RE TURNING THE FREAKING FROGS GAYYYYYYYYYYYYYY!!!

placeboing | Gay Frogs (Alex Jones REMIX) | Extended
Youtube dvf6gz58xnI
 
jiggs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They are being seized and handed over to private business that were just formed by Republican operatives to then "distribute" (I.e. sell) to state and local entities at a markup.  There's pretty clear evidence of this.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is messed up, but I actually hope it is something as banal as 'gimme money'. Because the only other option I can see is that it's a deliberate effort to get the virus to spread and kill people, and that's farking horrifying to contemplate.
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But the agency has refused to provide any details about how these determinations are made or why it is choosing to seize some supply orders and not others. Administration officials also will not say what supplies are going to what states.

Most transparent adm... fark I can't/won't even finish that.

Meanwhile the trump admin sends 170 defunct ventilators to California, the most populous state and one of the first hit. Our governor had them fixed in less than a week, and sent them back along with 330 others to help the states that are hit the hardest (because they wouldn't listen to the precautions).
The stark contrast between competent leadership, and orangutan madness is glaring.

There will be a reckoning after this, one way or another... and don't even try to mess with the elections.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Grift.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: Maybe the governors should send in the national guard to protect hospitals from the feds?


The real places that need protection are the shippers and their warehouses.

It's almost like no one has ever heard of the Mob.  The FBI used to go after gangsters, now they'd have to be going after federal workers on temporary assignment.
 
